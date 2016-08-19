Fifth Third Bank Announces 2016 Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients

Fifth Third Foundation Awards $62,500 in Scholarships
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Third Bank today announced winners of the 2016 Fifth Third
Scholarship Program. Since 2005, the Fifth Third Foundation has annually
awarded one-time $2,500 scholarships to children of Fifth Third
employees for study at a college or university. The Program has awarded
225 scholarships since its inception.
Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation,
the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements
of the following students listed with their employee parent:
National Merit Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients:
- Michelle L. Bitter, daughter of Mark A. Bitter, Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Natalie M. Popowics, daughter of Daniel C. Popowics,
Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Nicholas W. Seifert, son of Daniel E. Seifert, Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Allyson R. Stapleton, daughter of Michael P. Stapleton, Grand
Rapids, Michigan
- Cole Weirich, son of Charles G. Weirich, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Calvin Y. Zhu, son of Jenny C. Zhu, Chicago, Illinois
Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients:
-
Cecelia A. Batterbee, daughter of Robert F. Batterbee, Grand
Rapids, Michigan
- Kaylee D. Harter, daughter of Shawn K. Harter, Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Elizabeth A. Haun, daughter of Kelly B. Haun, Grand Rapids,
Michigan
-
Tanner J. Hoag, son of Jeffrey A. Hoag, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Logan F. Hoff, son of Jeffrey H. Hoff, Charlotte, North Carolina
- James A. Korzenik, son of Jeffrey D. Korzenik, Chicago, Illinois
- Kent Allen Linton, son of Mark A. Linton, Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Amanda R. Montgomery, daughter of Gail L. Montgomery, Grand
Rapids, Michigan
-
Bailey C. Montgomery, daughter of Gail L. Montgomery, Grand
Rapids, Michigan
-
Olivia M. Nester, daughter of Christine P. Nester, Cincinnati,
Ohio
- Antony M. Nguyen, son of Lyn Tran, Grand Rapids, Michigan
-
Sean P. Pearson, son of Dustin S. Pearson, Greenwood, Indiana
-
Michael A. Robertson, son of Douglas H. Robertson, Charlotte,
North Carolina
-
Hanna E. Scherpenberg, daughter of Kevin A. Scherpenberg,
Cincinnati, Ohio
- Nicholas E. Stegman, son of Gary M. Stegman, Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Emily G. Sumlin, daughter of H. Dodge Sumlin, Atlanta, Georgia
- Maria G. Walker, daughter of Robert S. Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Abigail J. Willet, daughter of Guy E. Willet, Cincinnati, Ohio
-
Elena C. Workman, daughter of Craig S. Workman, Grand Rapids,
Michigan.
Fifth Third Bancorp President & CEO Greg D. Carmichael said, “I extend
my sincere congratulations to these students. Our scholarship program
enables Fifth Third to recognize and financially support the higher
education of these deserving students and to give back to their parents,
who are valued members of our employee family.”
“Education is a primary focus area of the Fifth Third Foundation and the
Bank’s scholarship program has enabled us to contribute more than
$500,000 to students and their families since the program’s inception,”
said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of the
Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. “I wish this latest class of
scholars the best of luck and continued success as they begin college.”
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) is an independent
not-for-profit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was
designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students,
and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and
other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate
scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection
of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the
NMSC.
The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank administers charitable giving
for Fifth Third Bancorp. Fifth Third Bank is proud to serve as trustee,
co-trustee or agent for over 70 private and corporate foundations.
Additionally, the Foundation Office oversees philanthropic giving
through the Fifth Third Foundation. The respective committees review all
grant requests for which Fifth Third Bank serves as trustee, co-trustee
or agent. Grants for programming in education, the arts, community
development, and health and human services are considered, in addition
to the specific funding interests originally identified by the
individual benefactors.
