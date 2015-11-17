Design SHIFT and Maxim Integrated Partner to Offer Privacy and Security for the Enterprise

Groundbreaking ORWL Privacy Appliance Integrates the MAX32550 Secure

Controller by Maxim

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Design SHIFT has partnered with Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to

include Maxim’s MAX32550 DeepCover® secure microcontroller in its

groundbreaking privacy appliance, ORWL. The small, circular device uses

two-factor authentication—a physical key and a password—along with

tamper-proof physical hardware to protect personal information and

communications from being physically hacked.





ORWL includes a failsafe kill-switch never before offered to consumers.

Any attempt to break into ORWL prevents the device from booting up,

shutting it down immediately. No other security offering delivers this

level of protection.

“You cannot hack what isn’t on,” said Olivier Boireau, CEO of Design

SHIFT. “We designed ORWL to be an elegant, pocket-sized device that puts

all your personal data and communications into a virtual bank vault that

only the assigned user can access. We are proud to be partnering with

Maxim once again to deliver this level of security and privacy to the

world.”

The MAX32550 secure controller maximizes security for ORWL through the

following functions:

Constant monitoring of the system’s integrity through active mesh

technology

technology Identification of the user key over near field communication (NFC)

before powering up the computer

“We are excited about our collaboration with Design SHIFT, as it

demonstrates that our expertise in payment can also find a home in other

markets like IoT, industrial applications, or in this case, the PC

market,” declared Don Loomis, Vice President, Micros & Security Business

Unit at Maxim Integrated. “The need for security in the connected world

keeps on growing at a fast pace and Maxim is very well positioned to

tackle it.”

The ORWL device will ship in Spring of 2016. For more information, visit http://www.design-shift.com.

About Design SHIFT:

Design SHIFT is a Menlo Park-based product design firm founded in 2009

with the simple idea that with passion and focus, small teams can

deliver breakthrough products on a global scale. The team simplifies

complex systems, prototypes quickly, designs with mass production in

mind, and builds beautifully designed products with durable form factors

and long-lasting value propositions. Learn more at www.design-shift.com.

