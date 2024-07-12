Albertsons y Kroger venden 579 tiendas y comparten el listado de ubicaciones
El paquete de desinversión actualizado aumenta el número total de tiendas en 166 para incluir 579 tiendas que se venderán y continuarán operando como lo hacen hoy por el nuevo propietario, C&S
La fusión entre Kroger y Albertsons está más cerca de concretarse, luego de anunciarse por vez primera en octubre de 2022. La negociación de $24,600 millones de dólares afectará a más de 710,000 empleados de tiendas, 4,966 locales, 66 centros de distribución, 52 plantas de fabricación, 3,972 farmacias y 2.015 gasolineras.
Un reporte de Kroger señala que para tranquilizar las preocupaciones antimonopolio, el nuevo supermercado combinado se deshará de 579 tiendas, luego de que inicialmente se habían considerado 375 tiendas, cifra que luego se aumentó a 413 tiendas en septiembre de 2023 y nuevamente en abril de 2024 se sumaron 166 más, luego de las negociaciones con la Comisión Federal de Comercio (FTC).
Con esta cifra, Kroger y Albertsons están cumpliendo con su cronograma, que incluye la venta de 579 tiendas a C&S Wholesale Grocers, que opera la cadena de supermercados Piggly Wiggly, en el Medio Oeste de Estados Unidos. Este acuerdo masivo afectará a los supermercados de 19 estados.
El número de tiendas incluidas en el plan de desinversión por geografía es el siguiente:
WA: 124 tiendas Albertsons Cos. y Kroger
CA: 63 tiendas Albertsons Cos.
CO: 91 tiendas Albertsons Cos.
OR: 62 tiendas Albertsons Cos. y Kroger
TX/LA: 30 tiendas Albertsons Cos.
AZ: 101 tiendas Albertsons Cos.
NV: 16 tiendas de Albertsons Cos.
IL: 35 tiendas Albertsons Cos. y Kroger
AK: 18 tiendas Albertsons Cos.
ID: 10 tiendas de Albertsons Cos.
NM: 9 tiendas Albertsons Cos.
MT/UT/WY: 11 tiendas de Albertsons Cos.
DC/MD/VA/DE: 9 tiendas Harris Teeter
BestLife tuvo acceso a la lista completa de las tiendas, que es el siguiente:
Alaska
Carrs — 1340 Gambell St, Anchorage
Carrs — 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
Carrs — 5600 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
Carrs — 4000 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
Carrs — 1501 Huffman Rd, Anchorage
Carrs — 7731 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
Carrs — 1725 Abbott Rd, Anchorage
Carrs — 2920 Seward Hwy, Anchorage
Carrs — 11409 Business Park Blvd, Eagle River
Safeway — 3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks
Safeway — 30 College Rd, Fairbanks
Águila — 147 Hightower Rd, Girdwood
Safeway — 3033 Vintage Blvd, Juneau
Safeway — 10576 Kenai Spur Hwy, calle A, Kenai
Safeway — 301 N Santa Claus Ln, Polo Norte
Carrs — 664 E Palmer-Wasilla HWY, Palmer
Safeway — 44428 Sterling Hwy S, Soldotna
Carrs — 595 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla
Arizona
Safeway — 3185 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction
Safeway — 1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City
Safeway — 1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande
Safeway — 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
Albertsons — 2935 E Riggs Rd, Chandler
Albertsons — 4060 W Ray Rd, Chandler
Albertsons — 3145 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
Safeway — 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
Safeway — 1159 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
Safeway — 1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler
Safeway — 1031 N State Route 89, Chino Valley
Safeway — 1635 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood
Safeway — 1500 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff
Safeway — 1201 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff
Safeway — 4910 N Us Hwy 89, Flagstaff
Safeway — 3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florencia
Safeway — 13733 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills
Safeway — 4823 S Hwy 95, Ft. Mohave
Albertsons — 861 E Warner Rd, Gilbert
Safeway — 90 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert
Safeway — 5137 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
Albertsons — 5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale
Safeway — 20205 N 67th Ave, calle 100, Glendale
Safeway — 3800 W Happy Valley Rd, sucursal 107, Glendale
Safeway — 240 S Hill St, Globe
Safeway — 14175 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
Safeway — 440 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
Safeway — 9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
Safeway — 1305 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley
Safeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
Safeway — 3125 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
Safeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd. N, Ciudad de Lake Havasu
Safeway — 340 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix
Safeway — 13440 N 7Th St, Phoenix
Safeway — 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott
Safeway — 450 White Spar Rd, Prescott
Safeway — 7720 E Hwy 69, Valle de Prescott
Safeway — 18495 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek
Safeway — 40950 N Ironwood Dr, Valle de San Tan
Albertsons — 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale
Albertsons — 2785 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Albertsons — 6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 23565 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 7920 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 6501 E Greenway Pkwy, sucursal 4, Scottsdale
Albertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd. N, Ciudad de Lake Havasu
Albertsons — 12970 W Indian School Rd, Parque Litchfield
Albertsons — 9243 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
Albertsons — 441 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa
Albertsons — 2727 N Power Rd, Mesa
Albertsons — 325 S Power Rd, Mesa
Albertsons — 1951 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 3622 E Southern Ave, Mesa
Safeway — 1902 W Main St, Mesa
Safeway — 1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 1855 N Power Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 4316 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa
Safeway — 12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley
Albertsons — 8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria
Albertsons — 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria
Safeway — 10641 W Olive Ave, Peoria
Safeway — 12320 N 83rd Ave, Peoria
Safeway — 28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria
Albertsons — 3130 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
Albertsons — 8035 N 19th Ave, Phoenix
Albertsons — 21001 N Tatum Blvd., sucursal 76, Phoenix
Albertsons — 18411 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 3655 W Anthem Way, Phoenix
Safeway — 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
Safeway — 6202 S 16th St, Phoenix
Safeway — 4811 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
Safeway — 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
Safeway — 5035 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 4747 E Elliot Rd, sucursal 22, Phoenix
Safeway — 520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 3450 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
Safeway — 32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Safeway — 2190 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
Safeway — 10926 W Bell Rd, Sun City
Safeway — 13503 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West
Albertsons — 14551 W Grand Ave, Surprise
Safeway — 17049 W Bell Rd, Surprise
Safeway — 13828 W Waddell Rd, Surprise
Safeway — 1515 E Elliot Rd, Tempe
Safeway — 926 E Broadway Rd, Tempe
Albertsons — 1350 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson
Albertsons — 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
Albertsons — 7300 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
Safeway — 6360 E Golf Links, Tucson
Safeway — 9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson
