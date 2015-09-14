Dollar Bank Implements Gro Account Opening to Streamline New Customer Onboarding on the Mobile Device

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gro Solutions, a leading provider of digital growth solutions for banks
and credit unions, announced that Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Dollar
Bank ($7.2 billion) has chosen the company’s Gro
Account Opening solution to streamline new customer onboarding on
Gro Account Opening leverages GPS, imaging, email address parsing and
other features to onboard Dollar Bank’s new customers in four minutes or
less with as little text input as possible – significantly reducing high
abandonment rates often associated with mobile onboarding.
Dollar Bank selected Gro Account Opening because it is the only complete
account opening solution on the market that offers desktop, mobile web
and native app versions for use by both its customers and employees.
Now, new customers coming from the bank’s mobile website will be
presented with an onboarding experience designed specifically for the
mobile device. Beginning next year, Dollar Bank’s employees will also
leverage a native app version to onboard new customers at off-site
events and within the bank’s 65 branches.
“Whether our new customers are coming from our mobile website, our
mobile app, a community event or within a branch, we will present them
with an experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Al Williams,
executive vice president of Dollar Bank. “We anticipate significant
reductions in our mobile account opening abandonment rates through Gro
Account Opening’s more concise workflow.”
“Javelin recently reported that 70 percent of consumers prefer to open a
new checking account digitally over other channels – a trend that
today’s financial institutions cannot afford to ignore,” said David
Eads, CEO of Gro Solutions. “When it comes to mobile onboarding,
simplicity, security and speed are critical to improve the end user
experience, otherwise these consumers will abandon the account opening
process altogether.”
Dollar Bank is the largest independent mutual bank in the nation with
assets of more than $7 billion.* Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 65
locations throughout the Pittsburgh and Cleveland metropolitan areas
and has over 1,300 employees. For 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to
become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the
highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses.
Dollar Bank (www.dollarbank.com)
is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa.
About Gro Solutions
Founded in 2015, Gro Solutions provides digital growth solutions for
banks and credit unions. Through a fresh direction and a technology
strategy that embraces mobile capabilities instead of begrudgingly
accommodating them, Gro Account Opening helps financial institutions
present a mobile front door that meets and exceeds the mobile
expectations of the new customer. Gro Solutions is a subsidiary of
Mobile Strategy Partners (MSP), which provides strategic and technical
advisory services to the financial industry. For more information, visit www.grobanking.com,
or follow the company on Twitter, @GroBanking.
*Source: FDIC.gov, Mutual Institutions as of 3/31/15
