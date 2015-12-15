Hasbro Brings the Joy of the Holiday Season to Children in Need Worldwide

Holiday Initiatives Inspire Spirit of Giving in

Both Youth and Employees Across the Globe; More than a Half Million Toys

& Games Donated to Children in Need

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As families worldwide celebrate the holiday season, Hasbro,

Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

is helping to ensure that children in need experience the joy of the

season, too. Today, the company is hosting its third annual Global Day

of Joy, a day when Hasbro empowers all 5,000 of its employees to become

‘elves’ and engage in community service projects in 40 different

countries. This global volunteer day is one of many different

initiatives Hasbro has in place to help children in need experience the

joy of play and also to empower kids to share that same joy with others.

During this holiday season alone, Hasbro expects to donate more than a

half million toys and games, valued at $6 million, to organizations

benefitting children in need around the world.





“We believe all children deserve the opportunity to experience joy and

happiness during this very special time of year,” said Brian Goldner,

Hasbro’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our portfolio

of beloved brands and passionate team of employees put us in a unique

position to make a meaningful difference for children and families in

need. We take pride in knowing our efforts make the holidays brighter

for millions of children around the world.”

Hasbro also helps to inspire the spirit of giving in youth to help

others. This is part of a larger philanthropic focus the company has on

helping kids to develop empathy, compassion and kindness as they grow up.

“Now more than ever, the holidays are a time where a priority is placed

on helping others,” said Karen Davis, Senior Vice President of Global

Philanthropy and Social Impact, Hasbro, Inc. “Our holiday initiatives

are built with the goal of empowering others to experience the joy of

giving, whether it be the thousands of Hasbro employees volunteering

around the world, the parents receiving a Hasbro toy or game to give

their children, or the youth worldwide who get to realize they too have

the power to make a difference.”

Highlights from Hasbro’s season of giving include:

For the 2015 Global Day of Joy, more than 200 volunteer projects are

taking place in 40 countries including toy delivery donations, “Game

Day” events where children at a charitable organization or school have

the chance to “play with the pros,” and “Operation Playspace” projects

where local charities have their outdated play areas re-imagined and

re-designed into safer, more vibrant play spaces. The program has

become one of the company’s largest global volunteer efforts, with 81%

of its employees participating in 2014 (compared to the median

engagement rate of 30% for companies according to CECP’s

Giving in Numbers).

of the Marine Toys for Tots, supporting the program for 18 years with

approximately $3 million worth of toys and games donated annually.

Hasbro has partnered with generationOn, the youth division of Points

of Light, for The

Joy Maker Challenge, an annual campaign that encourages youth ages

5-18 to spread joy to those in need through volunteerism. For every

child or teen who volunteers as part of the campaign through December

23, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots, up to $1

million worth. Children can sign up at generationon.org/joymaker

to get involved.

To learn more about Hasbro’s philanthropic programs worldwide, please

visit www.Hasbro.com/giving

or follow the company on Twitter (@Hasbro).

