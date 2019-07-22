Amscot Financial opens first location in Palm Beach County

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#givingwednesday–Amscot Financial, a leading provider of convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch location in West Palm Beach, Florida. This brings the number of Amscot Financial branches to 237.

“As we continue expanding our coverage on the East Coast of Florida, we are excited to bring the service and convenience of the Amscot brand to the residents of Palm Beach County,” said Ian MacKechnie, Founder and CEO of Amscot Financial.

The new branch is located at 4348 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach FL 33409, at North Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard in Cross County Plaza. The branch is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursday and on Saturday. On Fridays, the hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Amscot Financial branches are open 365 days a year, providing convenient access to financial services. Amscot offers check cashing, electronic bill payment, money transfer services, prepaid cards, notary services, cash advances, ATMs, copying and faxing service. Moreover, a consumer can obtain money orders with no purchase fees – no other purchase is necessary for a customer to be able to purchase a money order for free.

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs close to 2,000 associates who work at the company’s retail branches and at the company’s corporate headquarters in Tampa. Amscot has created over 400 full-time jobs in South Florida since opening their first location in the area in March 2012.

Amscot operates branches in 21 Florida counties. The company has retail locations in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee, Sarasota, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Brevard, Marion, Citrus, Flagler, Broward, Miami-Dade and now Palm Beach counties. There are 46 locations in South Florida, and 20 of these locations are open 24 hours.

About Amscot Financial

Amscot is Florida’s leading non-bank financial services company. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Amscot Financial provides convenient, consumer-oriented financial services, including cash advances, check cashing, bill payment, money transfers, prepaid access cards and money orders. Amscot Financial currently operates 237 retail financial service centers throughout Florida and employs close to 2,000 associates. Amscot Financial has been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for five years (2008-2012) & was recently named as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. For more information on Amscot’s products and services, community involvement, and career opportunities, please visit the company’s website at www.Amscot.com.