Safeway — 9460 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson
Safeway — 9100 N Silverbell, Tucson
Safeway — 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
California
Vons — 5671 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills
Pabellones — 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
Pabellones — 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank
Vons — 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank
Vons — 820 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
Vons — 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
Vons — 3439 Vía Montebello, Carlsbad
Albertsons — 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson
Vons — 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
Pabellones — 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
Albertsons — 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point
Vons — 2606 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar
Albertsons — 2899 Jamacha Rd, El Cajón
Albertsons — 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach
Albertsons — 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
Vons — 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood
Vons — 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta
Pabellones — 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla
Vons — 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta
Pabellones — 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
Albertsons — 1500 NH St, Lompoc
Vons — 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach
Vons — 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
Albertsons — 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Ángeles
Vons — 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Ángeles
Vons — 3461 W 3rd St, Los Ángeles
Vons — 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Ángeles
Vons — 6571 W 80th St, Los Ángeles
Vons — 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City
Vons — 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
Vons — 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga
Vons — 6040 Telegraph Rd, Ventura
Pabellones — 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibú
Vons — 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Pabellones — 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey
Vons — 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose
Albertsons — 730 Quintana Rd, Morro Bay
Albertsons — 541 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park
Pabellones — 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach
Pabellones — 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach
Albertsons — 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge
Vons — 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
Albertsons — 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert
Albertsons — 1751 N Sunrise Way, sucursal 1, Palm Springs
Vons — 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
Pabellones — 7 Peninsula Ctr, Península de Palos Verdes
Albertsons — 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
Pabellones — Avenida Pico 989, San Clemente
Pabellones — 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego
Vons — 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
Vons — 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego
Vons — 2495 Truxtun Rd, calle 100, San Diego
Safeway — 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro
Vons — 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro
Vons — 163 S Turnpike Rd, Santa Bárbara
Vons — 9643 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
Pabellones — 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
Pabellones — 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
Albertsons — 543 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley
Vons — 25850 The Old Rd, Rancho Stevenson
Pabellones — 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills
Pabellones — 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
Albertsons — 23893 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar
Colorado
Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa
Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada
Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora
Safeway — 1677 S. Havana St., Aurora
Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora
Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora
Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder
Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder
Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton
Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield
Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City
Safeway — 880 S. Perry St., Castle Rock
Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs
Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs
Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer
Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez
Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta
Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver
Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver
Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver
Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver
Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver
Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver
Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver
Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver
Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver
Safeway — 200 Quebec St., edificio 400, Denver
Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver
Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd., Denver
Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker
Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo
Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs
Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton
Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver
Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver
Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango
Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth
Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood
Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie
Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen
Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unidad 6, Fort Collins
Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins
Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins
Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton
Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser
Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco
Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden
Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction
Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction
Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction
Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley
Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley
Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison
Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch
Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs
Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood
Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood
Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton
Safeway — 5025 S. Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton
Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton
Safeway — 8434 S. Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree
Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont
Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville
Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville
Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland
Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland
Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument
Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail
Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor
Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park
Delaware
Harris Teeter — 31221 Americana Pkwy, Selbyville
Idaho
Albertsons — 10500 Overland Rd, Boise
Albertsons — 5100 W Overland Rd, Boise
Albertsons — 909 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise
Albertsons — 4700 N Eagle Rd, Boise
Albertsons — 6560 S Federal Way, Boise
Albertsons — 3614 W State St, Boise
Albertsons — 20 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
Albertsons — 2400 12th Ave Rd, Nampa
Albertsons — 330 E Benton St, Pocatello
Albertsons — 1221 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls
Illinois
Jewel-Osco — 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip
Marianos — 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights
Marianos — 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale
Jewel-Osco — 87 W 87th St, Chicago
Marianos — 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago
Marianos — 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago
Marianos — 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago
Marianos — 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
Marianos — 1500 N Clybourn Ave., calle 104, Chicago
Marianos — 3030 N Broadway, calle 100, Chicago
Marianos — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago
Marianos — 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake
Marianos — 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
Marianos — 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines
Marianos — 678 N York St, Elmhurst
Marianos — 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort
Marianos — 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Jewel-Osco — 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet
Marianos — 1350 E Route 22, Lago de Zúrich
Marianos — 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard
Marianos — 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville
Marianos — 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
Marianos — 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn
Marianos — 9504 142nd St, Orlando Park
Marianos — 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine
Jewel-Osco — 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights
Marianos — 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge
Marianos — 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood
Marianos — 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie
Marianos — 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
Marianos — 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester
Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs
Marianos — 150 W 63rd St, Westmont
Marianos — 625 S Main St, Wheaton
Marianos — 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka
Luisiana
Albertsons — 2750 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
Albertsons — 105 E Southfield Rd, Shreveport
Maryland
Harris Teeter — 10125 Ward Rd, Dunkirk
Harris Teeter — 28528 Marlboro Ave, Easton
Harris Teeter — 14101 Darnestown Rd, Germantown
Harris Teeter — 18169 Town Center Dr, Olne
Montana
Safeway — 1735 W Main St, Bozeman
Albertsons — 1414 3rd St NW, Great Falls
Nevada
Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St, Elko
Albertsons — 575 College Dr, Henderson
Albertsons — 190 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson
Vons — 2667 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson
Albertsons — 5975 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 10250 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 10140 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 6730 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 8410 Farm Rd, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 5881 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
Vons — 475 E Windmill Ln, Las Vegas
Vons — 7405 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas
Albertsons — 3010 W Ann Rd, Norte de Las Vegas
Albertsons — 200 S Hwy 160, Pahrump
Nuevo M’éxico
Albertsons — 12201 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque
Albertsons — 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW, Albuquerque
Albertsons — 8100 Ventura St NE, Albuquerque
Albertsons — 7101 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
Safeway — 3540 E Main St, Farmington
Safeway — 730 W Main St, Farmington
Albertsons — 2351 Main St, SE, Los Lunas
Albertsons — 4300 Ridgecrest Dr, Río Rancho
Albertsons — 710 A Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos
Oregon
Safeway — 6055 SW 185th Ave, Aloha
Safeway — 3250 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria
Safeway — 20535 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton
Albertsons — 61155 S Hwy 97, Bend
Safeway — 2650 NE Hwy 20, Bend
Safeway — 1051 SW 1st Ave, Canby
Safeway — 12032 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas
Safeway — 230 E Johnson, Bahía Coos
Safeway — 590 NE Circle Blvd, Corvallis
Safeway — 20151 SE Hwy 212, Damasco
Albertsons — 55 División Ave, Eugene
Safeway — 145 E 18th Ave, Eugene
Safeway — 700 Hwy 101, Florencia
Safeway — 2836 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove
Safeway — 95 82nd Dr, Gladstone
Albertsons — 1690 Allen Creek Rd, Grants Pass
Safeway — 115 SE 7th St, Grants Pass
Safeway — 1640 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass
QFC — 6411 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
Safeway — 6901 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
Safeway — 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland
Safeway — 13485 NW Cornell Rd, Portland
Safeway — 1100 NE Broadway, Portland
Safeway — 3930 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
Safeway — 1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland
Safeway — 1303 NW Lovejoy St, Portland
Safeway — 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland
Safeway — 8145 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland
Safeway — 18425 NW West Union Rd, Portland
Safeway — 8330 N Ivanhoe St, Portland
Safeway — 5920 NE Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland
Safeway — 1001 SW Highland Dr, Gresham
Safeway — 1455 NE Division St, Gresham
Albertsons — 7500 W Baseline, Hillsboro
Safeway — 2525 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro
Safeway — 2177 NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro
Safeway — 888 NE 25th Ave, Hillsboro
Albertsons — 5500 S 6th St, Klamath Falls
Safeway — 14840 SE Webster Rd, Milwaukie
Safeway — 1140 N Springbrook Rd, Newberg
Safeway — 2220 N Coast Hwy, Newport
Albertsons — 19007 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City
Safeway — 13434 Colton Pl, Ciudad de Oregón
Albertsons — 5415 SW Beaverton Hwy, Portland
Albertsons — 451 NE 181st Ave, Portland
Albertsons — 5850 NE Prescott St, Portland
QFC — 4756 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
QFC — 7525 SW Barnes Rd, Portland
QFC — 5544 E Burnside St, Portland
Safeway — 4320 SE King Rd, Portland
Safeway — 3527 SE 122nd Ave, Portland
Safeway — 1705 S Hwy 97, Redmond
Safeway — 795 Lower Columbia River Hwy, Santa Helena
Safeway — 3380 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem
Safeway — 37601 Hwy 26, Sandy
Safeway — 401 S Roosevelt Dr, Seaside
Safeway — 20685 SW Roy Rogers Rd, Sherwood
Safeway — 520 Mt Hood St, The Dalles
Safeway — 1815 4th St, Tillamook
Safeway — 25691 SE Stark, Troutdale
Safeway — 22000 Salamo Rd, West Linn
Safeway — 8255 S Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville
Texas
Calle del mercado — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen
Albertsons — 6220 US Hwy 287, Arlington
Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington
Pulgarcito — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
Pulgarcito — 2755 N Collins, Arlington
Pulgarcito — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas
Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton
Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless
Calle del mercado — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound
Pulgarcito — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound
Calle del mercado — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
