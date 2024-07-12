Albertsons y Kroger venden 579 tiendas y comparten el listado de ubicaciones

La fusión entre Kroger y Albertsons está más cerca de concretarse, luego de anunciarse por vez primera en octubre de 2022. La negociación de $24,600 millones de dólares afectará a más de 710,000 empleados de tiendas, 4,966 locales, 66 centros de distribución, 52 plantas de fabricación, 3,972 farmacias y 2.015 gasolineras.

Un reporte de Kroger señala que para tranquilizar las preocupaciones antimonopolio, el nuevo supermercado combinado se deshará de 579 tiendas, luego de que inicialmente se habían considerado 375 tiendas, cifra que luego se aumentó a 413 tiendas en septiembre de 2023 y nuevamente en abril de 2024 se sumaron 166 más, luego de las negociaciones con la Comisión Federal de Comercio (FTC).

Con esta cifra, Kroger y Albertsons están cumpliendo con su cronograma, que incluye la venta de 579 tiendas a C&S Wholesale Grocers, que opera la cadena de supermercados Piggly Wiggly, en el Medio Oeste de Estados Unidos. Este acuerdo masivo afectará a los supermercados de 19 estados.

El número de tiendas incluidas en el plan de desinversión por geografía es el siguiente:

WA: 124 tiendas Albertsons Cos. y Kroger

CA: 63 tiendas Albertsons Cos.

CO: 91 tiendas Albertsons Cos.

OR: 62 tiendas Albertsons Cos. y Kroger

TX/LA: 30 tiendas Albertsons Cos.

AZ: 101 tiendas Albertsons Cos.

NV: 16 tiendas de Albertsons Cos.

IL: 35 tiendas Albertsons Cos. y Kroger

AK: 18 tiendas Albertsons Cos.

ID: 10 tiendas de Albertsons Cos.

NM: 9 tiendas Albertsons Cos.

MT/UT/WY: 11 tiendas de Albertsons Cos.

DC/MD/VA/DE: 9 tiendas Harris Teeter

BestLife tuvo acceso a la lista completa de las tiendas, que es el siguiente:

Alaska

Carrs — 1340 Gambell St, Anchorage

Carrs — 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Carrs — 5600 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Carrs — 4000 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Carrs — 1501 Huffman Rd, Anchorage

Carrs — 7731 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Carrs — 1725 Abbott Rd, Anchorage

Carrs — 2920 Seward Hwy, Anchorage

Carrs — 11409 Business Park Blvd, Eagle River

Safeway — 3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks

Safeway — 30 College Rd, Fairbanks

Águila — 147 Hightower Rd, Girdwood

Safeway — 3033 Vintage Blvd, Juneau

Safeway — 10576 Kenai Spur Hwy, calle A, Kenai

Safeway — 301 N Santa Claus Ln, Polo Norte

Carrs — 664 E Palmer-Wasilla HWY, Palmer

Safeway — 44428 Sterling Hwy S, Soldotna

Carrs — 595 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla

Arizona

Safeway — 3185 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction

Safeway — 1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City

Safeway — 1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande

Safeway — 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Albertsons — 2935 E Riggs Rd, Chandler

Albertsons — 4060 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Albertsons — 3145 S Alma School Rd, Chandler

Safeway — 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler

Safeway — 1159 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Safeway — 1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler

Safeway — 1031 N State Route 89, Chino Valley

Safeway — 1635 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood

Safeway — 1500 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff

Safeway — 1201 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff

Safeway — 4910 N Us Hwy 89, Flagstaff

Safeway — 3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florencia

Safeway — 13733 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills

Safeway — 4823 S Hwy 95, Ft. Mohave

Albertsons — 861 E Warner Rd, Gilbert

Safeway — 90 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert

Safeway — 5137 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert

Albertsons — 5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale

Safeway — 20205 N 67th Ave, calle 100, Glendale

Safeway — 3800 W Happy Valley Rd, sucursal 107, Glendale

Safeway — 240 S Hill St, Globe

Safeway — 14175 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear

Safeway — 440 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear

Safeway — 9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear

Safeway — 1305 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley

Safeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Safeway — 3125 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman

Safeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd. N, Ciudad de Lake Havasu

Safeway — 340 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix

Safeway — 13440 N 7Th St, Phoenix

Safeway — 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott

Safeway — 450 White Spar Rd, Prescott

Safeway — 7720 E Hwy 69, Valle de Prescott

Safeway — 18495 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek

Safeway — 40950 N Ironwood Dr, Valle de San Tan

Albertsons — 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale

Albertsons — 2785 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Albertsons — 6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 23565 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 7920 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 6501 E Greenway Pkwy, sucursal 4, Scottsdale

Albertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd. N, Ciudad de Lake Havasu

Albertsons — 12970 W Indian School Rd, Parque Litchfield

Albertsons — 9243 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Albertsons — 441 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa

Albertsons — 2727 N Power Rd, Mesa

Albertsons — 325 S Power Rd, Mesa

Albertsons — 1951 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 3622 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Safeway — 1902 W Main St, Mesa

Safeway — 1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 1855 N Power Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 4316 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

Safeway — 12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley

Albertsons — 8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria

Albertsons — 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria

Safeway — 10641 W Olive Ave, Peoria

Safeway — 12320 N 83rd Ave, Peoria

Safeway — 28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria

Albertsons — 3130 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Albertsons — 8035 N 19th Ave, Phoenix

Albertsons — 21001 N Tatum Blvd., sucursal 76, Phoenix

Albertsons — 18411 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 3655 W Anthem Way, Phoenix

Safeway — 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Safeway — 6202 S 16th St, Phoenix

Safeway — 4811 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix

Safeway — 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Safeway — 5035 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 4747 E Elliot Rd, sucursal 22, Phoenix

Safeway — 520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 3450 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Safeway — 32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Safeway — 2190 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Safeway — 10926 W Bell Rd, Sun City

Safeway — 13503 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West

Albertsons — 14551 W Grand Ave, Surprise

Safeway — 17049 W Bell Rd, Surprise

Safeway — 13828 W Waddell Rd, Surprise

Safeway — 1515 E Elliot Rd, Tempe

Safeway — 926 E Broadway Rd, Tempe

Albertsons — 1350 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson

Albertsons — 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson

Albertsons — 7300 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson

Safeway — 6360 E Golf Links, Tucson

Safeway — 9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson

Safeway — 9460 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson

Safeway — 9100 N Silverbell, Tucson

Safeway — 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

California

Vons — 5671 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills

Pabellones — 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills

Pabellones — 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank

Vons — 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank

Vons — 820 Arneill Rd, Camarillo

Vons — 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Vons — 3439 Vía Montebello, Carlsbad

Albertsons — 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson

Vons — 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Pabellones — 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

Albertsons — 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point

Vons — 2606 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar

Albertsons — 2899 Jamacha Rd, El Cajón

Albertsons — 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach

Albertsons — 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Vons — 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood

Vons — 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta

Pabellones — 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Vons — 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta

Pabellones — 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Albertsons — 1500 NH St, Lompoc

Vons — 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach

Vons — 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

Albertsons — 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Ángeles

Vons — 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Ángeles

Vons — 3461 W 3rd St, Los Ángeles

Vons — 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Ángeles

Vons — 6571 W 80th St, Los Ángeles

Vons — 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City

Vons — 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana

Vons — 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga

Vons — 6040 Telegraph Rd, Ventura

Pabellones — 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibú

Vons — 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Pabellones — 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey

Vons — 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose

Albertsons — 730 Quintana Rd, Morro Bay

Albertsons — 541 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park

Pabellones — 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach

Pabellones — 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach

Albertsons — 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge

Vons — 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

Albertsons — 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert

Albertsons — 1751 N Sunrise Way, sucursal 1, Palm Springs

Vons — 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Pabellones — 7 Peninsula Ctr, Península de Palos Verdes

Albertsons — 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Pabellones — Avenida Pico 989, San Clemente

Pabellones — 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego

Vons — 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Vons — 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Vons — 2495 Truxtun Rd, calle 100, San Diego

Safeway — 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro

Vons — 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro

Vons — 163 S Turnpike Rd, Santa Bárbara

Vons — 9643 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee

Pabellones — 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Pabellones — 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Albertsons — 543 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley

Vons — 25850 The Old Rd, Rancho Stevenson

Pabellones — 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills

Pabellones — 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Albertsons — 23893 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar

Colorado

Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa

Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora

Safeway — 1677 S. Havana St., Aurora

Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora

Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora

Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder

Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder

Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton

Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield

Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City

Safeway — 880 S. Perry St., Castle Rock

Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs

Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer

Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez

Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta

Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver

Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver

Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver

Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Safeway — 200 Quebec St., edificio 400, Denver

Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver

Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd., Denver

Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker

Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo

Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs

Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton

Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver

Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver

Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango

Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth

Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood

Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie

Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen

Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unidad 6, Fort Collins

Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins

Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton

Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser

Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco

Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden

Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction

Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction

Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction

Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley

Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison

Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch

Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs

Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood

Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood

Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton

Safeway — 5025 S. Kipling Pkwy, Littleton

Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton

Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton

Safeway — 8434 S. Kipling Pkwy, Littleton

Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree

Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont

Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont

Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville

Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville

Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland

Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland

Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument

Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail

Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge

Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor

Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park

Delaware

Harris Teeter — 31221 Americana Pkwy, Selbyville

Idaho

Albertsons — 10500 Overland Rd, Boise

Albertsons — 5100 W Overland Rd, Boise

Albertsons — 909 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise

Albertsons — 4700 N Eagle Rd, Boise

Albertsons — 6560 S Federal Way, Boise

Albertsons — 3614 W State St, Boise

Albertsons — 20 E Fairview Ave, Meridian

Albertsons — 2400 12th Ave Rd, Nampa

Albertsons — 330 E Benton St, Pocatello

Albertsons — 1221 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Illinois

Jewel-Osco — 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip

Marianos — 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights

Marianos — 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale

Jewel-Osco — 87 W 87th St, Chicago

Marianos — 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago

Marianos — 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Marianos — 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago

Marianos — 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

Marianos — 1500 N Clybourn Ave., calle 104, Chicago

Marianos — 3030 N Broadway, calle 100, Chicago

Marianos — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago

Marianos — 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake

Marianos — 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

Marianos — 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines

Marianos — 678 N York St, Elmhurst

Marianos — 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort

Marianos — 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Jewel-Osco — 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet

Marianos — 1350 E Route 22, Lago de Zúrich

Marianos — 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard

Marianos — 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville

Marianos — 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Marianos — 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn

Marianos — 9504 142nd St, Orlando Park

Marianos — 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine

Jewel-Osco — 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights

Marianos — 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge

Marianos — 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood

Marianos — 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie

Marianos — 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills

Marianos — 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester

Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs

Marianos — 150 W 63rd St, Westmont

Marianos — 625 S Main St, Wheaton

Marianos — 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka

Luisiana

Albertsons — 2750 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles

Albertsons — 105 E Southfield Rd, Shreveport

Maryland

Harris Teeter — 10125 Ward Rd, Dunkirk

Harris Teeter — 28528 Marlboro Ave, Easton

Harris Teeter — 14101 Darnestown Rd, Germantown

Harris Teeter — 18169 Town Center Dr, Olne

Montana

Safeway — 1735 W Main St, Bozeman

Albertsons — 1414 3rd St NW, Great Falls

Nevada

Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St, Elko

Albertsons — 575 College Dr, Henderson

Albertsons — 190 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Vons — 2667 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson

Albertsons — 5975 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 10250 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 10140 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 6730 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 8410 Farm Rd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 5881 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Vons — 475 E Windmill Ln, Las Vegas

Vons — 7405 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 3010 W Ann Rd, Norte de Las Vegas

Albertsons — 200 S Hwy 160, Pahrump

Nuevo M’éxico

Albertsons — 12201 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque

Albertsons — 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW, Albuquerque

Albertsons — 8100 Ventura St NE, Albuquerque

Albertsons — 7101 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Safeway — 3540 E Main St, Farmington

Safeway — 730 W Main St, Farmington

Albertsons — 2351 Main St, SE, Los Lunas

Albertsons — 4300 Ridgecrest Dr, Río Rancho

Albertsons — 710 A Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos

Oregon

Safeway — 6055 SW 185th Ave, Aloha

Safeway — 3250 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria

Safeway — 20535 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton

Albertsons — 61155 S Hwy 97, Bend

Safeway — 2650 NE Hwy 20, Bend

Safeway — 1051 SW 1st Ave, Canby

Safeway — 12032 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas

Safeway — 230 E Johnson, Bahía Coos

Safeway — 590 NE Circle Blvd, Corvallis

Safeway — 20151 SE Hwy 212, Damasco

Albertsons — 55 División Ave, Eugene

Safeway — 145 E 18th Ave, Eugene

Safeway — 700 Hwy 101, Florencia

Safeway — 2836 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove

Safeway — 95 82nd Dr, Gladstone

Albertsons — 1690 Allen Creek Rd, Grants Pass

Safeway — 115 SE 7th St, Grants Pass

Safeway — 1640 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass

QFC — 6411 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Safeway — 6901 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Safeway — 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland

Safeway — 13485 NW Cornell Rd, Portland

Safeway — 1100 NE Broadway, Portland

Safeway — 3930 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Safeway — 1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland

Safeway — 1303 NW Lovejoy St, Portland

Safeway — 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland

Safeway — 8145 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland

Safeway — 18425 NW West Union Rd, Portland

Safeway — 8330 N Ivanhoe St, Portland

Safeway — 5920 NE Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland

Safeway — 1001 SW Highland Dr, Gresham

Safeway — 1455 NE Division St, Gresham

Albertsons — 7500 W Baseline, Hillsboro

Safeway — 2525 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro

Safeway — 2177 NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro

Safeway — 888 NE 25th Ave, Hillsboro

Albertsons — 5500 S 6th St, Klamath Falls

Safeway — 14840 SE Webster Rd, Milwaukie

Safeway — 1140 N Springbrook Rd, Newberg

Safeway — 2220 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Albertsons — 19007 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City

