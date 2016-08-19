Fifth Third Bank Announces 2016 Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients

Fifth Third Foundation Awards $62,500 in Scholarships

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Third Bank today announced winners of the 2016 Fifth Third

Scholarship Program. Since 2005, the Fifth Third Foundation has annually

awarded one-time $2,500 scholarships to children of Fifth Third

employees for study at a college or university. The Program has awarded

225 scholarships since its inception.





Chosen and administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation,

the Fifth Third Scholarship Program recognizes the academic achievements

of the following students listed with their employee parent:

National Merit Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients:

Michelle L. Bitter, daughter of Mark A. Bitter, Cincinnati, Ohio

Natalie M. Popowics, daughter of Daniel C. Popowics, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio

Nicholas W. Seifert, son of Daniel E. Seifert, Cincinnati, Ohio

Allyson R. Stapleton, daughter of Michael P. Stapleton, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rapids, Michigan

Cole Weirich, son of Charles G. Weirich, Cincinnati, Ohio

, son of Charles G. Weirich, Cincinnati, Ohio Calvin Y. Zhu, son of Jenny C. Zhu, Chicago, Illinois

Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients:

Cecelia A. Batterbee, daughter of Robert F. Batterbee, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rapids, Michigan

Kaylee D. Harter, daughter of Shawn K. Harter, Cincinnati, Ohio

Elizabeth A. Haun, daughter of Kelly B. Haun, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Michigan

Tanner J. Hoag, son of Jeffrey A. Hoag, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Logan F. Hoff, son of Jeffrey H. Hoff, Charlotte, North Carolina

James A. Korzenik, son of Jeffrey D. Korzenik, Chicago, Illinois

Kent Allen Linton, son of Mark A. Linton, Indianapolis, Indiana

Amanda R. Montgomery, daughter of Gail L. Montgomery, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rapids, Michigan

Bailey C. Montgomery, daughter of Gail L. Montgomery, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rapids, Michigan

Olivia M. Nester, daughter of Christine P. Nester, Cincinnati, Ohio

Ohio

Antony M. Nguyen, son of Lyn Tran, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sean P. Pearson, son of Dustin S. Pearson, Greenwood, Indiana

Michael A. Robertson, son of Douglas H. Robertson, Charlotte, North Carolina

North Carolina

Hanna E. Scherpenberg, daughter of Kevin A. Scherpenberg, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio

Nicholas E. Stegman, son of Gary M. Stegman, Cincinnati, Ohio

Emily G. Sumlin, daughter of H. Dodge Sumlin, Atlanta, Georgia

Maria G. Walker, daughter of Robert S. Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio

Abigail J. Willet, daughter of Guy E. Willet, Cincinnati, Ohio

Elena C. Workman, daughter of Craig S. Workman, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Michigan.

Fifth Third Bancorp President & CEO Greg D. Carmichael said, “I extend

my sincere congratulations to these students. Our scholarship program

enables Fifth Third to recognize and financially support the higher

education of these deserving students and to give back to their parents,

who are valued members of our employee family.”

“Education is a primary focus area of the Fifth Third Foundation and the

Bank’s scholarship program has enabled us to contribute more than

$500,000 to students and their families since the program’s inception,”

said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director of the

Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank. “I wish this latest class of

scholars the best of luck and continued success as they begin college.”

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) is an independent

not-for-profit organization. The National Merit Scholarship Program was

designed to identify and honor exceptionally able high school students,

and to provide a system of services for corporations, foundations and

other organizations that wish to sponsor college undergraduate

scholarships to students who interest them. All aspects of the selection

of winners and the administration of their awards are handled by the

NMSC.

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank administers charitable giving

for Fifth Third Bancorp. Fifth Third Bank is proud to serve as trustee,

co-trustee or agent for over 70 private and corporate foundations.

Additionally, the Foundation Office oversees philanthropic giving

through the Fifth Third Foundation. The respective committees review all

grant requests for which Fifth Third Bank serves as trustee, co-trustee

or agent. Grants for programming in education, the arts, community

development, and health and human services are considered, in addition

to the specific funding interests originally identified by the

individual benefactors.

