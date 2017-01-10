Amazon Prime Video India Enters Exclusive Agreement with Xilam Animation to Become Its Subscription Partner for Streaming the Immensely Popular Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko and Many More Animated Kids’ Series

~ All existing and upcoming Seasons of the top-rated show ‘Oggy & the

Cockroaches’ are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video ~

~ Prime members also have access to Xilam Animation’s vibrant content

library with hundreds of TV episodes available to Indian kids including

‘Floopaloo Where Are You’, ‘A Kind of Magic’, ‘If I Were An Animal’,

‘Paprika’ and ‘The Daltons’ ~

~ Amazon Prime already offers unlimited free fast delivery on India’s

largest selection of products, early access to top deals and more

benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience ~

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) today announced a

multi-year content deal that makes Amazon Prime Video India the

exclusive subscription streaming home of all four existing and three

upcoming seasons of the immensely popular animated series ‘Oggy & the

Cockroaches’ and ‘Zig & Sharko’. Prime members in India

now also have access to Xilam Animation’s vast library of top-rated

shows like ‘Floopaloo Where Are You’, ‘A Kind of Magic’, ‘If I Were

An Animal’, ‘Paprika’ and ‘The Daltons’.





“Amazon Prime Video India is delighted to partner with Xilam Animation,

creators of the world-famous animated series, ‘Oggy & the Cockroaches’

that continues to entertain kids for nearly 20 years”, said Nitesh

Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India. “This is

an important milestone in the journey to offering the best kids’

entertainment to our Prime members.”

“Xilam is proud of the growing success of its animated characters in

India, with Oggy leading the pack for many years now. As we prepare for

the future, and the new ways content is used within the family, it is

essential that we find the right partners to facilitate our expansion

into the digital world. That’s why we are so thrilled to be entering

into this agreement with Amazon Prime Video since we value so highly

their expertise in subscription streaming. As a multi-year deal this is

a great step for Xilam as we look forward to watching the special bonds

that our characters have developed in the hearts of millions of Indian

kids, grow bigger and stronger.” said Marc du Pontavice, Xilam

Animation.

First aired in 1998, ‘Oggy & the Cockroaches’ is a French

animated comedy series tracking the prankish misadventures and

confrontations between a chubby cat named Oggy and three pesky roaches:

Joey, Dee Dee and Marky. The fifth season will explore the ongoing

rivalry in a new way by tracking Oggy through the ages for historical

hilarity. Seasons 6 and 7 will comprise a mix of brand new episodes

along with full remakes of classic stories from Seasons 1 and 2.

‘Zig & Sharko’ is about a hyena named Zig who lives on

a volcano island with his crab pal, Bernie, and plots against a

beautiful mermaid, Marina, whom he wants to eat. Sharko is a shark with

a lot of muscle and who loves to sabotage the hyena’s every move.

Amazon Prime already offers unlimited free One-day and Two-day delivery

to over 100 cities on eligible items from India’s largest selection of

products, 30 minutes early access for members on top deals and more

benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience. Customers who are not

already Prime members can learn more about the program at www.amazon.in/prime

About Amazon.in

The Amazon.in

marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an

affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in

seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for

customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy

online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low

prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient

experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce platform

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer

obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention,

commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer

reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime,

Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire

tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and

services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.

About Xilam Animation

Xilam is one of Europe’s leading animation companies, producing and

distributing original children’s and family entertainment content in

both 2D and CGI formats across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award-winning Paris-based

company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3

feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches,

Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks and its

first pre-school property, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160

countries on all the major global children’s TV networks, these series

are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, notably

YouTube with over 2.2 billion views in 2016, ranking Xilam as one of the

top global digital content providers in animation.

Xilam employs

more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its

four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh Ville in

Vietnam.

Xilam listed on the Euronext Paris / Ticker: XIL / ISIN code:

FR0004034072

Xilam eligible for the PEA-PME.

