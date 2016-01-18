Glory Global Solutions and ITAB Present New Express Self-Checkout Solution for Global Retail Environments.

Integrated Cash Management Improving the Customer Experience at

Hayunga’s Edeka.

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glory Global Solutions, leader in secure cash management solutions has

signed a contract with ITAB, Europe’s leading supplier of retail shop

fitting concepts, to supply Glory cash handling systems enabling a new

flexible self-checkout (SCO) solution with integrated cash management

capabilities.

The integration of Glory’s CashInfinity® compact cash

recycling system CI-10 into ITAB’s MoveFlow, TwinFlow and EasyFlow

checkout units, creates a new and complete solution enabling coin and

note recycling in a variety of self-checkout styles.

Hayunga’s Edeka, part of Edeka Nord, recently implemented the MoveFlow

with CI-10 at their award winning, flagship store in Elmshorn, Germany.

With the aim of creating a more efficient customer flow and improved

customer experience, Hayunga’s chose the customizable, compact and

intuitive “basket-to-bag” solution. Kerstin Kreimann, Manager

of E-Center Hayunga’s says “The new solution minimizes the need

for staff interventions, provides the highest levels of convenience for

our customers and is aligned with the company’s strategy around

innovation to improve the customer experience we deliver.”

Glory’s retail cash management solution CASHINFINITY®,

enhances both point of sale and back office operations. Where the CI-100

back office solution is added, the CI-10 and CI-100 combination enables

secure closed cash management across the entire store.

“We chose to install the CI-100 in the back office of all 5 of our

stores.” Kreimann continues, “The Glory cash recycling system

meets all our business requirements; reducing cash handling time and

improving security. In the Elmshorn store we are running the full closed

cash management solution allowing centralised control of cash inventory

and optimisation of all cash processes throughout the store.”

Adoption of self-checkouts continues to expand throughout Europe and

North America, alongside a growing number of pilot schemes in Latin

America and the Middle East. The continuing adoption of self-checkout

solutions in markets around the world correlates with retailers

providing choice to their customers to improve their in-store

experience. An optimized integration of fast, reliable and secure cash

recycling into the self-checkout environment delivers a clear cost

benefit to retailers who are seeking to optimise their “retail cash

chain”.

Sion Roberts, Executive Vice President Global Retail, Glory

Global Solutions said, “Understanding of cash handling processes

– and the costs linked to them – is becoming increasingly important to

the market. Retailers are under pressure to look for efficiencies,

improve margins and maximize customer focus– cash automation addresses

this and will lower the costs significantly, whilst freeing up staff to

focus more on their real asset – the customer.”

Patrik Rehnquist, Managing Director, Itab Scanflow commented,

“The contract with Glory Global Solutions enables ITAB to maintain

our industry-leading position for checkout solutions. In an increasingly

competitive marketplace, we will jointly enable retailers to implement

a efficient and safe self check out solution enabling staff to focus on

customer service.”

About Glory Global Solutions

Glory Global Solutions is the global leader in secure cash management

solutions. Operating across the financial, retail, cash centre and

gaming industries, businesses in more than 100 countries rely on our

solutions to enhance staff efficiency, reduce operating costs and enable

a better customer experience.

Headquartered in the UK, Glory Global Solutions is a wholly owned

subsidiary of GLORY Ltd. [TYO:6457]. Employing over 3,000 professionals

worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across Europe,

Asia and North America, Glory Global Solutions is GLORY’s international

sales and service organisation. Built on a rich customer-focused,

technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years, GLORY is a

pioneer in the development and manufacture of cash management, vending

and automatic service equipment.

For further information please visit www.gloryglobalsolutions.com

or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About Itab

ITAB Shop Concept AB is listed on the OMX Nordic Exchange and sells,

develops, manufactures and installs complete shop fitting concepts for

retail chain stores. The all-inclusive offer includes custom-made

fitting concepts, checkouts, self-checkout systems and professional

lighting systems. Customers include the major players throughout most

parts of Europe. ITAB is the market leader at checkout to retailers in

Europe, and one of Europe’s largest suppliers of shop fitting concepts

and lighting systems. The group has approximately 2,800 employees and a

turnover of SEK 3,938 million in 2014.

For more information please visit: www.itab.se

