Fifth Third Bank Announces $5 Million Raised to Date for Stand Up To Cancer

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two years ago, Fifth Third Bank asked the question: Could a bank help

fight cancer?

Today, Fifth Third Bank hits the milestone of raising $5 million

to date for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Since beginning the

collaboration in 2013, Fifth Third has launched several campaigns that

provide opportunities for customers and community members to help in the

fight against this disease by donating to SU2C’s innovative research

programs.

There’s still one more week left in this year’s campaign to help raise

more money.

Through October 17, Fifth Third Bank is continuing to support SU2C as

part of its Essential Checking Account program. During this campaign,

when customers open new Essential Checking Accounts with direct deposit,

and make three online bill payments, the Bank gives customers $150, and

gives $150 to SU2C. * More details can be found at 53.com/howifight.

The campaign launched in July, coinciding with more than a dozen “SU2C

nights” that Fifth Third Bank held at Minor League Ballparks, raising

additional money for SU2C.

The Bank is also encouraging people to share stories on social media

about how they fight cancer. Fifth Third will donate $1 to SU2C for each

eligible post using the #howifight hashtag on Twitter, Facebook,

Instagram and Vine, up to $100,000 during the campaign.**

So far, more than 30,000 stories have been shared, many of which were

illustrated and highlighted on Fifth Third Bank’s website.

“We are thrilled to reach this donation milestone. We know with Stand Up

To Cancer’s collaborative research approach, these dollars work hard to

find better treatment options,” Maria Veltre, senior vice

president and chief marketing officer for Fifth Third Bank, said. “I am

especially proud to have our current campaign, #howifight, engage so

many people to share how they help fight this disease.”

One in two men and one in three women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with

cancer in their lifetime, according to statistics collected by the

Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results program at the National Cancer

Institute.

Stand Up To Cancer, a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation,

a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a breakthrough initiative that

raises funds to accelerate innovative cancer research, enabling

scientific collaboration in order to get new therapies to patients

quickly. To date, Stand Up To Cancer has funded 162 clinical trials,

enrolling more than 6,000 patients.

Fifth Third supports this collaborative approach and is committed to

finding different ways to improve people’s lives and better our

communities. As such, Fifth Third began working with SU2C in 2013 when

the Bank introduced its Fifth Third SU2C debit and credit cards, which

raise funds to support SU2C research through every qualifying purchase

made using those cards. Fifth Third Bank is the only card issuer to

offer the SU2C payment cards.

“We are so grateful to Fifth Third Bank for their continued support and

are thrilled to reach this fundraising milestone through its campaign,”

said Rusty Robertson, SU2C co-founder. “The generosity of Fifth Third

and its customers will help SU2C continue supporting innovative research

and save more lives now.”

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company

headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company has $142 billion in

assets and operated 15 affiliates with 1,299 full-service Banking

Centers, including 101 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a

week, inside select grocery stores and 2,630 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky,

Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia,

Pennsylvania, Missouri, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates

four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer

Lending, and Investment Advisors. Fifth Third also has a 22.8% interest

in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers

in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2015, had $304 billion in assets

under care, of which it managed $27 billion for individuals,

corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor

information and press

releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market

under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.

Copyright © 2015. Fifth Third Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender,

All Rights Reserved.

