Gio Reyna aterriza en la Premier League para vestir la camiseta del Nottingham Forest

🟡⚫️ Gio Reyna has signed new deal at Borussia Dortmund ahead of loan move to Nottingham Forest — valid until June 2026.



🌳 Reyna will join #NFFC on straight loan, NO option to buy clause as always reported.



Medical tests ready for Gio in England. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/y91WeZ1YFA