Calle del mercado — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco
Pulgarcito — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco
Pulgarcito — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco
Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston
Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston
Pulgarcito — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst
Pulgarcito — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller
Calle del mercado — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield
Calle del mercado: 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
Pulgarcito — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
Pulgarcito — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite
Pulgarcito — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano
Pulgarcito — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
Pulgarcito — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall
Pulgarcito — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall
Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
Pulgarcito — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club
Utah
Albertsons — 745 N Dixie Dr, San Jorge
Tienda Lucky: 729 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City
Albertsons — 915 W Red Cliffs Dr, Washington
Tienda Lucky: 6936 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan
Virginia
Harris Teeter — 735 N Saint Asaph St, Alejandría
Harris Teeter — 2425 N Harrison St, Arlington
Harris Teeter — 105 Purcellville Gateway Dr, Purcellville
Washington
Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn
Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground
Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground
QFC — Ruta estatal 300, 201 NE, Belfair
QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue
QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
QFC — 15600 NE 8th St., sucursal K1, Bellevue
QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue
Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham
Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham
Haggen — Calle 36 n.° 210, Bellingham
Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham
Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham
Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Lago Bonney
QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell
QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell
Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell
Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton
Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien
Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington
Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington
Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines
Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds
Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg
QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw
QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett
Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett
Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett
Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way
Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale
Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor
Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham
QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd., sucursal B, Issaquah
Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah
Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore
QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent
Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent
QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland
QFC — 425 Urban Plaza, calle 100, Kirkland
Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland
Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland
QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey
QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle
Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle
Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle
Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle
QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim
Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton
QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Costa
Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish
Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish
Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane
Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood
QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma
Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma
Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
Safeway — Ruta estatal 717 NE, Lake Stevens
Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
QFC — 7500 196th St SW, Edificio B, Lynnwood
Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Valle de Maple
Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley
Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville
Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville
QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Isla Mercer
QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Isla Mercer
Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek
Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe
QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace
Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon
QFC — 11700 Autódromo Mukilteo, Mukilteo
QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle
QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend
Haggen — 31565 Ruta estatal 20 n.° 1, Oak Harbor
Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olimpia
Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia
QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock
Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard
Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard
Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard
QFC — Calle Sheridan 515, Port Townsend
Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup
Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup
QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond
QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond
QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond
QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton
Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton
QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish
QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle
QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle
QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle
QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle
QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle
QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle
QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle
QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle
QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle
Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma
Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma
Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater
QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver
Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver
Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver
Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver
Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave, calle 500, Vancouver
Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99, sucursal 1, Vancouver
Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver
Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver
Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima
Washington DC
Harris Teeter — 401 M St SE
Wyoming
Albertsons — 1076 CY Ave, Casper
Albertsons — 3355 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne
Albertsons — 2610 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
Albertsons — 105 Buffalo Way, Jackson
Albertsons — 1323 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs
