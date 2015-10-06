Big Data for Breast Cancer Symposium Provides Forum for Technology, Medicine and Advocacy Experts to Advance Breast Cancer Research, Treatment

Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization, Robertson Foundation

Sponsor First Symposium to Focus on Big Data and Breast Cancer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International health and technology leaders will join key players from

the fields of cancer research, clinical care and patient advocacy for

the first Big Data for Breast Cancer (BD4BC) Symposium October 8 and 9

at Rockefeller University convened by the Susan G. Komen® breast cancer

organization with support provided by a grant from the Robertson

Foundation.

“The era of complex data in healthcare is here and with it an

unprecedented ability to collect genomic, clinical, epidemiological and

molecular data from sources that include electronic medical records,

mobile apps, wearables, sensors and clinical trials databases using

high-throughput measurements and powerful computing,” said Komen

President and CEO Dr. Judith A. Salerno. “The challenge is to ask

questions and analyze the amount of data collected daily to improve

outcomes for breast cancer patients and benefit research.”

This first Big Data symposium focusing on breast cancer evolved from

discussions between the chief scientific advisors of Komen’s Scientific

Advisory Board – George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, Chief, Division of Oncology

at Stanford University Medical Center and Eric P. Winer, MD, Director,

Breast Oncology Program, Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

By convening BD4BC, Komen hopes to create an international community

capable of merging genomics and electronic health records and using

these data to improve breast cancer research and clinical care. “Having

built a global community around breast cancer as the largest

non-governmental funder of breast cancer research ($889M), it is only

natural that once again Komen is leading the way in understanding and

anticipating the next leap forward in breast cancer – the use of Big

Data,” said Nancy Brinker, founder of Susan G. Komen.

“We want to go beyond our usual role of identifying the best science,”

said Dr. Winer. “By convening this conference and bringing top experts

together, we are hoping to influence how Big Data can be used to answer

questions and, ultimately, improve health outcomes.”

Because Dr. Sledge, who is a past president of ASCO (American Society

for Clinical Oncology), has seen how research can be spurred by casual

conversations at meetings and away from the work environment, he knew

the structure of the meeting was important. “Very productive

conversations occur when one researcher approaches another and asks

‘what are you working on?’”

They thought a small meeting of key leaders from fields that intersect

but might not interact would benefit from an opportunity to gather

informally but in structured meetings. Thursday’s agenda consists of

lectures by experts in clinical informatics, electronic health records,

bio-ethics and policy, genomics technology, epidemiology and patient

advocacy. On Friday, the participants join self-selected working groups

culminating in a summary of the sessions and recommendations.

The unique design of the symposium drew support from The Robertson

Foundation. “The idea of starting a dialogue between experts in

technology, cancer research and oncology – people who aren’t usually in

the same room together – has the potential to create a synergy of ideas

that could ultimately lead to improvements in outcomes for breast cancer

patients,” said Julian H. Robertson, founder of the Robertson Foundation.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization,

funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while

providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding

in 1982, Komen has funded more than $889 million in research and

provided $1.95 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and

psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30

countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised

her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed

Suzy’s life. Visit komen.org

or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About The Robertson Foundation

The Robertson Foundation aspires to utilize a pro-active, disciplined

grant-making approach to measurably affect significant social change in

the principal areas of education, the environment, and medical research.

To learn more visit: www.robertsonfoundation.org.

Contacts

For Komen

Joanne Nicholas, 972-855-4382

JoanneNicholas@gmail.com