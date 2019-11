Calibre 50, Beto Cuevas, Farruko, Leonel García, Alicia Keys, Miguel, Ozuna, Fito Páez, Milly Quezada, Residente, Carlos Rivera, Prince Royce, and Tony Succar to Perform at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Ángela Aguilar, Eduardo Cabra (Visitante), Sofia Carson, Emilio Estefan, Mon Laferte, William Levy, Rudy Mancuso, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Michael Peña, and Dayanara Torres join as presenters

The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will open with a star-studded performance commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin Recording Academy® today announced additional performers for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®: three-time Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Beto Cuevas, 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys, GRAMMY winner Miguel, 24-time Latin GRAMMY and four-time GRAMMY winner Residente; current nominees Calibre 50, Farruko, Leonel García, Ozuna, Fito Páez, Milly Quezada, and Tony Succar; Carlos Rivera; and past Latin GRAMMY nominee Prince Royce.

Past Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY nominee Ángela Aguilar, 24-time Latin GRAMMY and three-time GRAMMY winner Eduardo Cabra (Visitante); Sofia Carson; seven-time Latin GRAMMY, two-time GRAMMY winner and recipient of the 2000 Latin Person of the Year, Emilio Estefan; Latin GRAMMY winner and current nominee Mon Laferte; William Levy, Rudy Mancuso, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Michael Peña, and Dayanara Torres will present during this milestone celebration. In addition, there will be a special moment with Thalia.

They join previously announced artists: Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Anitta, Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Pedro Capó, Alessia Cara, Julio Reyes Copello, Kany García, Darell, De La Ghetto, Paula Fernandes, Alejandro Fernández, Alex Fernández, Vicente Fernández, Dimelo Flow, Fonseca, Luis Fonsi, Greeicy, Intocable, Natalia Jiménez, Juanes, Los Ángeles Azules, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Nella, Christian Nodal, Reik, Draco Rosa, Rosalía, Alejandro Sanz, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, Olga Tañón, Tommy Torres, and Sebastián Yatra.

The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will open with an all-star performance with a never-before-seen tribute honoring the 20th Anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards. An extraordinary group of 20 artists, who will perform together for the first time, will interpret multiple iconic songs spanning various genres of Latin music, while commemorating the past 20 years of excellence.

Three-time Latin GRAMMY winner, 2006 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year™, and two-time GRAMMY winner Ricky Martin, alongside internationally renowned actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega, will host The Biggest Night in Latin Music live on the Univision Network Nov. 14 from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This year’s landmark 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards will showcase a star-studded milestone celebration, including historical moments, reunions, tributes, and one-of-a-kind performances from nominees, past winners, and legends who will come together to honor 20 years of Latin music legacy and excellence.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® will have a unique presence at The Biggest Night in Latin Music when eight of the organization’s 200 scholarship recipients accompany presenters onstage to deliver the night’s statuettes to the winners, symbolizing the next generation of artists fostered through the Foundation’s international programs. Since its establishment five years ago, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has allocated a remarkable $5 million USD toward scholarships, grants, musical instrument donations, and educational events in the United States and Ibero-America.

Latin GRAMMYs Facebook LIVE will offer exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The live stream will include interviews from various locations, including the red carpet, Latin GRAMMY Premiere® ceremony, backstage, and the media center, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Latin GRAMMY Week attendants will also enjoy a personalized experience while in Las Vegas via the all-new Latin GRAMMY app available on Google Play and the App Store.

Preceding the Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast, the Univision Network will present the exclusive “Noche de Estrellas” (“Night of Stars”) coverage of talent arrivals live from the Latin GRAMMY red carpet, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central). “Noche de Estrellas” will feature live interviews and commentary and will provide viewers with an intimate look at Latin music’s most prestigious event while connecting fans with their favorite artists via social media using #LatinGRAMMY.

The 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards is supported by Univision’s multiple platforms, which include digital, social and radio, featuring video interviews and photos, an extensive archive of past shows, a live blog, behind-the-scenes footage and dedicated forums for fans to share their excitement leading up to the show on www.univision.com/latingrammy. Univision Radio is the official Spanish-language radio network of the Latin GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, the telecast will be distributed internationally to more than 80 countries.

For more information and the latest news, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs). Use #LatinGRAMMY on your favorite social media platforms.

A very limited number of tickets for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are still available for purchase through www.axs.com.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:



The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC.:



As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

