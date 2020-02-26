GUESS?, Inc. Announces the Return of Global Music Superstar J Balvin With Spring 2020 GUESS x J Balvin Colores Capsule Collection and Campaign

Iconic fashion brand teams up with global music superstar to create an exclusive ‘GUESS x J Balvin Colores’ capsule collection inspired by his upcoming new album

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GUESS and J Balvin partnership is in full effect once again, running it back with Colores for the second iteration of Balvin’s vision to complement his 2020 aesthetic sonically and sartorially. The Vibras collection was met with great success, and complemented Balvin’s tour with unique pieces and designs for the road. With Colores, J Balvin is further expanding his role in the creative and design process – which will now feature even more pieces for men, women and kids.





The campaign features the chart-topping singer in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, celebrating the capsule alongside models Jamea Byrd and Sara Orrego. The shoot was art directed by Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships at GUESS, styled by techno DJ and fashion model Sita Abellan, and shot by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova. The series of images spotlight Balvin wearing pieces from the vibrant capsule collection throughout the colorful streets of Medellín, where fans of all ages joined Balvin on his 2-day journey to shoot the campaign. The collection is inspired by J Balvin’s upcoming March album, Colores, and incorporates red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones into each piece, weaving J Balvin’s latest venture into this fashion capsule.

“It provided wonderful creative inspiration to envision a new album and corresponding new fashion collection together from the beginning – both connected to how I’ve been exploring new music through a lens of individual colors,” says J Balvin. “It has also been very exciting to shoot the GUESS x J Balvin Colores campaign in the city where everything started for me – to have this huge global campaign with GUESS, spotlight the vibrancy of the people and culture of Medellín. It is another opportunity to show the world how beautiful and amazing Colombia is, and the surging artistic vibes throughout the city and country.”

“It’s important to see our collaborative efforts with Jose continue to grow parallel with the partnership over time. What initially started as a collection has turned into year-round energy. We organically elevated the partnership to wardrobe his whole tour and dancers, large festival merchandise moments, amongst other one-offs opportunities. With this new collection, Colores, we really pushed ourselves collectively and we’re excited to unveil our most robust collection for men, women and kids. Balvin’s passion and commitment as a partner is the ideal space to create within.” – Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships for GUESS?, Inc.

Look for the campaign and other GUESS x J Balvin content in top fashion and lifestyle magazines, at www.GUESS.com, on GUESS’ social platforms, GUESS retail stores, outdoor media, and online.

Early access to the collection will be live at popup experiences in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York proceeding the official launch from Friday, March 20th through Sunday, March 22nd. The full GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection will hit stores and online at www.GUESS.com on Friday, March 27th.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. GUESS?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. GUESS? products are distributed through branded GUESS? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About J Balvin (as of February 2020)

“Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” – J Balvin is now one of the top streaming music artists in the world, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans represented by over 65 Million social media followers. Hailed by Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years” and Pitchfork as “the face of modern Reggaeton,” Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace. Simultaneously, Balvin has become Latin music’s strongest cultural envoy to both the fashion and pop art communities, while becoming one of the music industry’s most in-demand collaborators, and worldwide major festival performers.

2019 saw J Balvin perform in the opening segment of The GRAMMY Awards, named the Premios Lo Nuestro “Artist of the Year” for an unprecedented third consecutive time, collect his fourth LATIN GRAMMY and the “Favorite Latin Artist” American Music Award, and become the first Reggaeton artist on Saturday Night Live. Over the summer, J Balvin and Bad Bunny dropped Latin music’s biggest surprise and critically praised album of the year, with the release “Oasis”- which notched eight weeks as the #1 Latin Album in the country, landed on numerous Best Album of the year lists, and received J’s second GRAMMY nomination. Throughout the year, J Balvin also connected with millions of fans live by taking his visually stunning “ARCOIRIS (Rainbow) TOUR” across the United States and throughout the world, while further etching his name in Urbano music history as the first Reggaeton artist to perform on the mainstage at Coachella, leading EDM festival Tomorrowland, and as the first-ever Latin artist to Headline at Lollapalooza.

Having spent 14 consecutive weeks in the #1 position on YouTube Music’s Global Artist chart, and achieving a record-tying 8th video in the exclusive Billion View Club, J Balvin concluded 2019 as one of only two music artists in the world to exceed 10 Billion YouTube views within the year. His dominance was evident on other platforms as well, as he spent the majority of the year as the only Latin artist in the Top-5 of Spotify, was named the year’s #1 overall artist for Deezer and Shazam, and Music Choice’s “Latin Artist of the Decade.” Most recently, J Balvin made a surprise performance appearance in the Super Bowl XIV halftime show, notched his impressive 19th #1 single with the cross genre success of “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life),” and unveiled “Blanco” and “Morado” as the first two songs and videos from his eagerly awaited new album “Colores” set for release in March.

