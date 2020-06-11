About Us

Founded in 1913, El Diario is the longest publishing Spanish-language daily newspaper in the United States.

Since its inception as a small publication in Lower Manhattan, New York City, named La Prensa, the newspaper has grown into one of the largest and most influential Latino media outlets in the nation. In 1963, it merged with El Diario de Nueva York, forming El Diario/La Prensa, as it was known for decades.

Keeping up with the new century, the newspaper is now a state-of-the-art multimedia operation that includes print, digital, and other platforms.

In 2019, El Diario’s website, ElDiarioNY.com, was recognized with a Gold Award for Outstanding Publication Website by the National Association of Hispanic Publications, whom also named El Diario as second best print Hispanic Daily after La Opinión.

Local and immigration information is at our core. But with our digital platforms we have National and International reach and we have broadened our coverage to topics that interest US Hispanics.

We follow strict editorial guidelines.

El Diario is part of the ImpreMedia family of digital media outlets, which includes La Opinión, El Diario NY, La Raza, Solo Dinero and Para Ti Mujer, which together attract more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative and the McCormick Foundation.

