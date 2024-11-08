Grammy 2025: Lista de nominados

Este viernes 8 de noviembre se The Recording Academy anunció la lista de nominados a la edición número 67 de los premios Grammy. La ceremonia de premiación está pautada para el próximo 2 de febrero.

Todas las estrellas de música se reunirán en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, California. Dicha ceremonia será protagonizada por Taylor Swift, Beyoncé y Sabrina Carpenter, quienes están nominadas en varias categorías.

Los nominados para esta edición fueron seleccionados entre las publicaciones musicales hechas entre el 16 de septiembre de 2023 y el 30 de agosto de 2024.

Lista de nominados

Álbum del Año

“New Blue Sun” – André 3000

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé

“Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Brat” – Charli XCX

“Djesse Vol. 4″ – Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift

Grabación del Año

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360″ – Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone

Canción del Año

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Mejor Productor del Año (no clásico)

Alissia

Dernst ‘”D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

“Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish

“Eternal Sunshine” – Ariana Grande

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift

Mejor Interpretación Dúo/Grupo Pop

“Us.” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

“Guess” Charli xcx and Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

“Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

“Bodyguard” Beyoncé

“Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” Charli xcx

“Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

Mejor Álbum R&B

“11:11 (Deluxe)” – Chris Brown

“Vantablack” – Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge” – Muni Long

“Algorithm” – Lucky Daye

“Coming Home” – Usher

Mejor Interpretación R&B

“Guidance” – Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” – Muni Long

“Saturn” – SZA

Mejor Interpretación Música Alternativa

“Neon Pill” – Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.

“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon

“Flea” – St. Vincent

Mejor Álbum Rock

“Happiness Bastards” – The Black Crowes

“Romance” – Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors” – Green Day

“TANGK” – Idles

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Hackney Diamonds” – The Rolling Stones

“No Name” – Jack White

Mejor Grabación Dance Pop

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von Dutch” – Charli XCX

“L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish

“Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan