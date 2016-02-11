Fifth Third Bancorp Makes $27.5 Billion Community Commitment

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today made a $27.5 billion commitment

to the communities it serves. The five-year commitment in lending,

investments and services is designed to help the Company fulfill its

Purpose to improve lives and be a force for positive change within its

geographic footprint.





For 2016-2020, Fifth Third’s commitment is focused on serving low- and

moderate-income communities and borrowers, and includes lending and tax

credit investments of $27.5 billion:

including Small Business Administration (SBA) Express loans. $6.5 billion in community development loans within our

Wholesale Bank, including commercial lending, commercial real estate,

dealer finance, healthcare services, large corporate lending, mid cap,

middle market lending, professional services and structured finance.

within our Wholesale Bank, including commercial lending, commercial real estate, dealer finance, healthcare services, large corporate lending, mid cap, middle market lending, professional services and structured finance. $1 billion in CRA-related investments through the Fifth Third

Community Development Corporation (CDC) to support affordable housing,

revitalization, historic preservation and small businesses.

The Company also is committing to $77 million of additional

investments, service and marketing:

, including $5 million in Public Investment Programs and Loan Pools and $2 million to support technical assistance providers for small business owners. $35 million in CRA donations that support initiatives that

would qualify for credit under the federal Community Reinvestment Act.

that support initiatives that would qualify for credit under the federal Community Reinvestment Act. $15 million in additional investments that support diverse

hiring, supplier programs, retail accessibility enhancements and Fifth

Third’s L.I.F.E. (Lives Improved through Financial Empowerment®)

programs, which today include the Fifth Third Bank Young Bankers

Club®, Financial Empowerment Mobiles (eBuses) and delivery of Dave

Ramsey’s Foundations in Personal Finance® curriculum in high

schools.

“Fifth Third is proud to be able to formalize our commitment to the

community and do so publicly,” said Greg D. Carmichael, president & CEO.

“It’s a part of our promise to serve our communities and customers—to

keep them at the center of everything we do and to live out our

corporate social responsibility in a way that helps create and sustain

healthy, vibrant communities. We look forward to working with our

community and business leaders to accomplish great things where we all

live and work.”

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company

headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company has $141 billion in

assets and operates 1,254 full-service Banking Centers, including 95

Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery

stores and 2,593 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois,

Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia and

North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial

Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Investment Advisors. Fifth

Third also has an 18.3% interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is

among the largest money managers in the Midwest, and, as of December 31,

2015, had $297 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $26

billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor

information and press

releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market

under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.

Member FDIC.

