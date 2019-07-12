Amscot Financial Contributes Mini-Grants to Nine Non-profit Service Groups

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#givingwednesday–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, recently awarded mini-grants of $100 to $1,000 to support nine different non-profit service organizations located in the Florida communities where the company serves several million consumers.

“There are too many individuals out there facing steep challenges in life with very little help,” says Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial. “By supporting these organizations we’re able to pitch in and help change that.”

Mini-grants went to the following organizations:

Bikes for Christ, Inc., Hillsborough County. They provide donated bikes to the needy, veterans, underprivileged children and seniors. For more information, please visit: www.bikes4christ.com

Directions for Living, Pinellas County. They are dedicated to providing trauma-informed care and delivering client-centered, empowerment-based services. They are devoted to protecting kids in foster care, keeping at-risk families together, linking homeless families with housing, helping children find forever families. For more information, please visit: www.directionsforliving.org

Do the Right Thing, Inc., Miami-Dade County. Miami Police Department and community volunteers decided to join forces to recognize and reward school age youths for positive accomplishments, behavior and good deeds. The program recognizes these young people "doing the right thing" publicly to serve as role models for their peers. For more information, please visit: www.dotherightthinginc.org

Liberty Manor for Veterans, Hillsborough County. They promote the development and social needs of disabled veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness by providing them transitional, supported housing and establishing objectives designed to attribute to self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit: www.libertymanor.org

Reasonable Service Extended Hands Tampa, Hillsborough County. They provide a variety of social services to empower the community by meeting the educational, social and physical needs of all individuals and families. For more information, please visit: www.reasonableserv.com

Selah Freedom, Sarasota County. Their mission is to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited. They bring solutions to survivors of sex trafficking, giving them an opportunity to dream again; to discover who they were created to be. For more information, please visit: www.selahfreedom.com

Special Olympics Florida – Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County. Their ultimate objective is to help people with intellectual disabilities participate as productive and respected members of society at large, by offering them fair opportunity to develop and demonstrate their skills and talents through sports training and competition. For more information, please visit: https://specialolympicsflorida.org/hillsborough/

Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Pinellas County. They are dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities. They assist families by providing wheelchairs to children who have outgrown or are beyond repair before government or insurance programs will allow for replacement. They also have provided widened doors, built ramps, provided wheelchairs lifts, carriers for vehicles and much more. For more information, please visit: www.wheelchairs4kids.org

Where Love Grows, Hillsborough County. They fight childhood hunger in Tampa through their family dinner night events which serve approximately 300 meals each month. For more information, please visit: www.wherelovegrows.org

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 236 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was recently named as one of Americas’ Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.Amscot.com.

