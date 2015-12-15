Hasbro Brings the Joy of the Holiday Season to Children in Need Worldwide

Holiday Initiatives Inspire Spirit of Giving in
Both Youth and Employees Across the Globe; More than a Half Million Toys
& Games Donated to Children in Need
PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As families worldwide celebrate the holiday season, Hasbro,
Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)
is helping to ensure that children in need experience the joy of the
season, too. Today, the company is hosting its third annual Global Day
of Joy, a day when Hasbro empowers all 5,000 of its employees to become
‘elves’ and engage in community service projects in 40 different
countries. This global volunteer day is one of many different
initiatives Hasbro has in place to help children in need experience the
joy of play and also to empower kids to share that same joy with others.
During this holiday season alone, Hasbro expects to donate more than a
half million toys and games, valued at $6 million, to organizations
benefitting children in need around the world.
“We believe all children deserve the opportunity to experience joy and
happiness during this very special time of year,” said Brian Goldner,
Hasbro’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our portfolio
of beloved brands and passionate team of employees put us in a unique
position to make a meaningful difference for children and families in
need. We take pride in knowing our efforts make the holidays brighter
for millions of children around the world.”
Hasbro also helps to inspire the spirit of giving in youth to help
others. This is part of a larger philanthropic focus the company has on
helping kids to develop empathy, compassion and kindness as they grow up.
“Now more than ever, the holidays are a time where a priority is placed
on helping others,” said Karen Davis, Senior Vice President of Global
Philanthropy and Social Impact, Hasbro, Inc. “Our holiday initiatives
are built with the goal of empowering others to experience the joy of
giving, whether it be the thousands of Hasbro employees volunteering
around the world, the parents receiving a Hasbro toy or game to give
their children, or the youth worldwide who get to realize they too have
the power to make a difference.”
Highlights from Hasbro’s season of giving include:
-
For the 2015 Global Day of Joy, more than 200 volunteer projects are
taking place in 40 countries including toy delivery donations, “Game
Day” events where children at a charitable organization or school have
the chance to “play with the pros,” and “Operation Playspace” projects
where local charities have their outdated play areas re-imagined and
re-designed into safer, more vibrant play spaces. The program has
become one of the company’s largest global volunteer efforts, with 81%
of its employees participating in 2014 (compared to the median
engagement rate of 30% for companies according to CECP’s
Giving in Numbers).
-
The company is also proud to be one of the largest corporate sponsors
of the Marine Toys for Tots, supporting the program for 18 years with
approximately $3 million worth of toys and games donated annually.
-
Hasbro has partnered with generationOn, the youth division of Points
of Light, for The
Joy Maker Challenge, an annual campaign that encourages youth ages
5-18 to spread joy to those in need through volunteerism. For every
child or teen who volunteers as part of the campaign through December
23, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots, up to $1
million worth. Children can sign up at generationon.org/joymaker
to get involved.
To learn more about Hasbro’s philanthropic programs worldwide, please
visit www.Hasbro.com/giving
or follow the company on Twitter (@Hasbro).
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ:
HAS) is a global company committed to Creating the World’s Best Play
Experiences, by leveraging its beloved brands, including LITTLEST PET
SHOP, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MONOPOLY, MY LITTLE PONY, NERF, PLAY-DOH and
TRANSFORMERS, and premier partner brands. From toys and games,
television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and lifestyle
licensing, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection
with children and families around the world. The Company’s Hasbro
Studios and its film label, ALLSPARK PICTURES, create entertainment
brand-driven storytelling across mediums, including television, film,
digital and more. Through the company’s commitment to corporate social
responsibility, including philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to build a
safe and sustainable world and to positively impact the lives of
millions of children and families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com,
and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews)
and Instagram (@Hasbro).
HASPH
Contacts
Litzky Public Relations
Catherine Kennedy, (201) 222-9118
ckennedy@litzkypr.com
or
Leah
Schwint, 201-222-9118
lschwint@litzkypr.com