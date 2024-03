Dr. Dre revela lo afortunado que se siente de estar vivo tras sufrir un aneurisma cerebral

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show is the 5th official full show to reach 100 MILLION views. There have been 58 total halftime shows.



1. Shakira, JLo – 308M

2. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick – 264M

3. Rihanna – 220M

4. Coldplay – 134M

5. Lady Gaga – 100M pic.twitter.com/hrVB1r5qMJ