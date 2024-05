Chucky Lozano continuará su carrera en el San Diego FC de la MLS, según reportes

Sources: The deal for San Diego FC to sign Chucky Lozano for around $12m is all agreed and nearly done.



Expected to be signed & complete in coming days. I'd expect Lozano to remain at PSV until Jan.



Lozano won league title this year after winning Serie A w/ Napoli last year.