Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia Launches Enhanced Maternity Program for State Health Benefit Plan Members using Telehealth to Support Moms

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia (BCBSGa) announced today the

availability of telehealth visits with certified lactation consultants

for all eligible State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) members as part of the

plan’s existing maternity support program. The maternity support

program, called Future Moms, is available for pregnant women to receive

personalized support from nurse coaches during and after

their pregnancies. The added feature now allows moms to have live video

visits with lactation consultants via LiveHealth®

Online, with appointments available seven days a week, including

evenings.

Future Moms with Breastfeeding Support on LiveHealth®

Online has been available to SHBP members since January 1, 2017. The

program offers moms online visits with a lactation consultant, counselor

or registered dietitian through private and secure video using their

smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam. These professionals

can offer guidance to moms on topics such as latching,

nursing positions, low milk production, formula feeding, proper

nutrition when breastfeeding, introducing solids and more. This program

comes at no additional cost for SHBP members.

“This a significant addition to the Future Moms program, given that

breastfeeding can often be such a complex and challenging endeavor for

mothers and their newborns,” said April Ruffin, MD, Medical

Director of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and an Ob/Gyn. “We are

very enthusiastic about this enhanced resource, and we hope that

SHBP members will utilize this program, as well as other LiveHealth®

Online services to address non-emergency health care questions when and

if they need it.”

About LiveHealth® Online

LiveHealth® Online is a leading telehealth tool providing

consumers with convenient access to U.S.-based board-certified doctors

and licensed therapists via live video chat on their smartphone, tablet

or computer with a webcam. Health care providers using LiveHealth®

Online can diagnose, treat and write a prescription. Since its launch in

2013, hundreds of thousands of consumers have signed up for and had

video visits using LiveHealth® Online with registrations and

usage growing daily. LiveHealth® Online is the trade name of

Health Management Corporation. For more information, visit LiveHealthOnline.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield

Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue

Cross Blue Shield Association. The Blue Cross Blue Shield names and

symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Association. Additional information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of

Georgia, Inc. is available at www.bcbsga.com.

Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AskBCBSGa and www.com/BCBSGaPR.com or

on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AskBCBSGa.

