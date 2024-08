Hispano “súper” de edificio fue baleado en un remolque en Nueva York; buscan al homicida

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: On 7/29/24 at 7:52 PM, at E. 176 St & Mohegan Ave, officers observed a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/TCGDZgRSa2