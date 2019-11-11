HITN TV Hosts ‘Tu Cuentas!’ Census 2020 Town Hall at NEIU

The Town Hall will stream LIVE from Northeastern Illinois University, one of America’s most ethnically diverse institutions. This educational initiative is designed to promote Hispanic participation and often hard-to-count populations in the 2020 Census.

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN TV announced ‘Tú Cuentas!’ Census 2020 Town Hall, streaming live from Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU), on Wednesday, November 13 at 5:30 pm CST / 6:30pm ET. The Town Hall will unite community leaders, educators, students and local elected officials for a discussion on the critical importance of accurate count in the Census 2020. Veteran journalist and political commentator Gerson Borrero, host of Estudio DC, will moderate the discussion.

Every 10 years the US Census Bureau collects data about every person who lives in this country, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. “A complete and accurate Census count is essential for our communities to receive state and federal resources for every service from schools to health clinics. All of us — advocacy groups, legal organizations, educators and elected officials — must join forces to organize our communities and make sure everyone is counted in the upcoming 2020 Census,” said Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04), who will be attending the Town Hall. The 2020 Census will begin soon, and it is crucial for everyone who lives in the United States to understand how to complete the questionnaire and why it is so important.

“With the 2020 Census projecting that this country now has the most diverse population ever in our history, we are very pleased to host the first ‘Tu Cuentas’ Census 2020 Town Hall,” said Dr. Gloria J. Gibson, President of Northeastern Illinois University. “At NEIU, a Hispanic-serving institution, a significant part of our mission is to prepare a diverse community of students, including a new generation of Latinos, for leadership and service in a dynamic multicultural world.”

The national census collects data to determine how the government allots approximately US$ 800 billion among communities across the country to finance schools, highways and other public projects. It also defines the number of seats in Congress and Electoral College votes, making it essential for all Spanish speakers to participate in this census and guarantee that political, commercial and other resources are assigned correctly.

“#TUCUENTAS2020 campaign is HITN’s commitment to providing the necessary resources, guidance as well as a step-by-step educational process to assure that every single person has the opportunity to be counted,” remarked Michael D. Nieves, HITN’s president and CEO. “We continue to expand awareness on the importance of filling out the CENSUS forms and calm apprehensions across underserved communities during such a key time. Looking ahead to 2020, our viewing audience will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our country.”

Estudio DC plans to feature educational content to empower Hispanic audiences with the information they need at the right time to have a lasting impact in their communities.

