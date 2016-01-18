Glory Global Solutions and ITAB Present New Express Self-Checkout Solution for Global Retail Environments.

Integrated Cash Management Improving the Customer Experience at
Hayunga’s Edeka.
BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glory Global Solutions, leader in secure cash management solutions has
signed a contract with ITAB, Europe’s leading supplier of retail shop
fitting concepts, to supply Glory cash handling systems enabling a new
flexible self-checkout (SCO) solution with integrated cash management
capabilities.
The integration of Glory’s CashInfinity® compact cash
recycling system CI-10 into ITAB’s MoveFlow, TwinFlow and EasyFlow
checkout units, creates a new and complete solution enabling coin and
note recycling in a variety of self-checkout styles.
Hayunga’s Edeka, part of Edeka Nord, recently implemented the MoveFlow
with CI-10 at their award winning, flagship store in Elmshorn, Germany.
With the aim of creating a more efficient customer flow and improved
customer experience, Hayunga’s chose the customizable, compact and
intuitive “basket-to-bag” solution. Kerstin Kreimann, Manager
of E-Center Hayunga’s says “The new solution minimizes the need
for staff interventions, provides the highest levels of convenience for
our customers and is aligned with the company’s strategy around
innovation to improve the customer experience we deliver.”
Glory’s retail cash management solution CASHINFINITY®,
enhances both point of sale and back office operations. Where the CI-100
back office solution is added, the CI-10 and CI-100 combination enables
secure closed cash management across the entire store.
“We chose to install the CI-100 in the back office of all 5 of our
stores.” Kreimann continues, “The Glory cash recycling system
meets all our business requirements; reducing cash handling time and
improving security. In the Elmshorn store we are running the full closed
cash management solution allowing centralised control of cash inventory
and optimisation of all cash processes throughout the store.”
Adoption of self-checkouts continues to expand throughout Europe and
North America, alongside a growing number of pilot schemes in Latin
America and the Middle East. The continuing adoption of self-checkout
solutions in markets around the world correlates with retailers
providing choice to their customers to improve their in-store
experience. An optimized integration of fast, reliable and secure cash
recycling into the self-checkout environment delivers a clear cost
benefit to retailers who are seeking to optimise their “retail cash
chain”.
Sion Roberts, Executive Vice President Global Retail, Glory
Global Solutions said, “Understanding of cash handling processes
– and the costs linked to them – is becoming increasingly important to
the market. Retailers are under pressure to look for efficiencies,
improve margins and maximize customer focus– cash automation addresses
this and will lower the costs significantly, whilst freeing up staff to
focus more on their real asset – the customer.”
Patrik Rehnquist, Managing Director, Itab Scanflow commented,
“The contract with Glory Global Solutions enables ITAB to maintain
our industry-leading position for checkout solutions. In an increasingly
competitive marketplace, we will jointly enable retailers to implement
a efficient and safe self check out solution enabling staff to focus on
customer service.”
About Glory Global Solutions
Glory Global Solutions is the global leader in secure cash management
solutions. Operating across the financial, retail, cash centre and
gaming industries, businesses in more than 100 countries rely on our
solutions to enhance staff efficiency, reduce operating costs and enable
a better customer experience.
Headquartered in the UK, Glory Global Solutions is a wholly owned
subsidiary of GLORY Ltd. [TYO:6457]. Employing over 3,000 professionals
worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across Europe,
Asia and North America, Glory Global Solutions is GLORY’s international
sales and service organisation. Built on a rich customer-focused,
technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years, GLORY is a
pioneer in the development and manufacture of cash management, vending
and automatic service equipment.
For further information please visit www.gloryglobalsolutions.com
or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.
About Itab
ITAB Shop Concept AB is listed on the OMX Nordic Exchange and sells,
develops, manufactures and installs complete shop fitting concepts for
retail chain stores. The all-inclusive offer includes custom-made
fitting concepts, checkouts, self-checkout systems and professional
lighting systems. Customers include the major players throughout most
parts of Europe. ITAB is the market leader at checkout to retailers in
Europe, and one of Europe’s largest suppliers of shop fitting concepts
and lighting systems. The group has approximately 2,800 employees and a
turnover of SEK 3,938 million in 2014.
For more information please visit: www.itab.se
