Colaborator and Digitas Health LifeBrands Partner on Innovative Initiative in September to Supply Ad Clients with Content Needs

Test Run of Software on a New DigitasLBi Project is First Step in
Bringing Brands into the Project Collaboration Network
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Multimedia collaboration network Colaborator.com and digital advertising
agency Digitas Health LifeBrands have announced a partnership on a new
initiative to test run software that will integrate brands looking to
fulfill their content needs into the social media website. The process
will begin with an exclusive project announcement from Digitas Health on
the Colaborator.com network.
The trial will commence on September 1st and run through
October 1st. During that period, Digitas Health will post an
open offer to all Colaborator.com subscribers to submit a proposal to
design and shoot an internal promotional video during an upcoming yearly
conference in Silicon Valley. Digitas Health will review the proposals,
interview potential candidates and select one team for the shoot by
October 1st. Based on the outcome of the trial run, Digitas
Health may begin to utilize Colaborator for its clients.
This unique and innovative partnership and trial of the software is
based on current industry trends showing that while brands’ budgets for
content have held steady, their need for content has increased
exponentially.
Moving forward, any brand will be able to utilize Colaborator.com to
fulfill its content marketing needs and any content creator will be able
to browse and submit proposals for any current offer.
“On Colaborator, filmmakers are never asked to go out of pocket to
create someone else’s content; instead, they submit proposals and are
paid if they’re hired to do a job. Using this method we’ve achieved 90%
cost savings, so we know it works,” said Colaborator President Kevin
Allen Jackson.
“We are partnering with Colaborator to explore new ways of creating high
quality video content for our clients at scale,” added Brendan
Gallagher, Digitas Health EVP of Experience Strategy & Innovation. “The
rise of video as a medium has been meteoric. As an agency dedicated to
helping brands lead the transformation of healthcare, great content is
the currency of storytelling. By working with Colaborator, we hope to
pilot new models for generating affordable brand video content for our
clients.”
