Artificial Intelligence Drives Kolibree’s Ara Toothbrush

NEW YORK & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Ara, the first toothbrush with embedded artificial intelligence (AI),

will be available in March, and already more than 10,000 of these

toothbrushes have been pre-sold through Kolibree’s website and an

arrangement with a major health insurer interested in the risk

assessment potential of AI in healthcare.





What makes Ara by Kolibree so unique, even among the new breed of smart

toothbrushes, is the microprocessor inside the toothbrush handle. This

gives the toothbrush the capability to capture, store and sync data

whether you use the app or not when you brush your teeth.

“We’ve surveyed, studied and analyzed the patterns of our toothbrush

users since we launched Kolibree in 2014 and it became very clear that

adults are not going to stare at a mobile app every time they brush

their teeth,” said Kolibree founder and CEO Thomas Serval. “At the same

time, people want the data that shows if they are really brushing as

well as they think they are.”

Deep learning algorithms inside Ara emulate the way the brain works.

This machine learning improves accuracy of data collection and provides

step-by-step guidance through the Coach feature when you need it.

To check up on yourself, just open the Kolibree app for a quick glance

of the personalized Checkup feature to see where in your mouth

you brushed, and where you missed in each of 16 brushing zones.

Ara by Kolibree is the smartest way to build confidence about improving

healthy habits when it comes to dental hygiene and preventive oral

health. Priced at USD $129, Ara can be pre-ordered at kolibree.com for

$79 through February 28, 2017.

Watch the Ara video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctK5C_H6948.

About Kolibree

Kolibree, the smart oral care company, is dedicated to innovation of

connected health solutions, including the first toothbrush with embedded

AI, and the first connected toothbrush with 3-D motion sensors. Kolibree

uses patented M2M technology to provide a personalized, interactive

tooth brushing experience for children and adults. Visit us: kolibree.com,

Feb 26, 2017 Showstoppers Barcelona Feb 27 – Mar 2, 2017: Mobile World Congress 8.0 C35 #MWC17

