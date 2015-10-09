Howard Ungerleider Recognized with Out & Equal’s Champion Award for Commitment to LGBT Workplace Rights

Recognition underscores Dow’s leadership in driving fundamental
progress for inclusion and equality
MIDLAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recognizing his commitment and significant contributions to advancing
workplace equality, Out & Equal Workplace Advocates recognized Howard
Ungerleider, chief financial officer and executive vice president, The
Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), with the Champion Award at the 2015
Out & Equal Workplace Summit in Dallas, Texas, on October 8.
The Champion Award, one of Out & Equal’s annual “Outie” awards,
recognizes a person who has played a pivotal role in championing equal
treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employees on
the job and has shown a unique commitment to LGBT workplace rights.
Throughout his nearly decade-long tenure as the executive sponsor of
Dow’s LGBT and ally employee resource group, Ungerleider’s vision,
leadership and influence has resulted in significant progress both
inside and outside of Dow.
“Since assuming oversight of the industry’s longest-standing LGBT
employee resource group, Howard has led the way towards full inclusion
of our colleagues both on the job and in the communities where we
operate,” said Andrew N. Liveris, Dow‘s chairman and chief executive
officer. “He leads with absolute resolve – removing barriers, rallying
those around him and setting the standard for all to emulate.”
Under Ungerleider’s leadership, Dow has positioned itself as a national
leader on LGBT issues, working with the public and private sectors in
advocating for greater inclusion at both the state and federal level,
including continued support for federal employment non-discrimination
and standing in opposition of recent discriminatory state legislation in
Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.
“An inclusive workplace, and for that matter an inclusive society – that
welcomes and respects everyone – is one that enables its citizens and
families to thrive, businesses to prosper and economies to grow,”
Ungerleider noted in his acceptance remarks at the event. “Inclusion is
the true catalyst for success – and quite frankly, it is just the right
thing to do.”
Dow offers best-in-class practices for LGBT inclusion in the workplace,
including equal benefits to same-sex partners for everything from
health, dental and life insurance to bereavement leave, relocation and
dual career assistance. Dow also recognizes survivor benefits for LGBT
colleagues under its pension plan and provides transgender benefits.
The company has maintained a 100 percent rating on Human Rights
Campaign’s corporate equality index, a national benchmarking tool on
corporate policies and practices related to LGBT employees, for 10
consecutive years and last year was ranked by Amsterdam-based Workplace
Pride Foundation as one of the world’s “Top-5” LGBT-inclusive employers.
Dow was previously recognized by Out & Equal in 2013 and 2010 with its
Workplace Excellence and Significant Achievement awards, respectively.
Out & Equal Workplace Advocates is the world’s premiere nonprofit
organization dedicated to achieving LGBT workplace equality. The annual
Outie Awards recognize individuals and organizations who are leaders in
advancing equality for LGBT people in workplaces globally.
Other finalists for the 2015 Champion Award were Michael DeAngelis,
Intel Corporation; Cynthia Armine-Klein, First Data Corporation; and
Beth Brooke-Marciniak, EY.
For more about the Outies, please visit outandequal.org.
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines the power of science and technology to
passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company
is driving innovations that extract value from the intersection of
chemical, physical and biological sciences to help address many of the
world’s most challenging problems such as the need for clean water,
clean energy generation and conservation, and increasing agricultural
productivity. Dow’s integrated, market driven, industry-leading
portfolio of specialty chemical, advanced materials, agrosciences and
plastics businesses delivers a broad range of technology-based products
and solutions to customers in approximately 180 countries and in
high-growth sectors such as packaging, electronics, water, coatings and
agriculture. In 2014, Dow had annual sales of more than $58 billion and
employed approximately 53,000 people worldwide. The Company’s more than
6,000 product families are manufactured at 201 sites in 35 countries
across the globe. References to “Dow” or the “Company” mean The Dow
Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise
expressly noted. More information about Dow can be found at www.dow.com.
®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an
affiliated company of Dow
Contacts
The Dow Chemical Company
Rachelle Schikorra, +1 (989) 638-4090
ryschikorra@dow.com