Beltone Legend Selected as Honoree in The 20th Annual Webby Awards

Beltone, a leader in hearing aids for the past 75 years, announced today
that Beltone Legend™ has been announced as a 2016 Webby Awards honoree
in the Mobile Connected Product and Wearables category. The Webby
Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and
Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international award honoring excellence
on the Internet. This award has been hailed as the “Internet’s highest
honor” by The New York Times.
“Honorees like Beltone are setting the standard for innovation and
creativity on the internet,” said David-Michel Davies, Executive
Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be
selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this
year.”
Beltone Legend, the world’s first and most advanced full family of Made
for iPhone® hearing aids, is recognized for its revolutionary
connectivity to personal devices, such as iPhone, iPad®, iPod touch®,
allowing direct streaming of sounds to their hearing aids. The HearPlus™
app for iPhone, Apple Watch® and Android™ lets users discreetly control
their Beltone Legend hearing aids on the go. This connectivity, combined
with its revolutionary sound processing features, gives Beltone Legend
the ability to seamlessly integrate technology and lifestyle solutions
to address hearing loss.
“Beltone Legend represents the latest in what is possible in hearing
aids, taking personalized hearing to the next level,” said Corrine
Perritano, President of Beltone North America. “This award is a
testament to our commitment to delivering care by connecting wearers
with everything that matters in life around them.”
Beltone Legend can be found at more than 1,500 Beltone dispensers
throughout North America. To find a location near you, please visit: www.beltone.com.
About Beltone
Founded in 1940, Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Hearing Care
Group, utilizing advanced technology to produce hearing aid instruments
sold in the United States, Canada and over 50 countries worldwide. In
addition to providing outstanding service and support for its U.S.
hearing care network operating in over 1,500 offices in North America,
Beltone remains the most trusted brand for quality products and care
among its patients and adults aged 50 and older. Visit Beltone at www.beltone.com.
Beltone Legend is compatible with iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6
Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2,
iPad Air, iPad (4th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2,
iPad mini and iPod touch (5th generation) using iOS 7.X or later. Apple,
the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPod touch, iPad Pro,
FaceTime and Live Listen are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the
U.S. and other countries.
About the Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The
Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on
the Internet, including Websites, Advertising & Media, Online Film &
Video, Mobile Sites & Apps and Social. Established in 1996, The Webby
Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70
countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards is presented by the
International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and
Partners of The Webby Awards include: Xfinity, SeeSo, Google, Vitamin T,
YouTube, Adformatie, Advertising Age, Code and Theory, Cool Hunting,
Creativepool, Digiday, FITC, Internet Week New York, It’s Nice That,
Mashable, Mobile Marketing Association, Moleskine, Ninja Marketing,
Northside Festival, NUMA, Social Media Week, SoDA, Springwise, Taste
Talks, The Drum, The Guardian News Media, The Hollywood Reporter, Tube
Filter and VentureBeat. Find The Webby Awards Online at www.webbyawards.com.
