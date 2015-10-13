Fifth Third Bank Announces $5 Million Raised to Date for Stand Up To Cancer

Fifth Third Bank’s SU2C Nights at Minor League Ballparks, #howifight
Social Campaign, and Checking Account Special Help Bank Hit Milestone
Donation
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two years ago, Fifth Third Bank asked the question: Could a bank help
fight cancer?
Today, Fifth Third Bank hits the milestone of raising $5 million
to date for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). Since beginning the
collaboration in 2013, Fifth Third has launched several campaigns that
provide opportunities for customers and community members to help in the
fight against this disease by donating to SU2C’s innovative research
programs.
There’s still one more week left in this year’s campaign to help raise
more money.
Through October 17, Fifth Third Bank is continuing to support SU2C as
part of its Essential Checking Account program. During this campaign,
when customers open new Essential Checking Accounts with direct deposit,
and make three online bill payments, the Bank gives customers $150, and
gives $150 to SU2C. * More details can be found at 53.com/howifight.
The campaign launched in July, coinciding with more than a dozen “SU2C
nights” that Fifth Third Bank held at Minor League Ballparks, raising
additional money for SU2C.
The Bank is also encouraging people to share stories on social media
about how they fight cancer. Fifth Third will donate $1 to SU2C for each
eligible post using the #howifight hashtag on Twitter, Facebook,
Instagram and Vine, up to $100,000 during the campaign.**
So far, more than 30,000 stories have been shared, many of which were
illustrated and highlighted on Fifth Third Bank’s website.
“We are thrilled to reach this donation milestone. We know with Stand Up
To Cancer’s collaborative research approach, these dollars work hard to
find better treatment options,” Maria Veltre, senior vice
president and chief marketing officer for Fifth Third Bank, said. “I am
especially proud to have our current campaign, #howifight, engage so
many people to share how they help fight this disease.”
One in two men and one in three women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with
cancer in their lifetime, according to statistics collected by the
Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results program at the National Cancer
Institute.
Stand Up To Cancer, a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation,
a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a breakthrough initiative that
raises funds to accelerate innovative cancer research, enabling
scientific collaboration in order to get new therapies to patients
quickly. To date, Stand Up To Cancer has funded 162 clinical trials,
enrolling more than 6,000 patients.
Fifth Third supports this collaborative approach and is committed to
finding different ways to improve people’s lives and better our
communities. As such, Fifth Third began working with SU2C in 2013 when
the Bank introduced its Fifth Third SU2C debit and credit cards, which
raise funds to support SU2C research through every qualifying purchase
made using those cards. Fifth Third Bank is the only card issuer to
offer the SU2C payment cards.
“We are so grateful to Fifth Third Bank for their continued support and
are thrilled to reach this fundraising milestone through its campaign,”
said Rusty Robertson, SU2C co-founder. “The generosity of Fifth Third
and its customers will help SU2C continue supporting innovative research
and save more lives now.”
Tweet this news: Can a bank
help fight cancer? @FifthThird answers with a new #howifight campaign at
53.com/howifight
*Qualifying activity includes three online bill payments, using Fifth
Third Bank’s online bill payment service, and direct deposit. Offer not
available to existing checking customers or to those with a Fifth Third
checking account that has been closed within the last 12 months. Bonus
offer available to new consumer checking customers, excluding basic
checking. Bank reserves the right to limit each customer to one new
account-related gift incentive per calendar year. Checking account must
be opened between 7/27 and 10/17/15. $50 minimum deposit required to
open all accounts and obtain bonus. All requirements must be met and
qualifying activity must be initiated and post to the account within 90
days of account opening to obtain $150 bonus. Bonus will be deposited
into your new account within 6 weeks of completing requirements. Bonus
may be taxable as interest income and reported on IRS Form 1099-INT.
Consult your tax adviser. Checking accounts may have monthly fees. See
your banker for details. One bonus offer per account per household. Not
valid with any other offer. Fifth Third Bank, Member FDIC. Stand Up To
Cancer is a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a
501(c)(3) charitable organization. Stand Up To Cancer and the Stand Up
To Cancer Brand Marks are registered trademarks of EIF
**$1 donation to SU2C for every eligible use of the hashtag #howifight
on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vine, up to a maximum donation of
$100,000. Only one use of the Eligible Hashtag per username, per
Monitored Social Media Site, per day during the Promotion Period will be
considered an eligible use.
