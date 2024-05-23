25 ofertas flash de Walmart por el Memorial Day
Walmart estará lanzando varias ofertas para el Memorial Day, también conocido como Día de los Caídos. Podrías aprovechar esta fecha para abastecerte con lo necesario
Aprovecha las ofertas de Walmart durante el Día de los Caídos. Es el momento perfecto para abastecerte de suministros para el hogar y renovar tu decoración de primavera a precios rebajados.
Desde necesidades diarias hasta pequeños caprichos, a continuación, te compartimos las mejores ofertas para que puedas ahorrar
1. Expert Grill Steel Portable Charcoal Grill
– Precio original: $20
– Nuevo precio: $15
– Precio original: $460
– Nuevo precio: $140
3. Best Choice Products Zero-Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners, Set of 2
– Precio original: $150
– Nuevo precio: $90
4. Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Wicker Sectional Dining Set
– Precio original: $897
– Nuevo precio: $747
5. Mainstays Lawson Ridge 2-Seat Freestanding Swing
– Precio original: $287
– Nuevo precio: $199
– Precio original: $11
– Nuevo precio: $9
7. Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long (Refurbished)
– Precio original: $500
– Nuevo precio: $350
8. Apple AirPods With Charging Case (2nd Gen)
– Precio original: $129
– Nuevo precio: $89
9. JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
– Precio original: $380
– Nuevo precio: $230
– Precio original: $1,300
– Nuevo precio: $290
11. Samsung 65-Inch The Frame TV
– Precio original: $2,000
– Nuevo precio: $1,496
12. Carote 14-Piece Knife Set With Wooden Block
– Precio original: $200
– Nuevo precio: $40
13. Keurig K-Iced Essentials Iced and Hot Single-Serve Coffee Maker
– Precio original: $79
– Nuevo precio: $59
14. DR.Planzen 6-Foot Artificial Olive Plant
– Precio original: $110
– Nuevo precio: $40
15. Beautypeak Full-Length Rectangular Mirror
– Precio original: $199
– Nuevo precio: $60
16. Oakham 5-Shelf Bookcase With Doors
– Precio original: $360
– Nuevo precio: $223
17. Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Multifunction Chair
– Precio original: $200
– Nuevo precio: $162
18. Sboly Single-Serve Coffee Maker
– Precio original: $79
– Nuevo precio: $42
19. Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme Standing Fan
– Precio original: $140
– Nuevo precio: $98
20. Scoop Women’s Crossover Band Slide Sandals
– Precio original: $28
– Nuevo precio: $20
21. Remikst Men’s Short-Sleeve Linen Cotton Cuban Shirt
– Precio original: $19
– Nuevo precio: $13
22. Cate & Chloe Norah 18-Karat Rose Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
– Precio original: $150
– Nuevo precio: $17
23. Vonmay Unisex Pillow Slide Sandals
– Precio original: $22
– Nuevo precio: $13
24. Clorox Bleach-Free Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes, 75-Count
– Precio original: $11
– Nuevo precio: $5
25. Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 40-Count
– Precio original: $16
– Nuevo precio: $9
26. Great Value Ultra Strong Paper Towels, 12-Pack
– Precio original: $18
– Nuevo precio: $16
27. Gillette Venus Shaving Set
– Precio original: $41
– Nuevo precio: $30
28. Axe Fine Fragrance Men’s Black Vanilla Orange + Sandalwood Deodorant
– Precio original: $8
– Nuevo precio: $5
