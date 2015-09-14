Dollar Bank Implements Gro Account Opening to Streamline New Customer Onboarding on the Mobile Device

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gro Solutions, a leading provider of digital growth solutions for banks

and credit unions, announced that Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Dollar

Bank ($7.2 billion) has chosen the company’s Gro

Account Opening solution to streamline new customer onboarding on

Gro Account Opening leverages GPS, imaging, email address parsing and

other features to onboard Dollar Bank’s new customers in four minutes or

less with as little text input as possible – significantly reducing high

abandonment rates often associated with mobile onboarding.

Dollar Bank selected Gro Account Opening because it is the only complete

account opening solution on the market that offers desktop, mobile web

and native app versions for use by both its customers and employees.

Now, new customers coming from the bank’s mobile website will be

presented with an onboarding experience designed specifically for the

mobile device. Beginning next year, Dollar Bank’s employees will also

leverage a native app version to onboard new customers at off-site

events and within the bank’s 65 branches.

“Whether our new customers are coming from our mobile website, our

mobile app, a community event or within a branch, we will present them

with an experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Al Williams,

executive vice president of Dollar Bank. “We anticipate significant

reductions in our mobile account opening abandonment rates through Gro

Account Opening’s more concise workflow.”

“Javelin recently reported that 70 percent of consumers prefer to open a

new checking account digitally over other channels – a trend that

today’s financial institutions cannot afford to ignore,” said David

Eads, CEO of Gro Solutions. “When it comes to mobile onboarding,

simplicity, security and speed are critical to improve the end user

experience, otherwise these consumers will abandon the account opening

process altogether.”

Dollar Bank is the largest independent mutual bank in the nation with

assets of more than $7 billion.* Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 65

locations throughout the Pittsburgh and Cleveland metropolitan areas

and has over 1,300 employees. For 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to

become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the

highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses.

Dollar Bank (www.dollarbank.com)

is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa.

About Gro Solutions

Founded in 2015, Gro Solutions provides digital growth solutions for

banks and credit unions. Through a fresh direction and a technology

strategy that embraces mobile capabilities instead of begrudgingly

accommodating them, Gro Account Opening helps financial institutions

present a mobile front door that meets and exceeds the mobile

expectations of the new customer. Gro Solutions is a subsidiary of

Mobile Strategy Partners (MSP), which provides strategic and technical

advisory services to the financial industry. For more information, visit www.grobanking.com,

or follow the company on Twitter, @GroBanking.

*Source: FDIC.gov, Mutual Institutions as of 3/31/15

