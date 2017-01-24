Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Elevate One of the Best Workplaces in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevate announced today that it has been named one of the Best

Workplaces in Texas by consulting firm Great

Place to Work and Fortune.

Elevate ranked No. 30 on the

list, which is based on employees’ assessment of their

organizations’ culture, professional development, leadership credibility

and other factors. Among more than 100,000 people surveyed at businesses

operating in Texas, those at the Best Workplaces gave their companies

high marks for creating warm, friendly environments where colleagues

truly care about each other and their communities. The winning

organizations also out-performed their peers on measures of pride,

work-life balance and the fairness of their compensation.

“We are proud to be named as one of the best workplaces in Texas, as a

large share of our employees are based out of our headquarters in Fort

Worth and our office in Dallas. Texas is one of the fastest growing

states in the nation. Elevate has also grown rapidly since its founding,

and we recently celebrated the hiring of our 500th employee

in 2016. Milestones like this show how important it is to remain focused

on our core values – Think Big, Do the Right Thing, Raise the Bar, and

Win Together – to cultivate a workplace that helps us attract top

talent. Additionally, these values give our all-star employees a place

to grow their careers and flourish as professionals and individuals.

Recognizing the achievements of each team member through a culture that

inspires them to do their best every day is what makes Elevate truly a

great place to work,” said Ken Rees, CEO of Elevate.

People at the Best Workplaces were more likely to say they look forward

to coming to work and that they’re willing to give extra to get the job

done – traits that help the company better serve its customers.

“Texans have a reputation for outsized pride in their state. At the Best

Workplaces in Texas, they’re also proud of the work they do for

businesses that offer high levels of camaraderie and confidence in their

leaders,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to

Work.

The Best Workplaces in Texas is one of a series of rankings by Great

Place to Work and Fortune based on employee survey feedback from Great

Place to Work–Certified™ organizations. To see the schedule for all of

Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces lists and more information on how

to apply, visit Great

Place to Work’s website.

Elevate was also listed as one of the country’s Best

Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and Fortune in October,

2016. The company was certified as a Great Place to Work® in July, 2016.

About Elevate

Elevate has originated more than $3 billion in nonprime credit to 1.4

million consumers to date. Its innovative online credit solutions

provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a

brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding

borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates

that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit

monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes

RISE, Sunny and Elastic. The company is privately held and is backed by

respected Silicon Valley venture capital firms including Sequoia Capital

and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit: http://www.elevate.com/.

About the Best Workplaces in Texas

Published together with Fortune, the Best Workplaces in Texas

ranking is based on feedback from more than 100,000 employees at Great

Place to Work–Certified organizations with locations in Texas. Employees

completed an anonymous Trust Index© survey, answering questions about

how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great

workplace. Employees’ answers gauge respect, opportunities for

professional development, the connection they feel with their teams and

other important workplace traits. Results from the survey are highly

reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or

less.

A place on this list indicates a company has distinguished itself from

peers by creating a Great Place to Work For All™. Rankings reward

organizations where not only the majority of their employees experience

a great workplace, but these experiences are highly consistent

regardless of gender, race/ethnicity, job role or other personal

characteristics. Results are considered based on the complexity of the

employee population and relative to peer performance. When considering

national companies, the scoring favored companies headquartered in Texas

or that have major locations in the state.

About Great Place to Work

Great

Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust,

high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment

tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best

Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the

benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and

recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great

Place to Work produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work

For®” and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists,

including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium

Companies and over a half dozen different industries.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com

and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

