Hollywood Latinx Stars Team Up with State Leaders and Students on Facebook Live to Discuss Coping with COVID-19 and Disaster Preparedness

Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera and Noemí Gonzalez host a special edition of InformaGente October 14, 2020 (3p.m. PDT).

Listos California will premiere a special InformaGente Extra, on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. PDT on Facebook Live. This 30-minute program features actors Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera and Noemí Gonzalez in an honest conversation with students and experts about teens coping with COVID-19, preparing families for disasters and staying safe in the upcoming flu season. For a preview of the program, visit https://bit.ly/2IosTFX.

InformaGente is an online conversation series bringing the power of California Latinx celebrities to build disaster readiness. Listos California produces the series with the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts and with the support of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

California public officials joining the conversation include Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Dr. Diana E. Ramos of the Department of Public Health and Liliana Encinas of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

InformaGente Extra also features students from Carson High School in Los Angeles, whose stage production of In the Heights was abruptly canceled by the pandemic. Cast members will talk with stars from the In the Heights film – also delayed by COVID-19 – about the impact of the pandemic on their lives, hopes and dreams of a career in theater.

“The pandemic is hitting the Latinx population especially hard with more than 335,000 coronavirus cases, more than 60% of total cases in California,” said Justin Knighten, co-chair of Listos California. “We’re bringing together Latinx stars of Hollywood with stars in public service to bring critical information to diverse and vulnerable communities on COVID-19 and disaster readiness.”

Previous episodes of InformaGente in English and Spanish are available at Listos California.

For more information: Listos California Disaster Ready Guide.

