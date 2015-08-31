Colaborator and Digitas Health LifeBrands Partner on Innovative Initiative in September to Supply Ad Clients with Content Needs

Test Run of Software on a New DigitasLBi Project is First Step in

Bringing Brands into the Project Collaboration Network

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Multimedia collaboration network Colaborator.com and digital advertising

agency Digitas Health LifeBrands have announced a partnership on a new

initiative to test run software that will integrate brands looking to

fulfill their content needs into the social media website. The process

will begin with an exclusive project announcement from Digitas Health on

the Colaborator.com network.

The trial will commence on September 1st and run through

October 1st. During that period, Digitas Health will post an

open offer to all Colaborator.com subscribers to submit a proposal to

design and shoot an internal promotional video during an upcoming yearly

conference in Silicon Valley. Digitas Health will review the proposals,

interview potential candidates and select one team for the shoot by

October 1st. Based on the outcome of the trial run, Digitas

Health may begin to utilize Colaborator for its clients.

This unique and innovative partnership and trial of the software is

based on current industry trends showing that while brands’ budgets for

content have held steady, their need for content has increased

exponentially.

Moving forward, any brand will be able to utilize Colaborator.com to

fulfill its content marketing needs and any content creator will be able

to browse and submit proposals for any current offer.

“On Colaborator, filmmakers are never asked to go out of pocket to

create someone else’s content; instead, they submit proposals and are

paid if they’re hired to do a job. Using this method we’ve achieved 90%

cost savings, so we know it works,” said Colaborator President Kevin

Allen Jackson.

“We are partnering with Colaborator to explore new ways of creating high

quality video content for our clients at scale,” added Brendan

Gallagher, Digitas Health EVP of Experience Strategy & Innovation. “The

rise of video as a medium has been meteoric. As an agency dedicated to

helping brands lead the transformation of healthcare, great content is

the currency of storytelling. By working with Colaborator, we hope to

pilot new models for generating affordable brand video content for our

clients.”

