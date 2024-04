Jugador de los Chiefs, Rashee Rice, es demandado por un millón de dólares por víctimas de accidente

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is being sued for $1M by the two victims of the crash in Dallas, per @fox4kc



They are suing for severe injuries, including:



"Trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body,… https://t.co/RzulaNE4dt pic.twitter.com/yeZKdBh7vf