Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia Launches Enhanced Maternity Program for State Health Benefit Plan Members using Telehealth to Support Moms

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia (BCBSGa) announced today the
availability of telehealth visits with certified lactation consultants
for all eligible State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) members as part of the
plan’s existing maternity support program. The maternity support
program, called Future Moms, is available for pregnant women to receive
personalized support from nurse coaches during and after
their pregnancies. The added feature now allows moms to have live video
visits with lactation consultants via LiveHealth®
Online, with appointments available seven days a week, including
evenings.
Future Moms with Breastfeeding Support on LiveHealth®
Online has been available to SHBP members since January 1, 2017. The
program offers moms online visits with a lactation consultant, counselor
or registered dietitian through private and secure video using their
smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam. These professionals
can offer guidance to moms on topics such as latching,
nursing positions, low milk production, formula feeding, proper
nutrition when breastfeeding, introducing solids and more. This program
comes at no additional cost for SHBP members.
“This a significant addition to the Future Moms program, given that
breastfeeding can often be such a complex and challenging endeavor for
mothers and their newborns,” said April Ruffin, MD, Medical
Director of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and an Ob/Gyn. “We are
very enthusiastic about this enhanced resource, and we hope that
SHBP members will utilize this program, as well as other LiveHealth®
Online services to address non-emergency health care questions when and
if they need it.”
About LiveHealth® Online
LiveHealth® Online is a leading telehealth tool providing
consumers with convenient access to U.S.-based board-certified doctors
and licensed therapists via live video chat on their smartphone, tablet
or computer with a webcam. Health care providers using LiveHealth®
Online can diagnose, treat and write a prescription. Since its launch in
2013, hundreds of thousands of consumers have signed up for and had
video visits using LiveHealth® Online with registrations and
usage growing daily. LiveHealth® Online is the trade name of
Health Management Corporation. For more information, visit LiveHealthOnline.com.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield
Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue
Cross Blue Shield Association. The Blue Cross Blue Shield names and
symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Association. Additional information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of
Georgia, Inc. is available at www.bcbsga.com.
Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AskBCBSGa and www.com/BCBSGaPR.com or
on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AskBCBSGa.
Contacts
Media Contact for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia:
Debbie
Diamond
debbie.diamond@anthem.com
(404)
479-8735
Twitter: @BCBSofGa_News