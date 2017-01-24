Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Elevate One of the Best Workplaces in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevate announced today that it has been named one of the Best
Workplaces in Texas by consulting firm Great
Place to Work and Fortune.
Elevate ranked No. 30 on the
list, which is based on employees’ assessment of their
organizations’ culture, professional development, leadership credibility
and other factors. Among more than 100,000 people surveyed at businesses
operating in Texas, those at the Best Workplaces gave their companies
high marks for creating warm, friendly environments where colleagues
truly care about each other and their communities. The winning
organizations also out-performed their peers on measures of pride,
work-life balance and the fairness of their compensation.
“We are proud to be named as one of the best workplaces in Texas, as a
large share of our employees are based out of our headquarters in Fort
Worth and our office in Dallas. Texas is one of the fastest growing
states in the nation. Elevate has also grown rapidly since its founding,
and we recently celebrated the hiring of our 500th employee
in 2016. Milestones like this show how important it is to remain focused
on our core values – Think Big, Do the Right Thing, Raise the Bar, and
Win Together – to cultivate a workplace that helps us attract top
talent. Additionally, these values give our all-star employees a place
to grow their careers and flourish as professionals and individuals.
Recognizing the achievements of each team member through a culture that
inspires them to do their best every day is what makes Elevate truly a
great place to work,” said Ken Rees, CEO of Elevate.
People at the Best Workplaces were more likely to say they look forward
to coming to work and that they’re willing to give extra to get the job
done – traits that help the company better serve its customers.
“Texans have a reputation for outsized pride in their state. At the Best
Workplaces in Texas, they’re also proud of the work they do for
businesses that offer high levels of camaraderie and confidence in their
leaders,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to
Work.
The Best Workplaces in Texas is one of a series of rankings by Great
Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback from Great
Place to Work–Certified™ organizations. To see the schedule for all of
Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces lists and more information on how
to apply, visit Great
Place to Work’s website.
Elevate was also listed as one of the country’s Best
Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and Fortune in October,
2016. The company was certified as a Great Place to Work® in July, 2016.
About Elevate
Elevate has originated more than $3 billion in nonprime credit to 1.4
million consumers to date. Its innovative online credit solutions
provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a
brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding
borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates
that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit
monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes
RISE, Sunny and Elastic. The company is privately held and is backed by
respected Silicon Valley venture capital firms including Sequoia Capital
and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit: http://www.elevate.com/.
