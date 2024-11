U.S. Postal Service Has Delivered More than 270 Million COVID-19 Test Kits to American Households • 1.2-day average to deliver a test kit package from USPS to a home USPS incluye para 2025 iconos de la historia, la belleza natural y la cultura pop. • With the easy-to-use consumer website, covidtests.gov, and operational precision and focus, USPS and federal partners continue moving test kits to Americans who want them quickly and efficiently • Investments made under Delivering for America plan enabled Postal Service to achieve success with the 2021 peak holiday season and to quickly pivot to delivering millions of test kits for the nation • 48 fulfillment centers, hundreds of processing centers, thousands of post offices, and hundreds of thousands of employees involved in the effort WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service announced today that it has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 test kits to American households as part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans for free. The Postal Service reported over 68 million test kit packages (with four tests per kit) have been shipped to American households across all states, Tribes and territories; each package contains four individual test kits. On average, it takes just 1.2 days for the Postal Service to deliver a test kit package once it has been received from the manufacturer, kitted and entered into the mailstream. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Postal Service delivered over 6 million COVID-19 test kit packages — the highest single day volume delivered since shipping began at the end of January. “There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Lou Crédito: USPS | Cortesía