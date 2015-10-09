Howard Ungerleider Recognized with Out & Equal’s Champion Award for Commitment to LGBT Workplace Rights

Recognition underscores Dow’s leadership in driving fundamental

progress for inclusion and equality

MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recognizing his commitment and significant contributions to advancing

workplace equality, Out & Equal Workplace Advocates recognized Howard

Ungerleider, chief financial officer and executive vice president, The

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), with the Champion Award at the 2015

Out & Equal Workplace Summit in Dallas, Texas, on October 8.

The Champion Award, one of Out & Equal’s annual “Outie” awards,

recognizes a person who has played a pivotal role in championing equal

treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employees on

the job and has shown a unique commitment to LGBT workplace rights.

Throughout his nearly decade-long tenure as the executive sponsor of

Dow’s LGBT and ally employee resource group, Ungerleider’s vision,

leadership and influence has resulted in significant progress both

inside and outside of Dow.

“Since assuming oversight of the industry’s longest-standing LGBT

employee resource group, Howard has led the way towards full inclusion

of our colleagues both on the job and in the communities where we

operate,” said Andrew N. Liveris, Dow‘s chairman and chief executive

officer. “He leads with absolute resolve – removing barriers, rallying

those around him and setting the standard for all to emulate.”

Under Ungerleider’s leadership, Dow has positioned itself as a national

leader on LGBT issues, working with the public and private sectors in

advocating for greater inclusion at both the state and federal level,

including continued support for federal employment non-discrimination

and standing in opposition of recent discriminatory state legislation in

Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.

“An inclusive workplace, and for that matter an inclusive society – that

welcomes and respects everyone – is one that enables its citizens and

families to thrive, businesses to prosper and economies to grow,”

Ungerleider noted in his acceptance remarks at the event. “Inclusion is

the true catalyst for success – and quite frankly, it is just the right

thing to do.”

Dow offers best-in-class practices for LGBT inclusion in the workplace,

including equal benefits to same-sex partners for everything from

health, dental and life insurance to bereavement leave, relocation and

dual career assistance. Dow also recognizes survivor benefits for LGBT

colleagues under its pension plan and provides transgender benefits.

The company has maintained a 100 percent rating on Human Rights

Campaign’s corporate equality index, a national benchmarking tool on

corporate policies and practices related to LGBT employees, for 10

consecutive years and last year was ranked by Amsterdam-based Workplace

Pride Foundation as one of the world’s “Top-5” LGBT-inclusive employers.

Dow was previously recognized by Out & Equal in 2013 and 2010 with its

Workplace Excellence and Significant Achievement awards, respectively.

Out & Equal Workplace Advocates is the world’s premiere nonprofit

organization dedicated to achieving LGBT workplace equality. The annual

Outie Awards recognize individuals and organizations who are leaders in

advancing equality for LGBT people in workplaces globally.

Other finalists for the 2015 Champion Award were Michael DeAngelis,

Intel Corporation; Cynthia Armine-Klein, First Data Corporation; and

Beth Brooke-Marciniak, EY.

For more about the Outies, please visit outandequal.org.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines the power of science and technology to

passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company

is driving innovations that extract value from the intersection of

chemical, physical and biological sciences to help address many of the

world’s most challenging problems such as the need for clean water,

clean energy generation and conservation, and increasing agricultural

productivity. Dow’s integrated, market driven, industry-leading

portfolio of specialty chemical, advanced materials, agrosciences and

plastics businesses delivers a broad range of technology-based products

and solutions to customers in approximately 180 countries and in

high-growth sectors such as packaging, electronics, water, coatings and

agriculture. In 2014, Dow had annual sales of more than $58 billion and

employed approximately 53,000 people worldwide. The Company’s more than

6,000 product families are manufactured at 201 sites in 35 countries

across the globe. References to “Dow” or the “Company” mean The Dow

Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise

expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an

affiliated company of Dow

Contacts

The Dow Chemical Company

Rachelle Schikorra, +1 (989) 638-4090

ryschikorra@dow.com