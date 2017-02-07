Artificial Intelligence Drives Kolibree’s Ara Toothbrush

Get more accurate feedback without staring at your app
NEW YORK & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Ara, the first toothbrush with embedded artificial intelligence (AI),
will be available in March, and already more than 10,000 of these
toothbrushes have been pre-sold through Kolibree’s website and an
arrangement with a major health insurer interested in the risk
assessment potential of AI in healthcare.
What makes Ara by Kolibree so unique, even among the new breed of smart
toothbrushes, is the microprocessor inside the toothbrush handle. This
gives the toothbrush the capability to capture, store and sync data
whether you use the app or not when you brush your teeth.
“We’ve surveyed, studied and analyzed the patterns of our toothbrush
users since we launched Kolibree in 2014 and it became very clear that
adults are not going to stare at a mobile app every time they brush
their teeth,” said Kolibree founder and CEO Thomas Serval. “At the same
time, people want the data that shows if they are really brushing as
well as they think they are.”
Deep learning algorithms inside Ara emulate the way the brain works.
This machine learning improves accuracy of data collection and provides
step-by-step guidance through the Coach feature when you need it.
To check up on yourself, just open the Kolibree app for a quick glance
of the personalized Checkup feature to see where in your mouth
you brushed, and where you missed in each of 16 brushing zones.
Ara by Kolibree is the smartest way to build confidence about improving
healthy habits when it comes to dental hygiene and preventive oral
health. Priced at USD $129, Ara can be pre-ordered at kolibree.com for
$79 through February 28, 2017.
Watch the Ara video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctK5C_H6948.
About Kolibree
Kolibree, the smart oral care company, is dedicated to innovation of
connected health solutions, including the first toothbrush with embedded
AI, and the first connected toothbrush with 3-D motion sensors. Kolibree
uses patented M2M technology to provide a personalized, interactive
tooth brushing experience for children and adults. Visit us: kolibree.com,
twitter.com/kolibree,
facebook.com/sharekolibree,
instagram.com/sharekolibree,
pinterest.com/sharekolibree.
|
Feb 26, 2017 Showstoppers Barcelona
|
Feb 27 – Mar 2, 2017:
|
Mobile World Congress 8.0 C35
|
#MWC17
Contacts
Media:
Marcia Simon, +1 860 395 7244
marcia@mseusa.com