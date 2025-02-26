The LOCAL Act: A Win-Win for Main Streets and Local Newsrooms

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. They are the corner stores, family-owned restaurants, and local service providers that fuel our neighborhoods, create jobs, and drive economic growth. Yet, these vital businesses often face significant challenges in reaching new customers and growing their operations in an increasingly competitive economy.

With the official introduction in the state legislature of the Lift Our Communities, Advertise Locally (LOCAL) Act, small businesses across New York might gain a powerful new tool next year to help sustain their success and maximize the reach of their marketing dollars. Sponsored by Senator Monica Martinez and Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, this state legislation would establish a tax credit for small businesses that advertise in local media outlets – from print and digital to television and radio. By making advertising more affordable, the LOCAL Act will empower small businesses to reach their target audiences while also supporting the essential work of the very same local media outlets that provide our communities with local journalism.

The LOCAL Act focuses on supporting minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses, as well as any business with 10 or fewer employees. For many of these entrepreneurs, the ability to advertise affordably in trusted, community-driven platforms like local newspapers will be a game-changer. Local media outlets are well positioned to connect businesses with their neighbors – customers who are eager to shop locally and uplift their communities.

This legislation couldn’t come at a better time. Small businesses are still navigating the economic aftershocks of the pandemic, inflationary pressures, and competition from large corporations with massive marketing budgets. The LOCAL Act helps level the playing field, giving your favorite mom-and-pop store a way to increase visibility without sacrificing their scarce financial resources.

When our small businesses thrive, so do our communities. Small businesses employ your neighbors, sponsor your kid’s little league team, and provide a convenient destination for a night out with your spouse. Small businesses are not only economic drivers, but also cornerstones of community identity.

The benefits of the LOCAL Act extend beyond businesses. Local media outlets, too, are vital to communities, because they produce the journalism that keeps people informed about school board meetings and neighborhood crime to church bake sales and the most recent newlyweds – and everything in between. Unfortunately, declining advertising revenues have jeopardized the financial sustainability of many of these local media outlets, and small newsrooms have been shuttering across the state. By encouraging small businesses to advertise in local media outlets, the LOCAL Act helps these outlets continue their essential work of championing their communities.

This dual benefit – supporting both small businesses and local journalism – has already garnered strong support from business groups, community leaders, and the 200+ local newspapers comprising the Empire State Local News Coalition – including El Diario NY. It’s a win-win solution that strengthens the backbone of our local economy while fostering a unified, informed citizenry.

The LOCAL Act marks a bold step forward in tackling the interconnected challenges our communities are facing today. By working together to implement and embrace this program, we can build stronger businesses, sustain vital journalism, and ensure the prosperity of communities across New York for years to come.

We support this smart legislation. Tell your elected leaders in Albany to include the LOCAL Act in the final FY26 state budget.