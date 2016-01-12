City of Brotherly Love Welcomes Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America®

-Billy Beane to Serve as Keynote Speaker-
Let Freedom Ring: Small and Independent Brewers Gather in
Birthplace of America
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brewers Association:
|
WHAT:
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—a city with a rich history known for
|
BrewExpo America is the premier trade show for craft brewers,
offering the perfect platform to meet leaders in the national and
international brewing arena and connect with current and future
customers.
|
WHO:
|
An estimated 13,500 attendees will have the opportunity to visit
|
Beane is considered one of the most progressive and talented
baseball executives in the game. He will share his innovative,
winning approach to management and leadership, and how his Moneyball
philosophy can be adopted for the craft brewing industry.
|
WHY:
|
As demand for craft beer from small and independent brewers
increases, CBC brings the community together in a collaborative and
educational environment. New and veteran brewers have an opportunity
to connect, share ideas and learn about a wide range of topics
including brewery operations, brewpubs, export development,
government affairs, packaging breweries, quality, safety, selling
craft beer, start-ups, sustainability and technical brewing. With
one of the most dynamic beer cultures in the country, Philadelphia
sets the perfect stage for CBC.
|
WHEN:
|
Craft Brewers Conference
|Tuesday, May 3 – Friday, May 6, 2016
|
Times vary. For a full schedule of events, visit the CBC
|
BrewExpo America
|Wednesday, May 4: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Thursday, May 5: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Friday, May 6: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Philadelphia Convention Center
|1101 Arch Street
|Philadelphia, PA 19107
|
MEDIA:
|
Media wishing to attend and cover the 2016 Craft Brewers
|
SPONSORS:
|
The 2016
* Arrangements for the appearance of Billy Beane made through Greater
Talent Network, Inc, New York.
Contacts
On behalf of the Brewers Association
Abby Berman Cohen,
646-695-7044
abby@rosengrouppr.com