Safeway — 13434 Colton Pl, Ciudad de Oregón

Albertsons — 5415 SW Beaverton Hwy, Portland

Albertsons — 451 NE 181st Ave, Portland

Albertsons — 5850 NE Prescott St, Portland

QFC — 4756 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

QFC — 7525 SW Barnes Rd, Portland

QFC — 5544 E Burnside St, Portland

Safeway — 4320 SE King Rd, Portland

Safeway — 3527 SE 122nd Ave, Portland

Safeway — 1705 S Hwy 97, Redmond

Safeway — 795 Lower Columbia River Hwy, Santa Helena

Safeway — 3380 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem

Safeway — 37601 Hwy 26, Sandy

Safeway — 401 S Roosevelt Dr, Seaside

Safeway — 20685 SW Roy Rogers Rd, Sherwood

Safeway — 520 Mt Hood St, The Dalles

Safeway — 1815 4th St, Tillamook

Safeway — 25691 SE Stark, Troutdale

Safeway — 22000 Salamo Rd, West Linn

Safeway — 8255 S Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville

Texas

Calle del mercado — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen

Albertsons — 6220 US Hwy 287, Arlington

Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington

Pulgarcito — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

Pulgarcito — 2755 N Collins, Arlington

Pulgarcito — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas

Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton

Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless

Calle del mercado — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound

Pulgarcito — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound

Calle del mercado — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Calle del mercado — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco

Pulgarcito — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco

Pulgarcito — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco

Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston

Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston

Pulgarcito — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst

Pulgarcito — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller

Calle del mercado — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield

Calle del mercado: 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney

Pulgarcito — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Pulgarcito — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite

Pulgarcito — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano

Pulgarcito — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson

Pulgarcito — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall

Pulgarcito — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall

Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw

Pulgarcito — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club

Utah

Albertsons — 745 N Dixie Dr, San Jorge

Tienda Lucky: 729 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City

Albertsons — 915 W Red Cliffs Dr, Washington

Tienda Lucky: 6936 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan

Virginia

Harris Teeter — 735 N Saint Asaph St, Alejandría

Harris Teeter — 2425 N Harrison St, Arlington

Harris Teeter — 105 Purcellville Gateway Dr, Purcellville

Washington

Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn

Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground

Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground

QFC — Ruta estatal 300, 201 NE, Belfair

QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue

QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

QFC — 15600 NE 8th St., sucursal K1, Bellevue

QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue

Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham

Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham

Haggen — Calle 36 n.° 210, Bellingham

Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham

Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham

Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Lago Bonney

QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell

QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell

Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell

Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton

Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien

Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington

Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington

Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines

Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds

Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg

QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw

QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett

Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett

Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett

Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way

Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale

Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor

Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham

QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah

Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd., sucursal B, Issaquah

Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah

Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore

QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent

Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent

QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland

QFC — 425 Urban Plaza, calle 100, Kirkland

Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland

Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland

QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey

QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle

Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle

Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle

Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle

QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim

Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton

QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Costa

Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish

Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish

Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane

Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane

QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood

QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma

Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma

Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey

Safeway — Ruta estatal 717 NE, Lake Stevens

Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

QFC — 7500 196th St SW, Edificio B, Lynnwood

Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood

QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Valle de Maple

Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley

Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville

Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville

QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Isla Mercer

QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Isla Mercer

Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek

Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe

QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace

Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon

QFC — 11700 Autódromo Mukilteo, Mukilteo

QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle

QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend

Haggen — 31565 Ruta estatal 20 n.° 1, Oak Harbor

Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olimpia

Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia

QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock

Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard

Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard

Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard

QFC — Calle Sheridan 515, Port Townsend

Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup

Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup

QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond

QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond

QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond

Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond

QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton

Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton

QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish

QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle

QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle

QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle

QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle

QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle

QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle

QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle

QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle

QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle

QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle

Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma

Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma

Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater

QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver

Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver

Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver

Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver

Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave, calle 500, Vancouver

Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99, sucursal 1, Vancouver

Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver

Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver

Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville

Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima

Washington DC

Harris Teeter — 401 M St SE

Wyoming

Albertsons — 1076 CY Ave, Casper

Albertsons — 3355 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne

Albertsons — 2610 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Albertsons — 105 Buffalo Way, Jackson

Albertsons — 1323 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

