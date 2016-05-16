A Priority Health Wellness Plan is Proven to Lower Employer Costs and Improve Employee Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a new five-year study, Priority Health has proven that its hybrid

health plan featuring wellness incentives has successfully lowered

employer costs and improved employee health, a win-win development for

small and large business owners alike.

More than 75 percent of the $2.8 trillion in national health care costs

are due to chronic disease, such as coronary heart disease and type 2

diabetes reports the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and

Health Promotion. And according to the Michigan Department of Community

Health, nearly 60 percent of Michigan’s population suffers from one or

more chronic conditions; diseases that can largely be prevented by

making comprehensive lifestyle changes.

The combined challenge of rising health care costs and the prevalence of

chronic conditions take a toll on employee wellness, performance and

attendance, and have a negative effect on employer overhead. It’s why a Tower

Watson study found 66 percent of employers nationwide are looking to

build a healthy workplace culture.

In 2007, Priority Health launched HealthbyChoice®,

a plan designed to reward participants for getting and staying healthy

while reducing health care costs for employers. HealthbyChoice

plans raise awareness of potential health risks and reward employees for

making measurable progress toward being healthier. The incentive-based

health plan is working.

In the five-year study, Priority Health identified the impact of HealthbyChoice

plans in two key areas: chronic conditions and cost. The study compared

nine employer groups with HealthbyChoice to nine groups without

the plan representing nearly 9,000 members. Each member on a HealthbyChoice

plan saved employers up to 12 percent in claims cost or, on average, $60

per month. This reduction in overall health care costs helped save

employers roughly $1.2 million over four years.

The study showed a marked reduction in the development of chronic

conditions and disease in the HealthbyChoice population,

specifically around chronic lung disease (27 percent less), diabetes (26

percent less) and ischemic heart disease (26 percent less).

“Employers are taking a greater interest in the well-being of their

employees, and for good reason,” said Marti Lolli, Priority Health,

senior vice president of commercial products. “Healthier employees mean

lower cost and less absenteeism. The HealthbyChoice plans are

creating the return on investment employers are looking for in their

workplace wellness programs.”

Based on guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, Priority Health uses five indicators to measure employee

health.

— Tobacco use — BMI — Blood pressure — Cholesterol — Blood sugar

Oakland University of Rochester, Mich. is one of the employers

experiencing the benefits of HealthbyChoice.

“At Oakland University, it is important to have employees engaged in

their health and wellbeing,” said Kevin Venet, Oakland University,

Compensation, Benefits, and HRIS manager. “One way of promoting

engagement is by providing the HealthbyChoice wellness plan where

employees are provided important information that helps them shape the

direction of their quality of life.”

Priority Health is further enhancing its HealthbyChoice plan by

adding online support tools amongst the products features. These

enhancements include:

— Tobacco cessation tools to help members quit smoking by setting

goals and tracking progress — Quarterly health tracking opportunities are offered for activity,

nutrition, and stress management

For more information on the study and wellness plans like HealthbyChoice,

visit priorityhealth.com.

About Priority Health:

Priority Health is an award-winning, Michigan-based non-profit health

plan nationally recognized for improving the health and lives of the

people it serves. It continues to lead the industry in engaging members

in their health, delivering effective health and disease management

programs and working with physicians to improve health care outcomes and

performance. Priority Health is one of only 20 health plans nationwide

offering wellness programs accredited by the National Committee for

Quality Assurance, an organization which also rated it among the best

health plans in the nation. The State of Michigan named the Priority

Health HMO the benchmark plan for all individual and group HMO plans to

model.

Priority Health offers a broad portfolio of health benefit options for

employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans.

Its network of health care providers features 95 percent of practicing

physicians available in Michigan and more than 900,000 health care

providers nationwide.

