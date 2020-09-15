iHeartMedia Announces the Return of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina on October 8 Celebrating the Best in Latin Culture and Music During Hispanic Heritage Month

The Virtual Event Will Feature Remote Performances from Ozuna, Prince Royce, Anitta, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Camilo and Nicky Jam, Hosted By Enrique Santos

Watch On Hulu: A One-Hour Special of The 2020 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

The Event Will Also Video Stream on LiveXLive.com and Be Broadcast Across iHeartMedia’s Spanish Mainstream Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, Hot AC and Oldies Radio Stations Nationwide

Nicky Jam Will Be Honored With the 2020 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia today announced that the 2020 “iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina” will celebrate the best in Latin culture and music during Hispanic Heritage Month featuring performances from Ozuna, Prince Royce, Anitta, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, Camilo and Nicky Jam streamed and broadcasted October 8. Hosted by Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio, this year’s virtual event will feature remote performances from artists’ homes and studios around the world, as well as stories from members of the Latin community who have changed the world of art, television, cinema, radio and politics. Hulu subscribers can watch the 2020 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina as a one-hour special beginning October 8 at 8pm ET/5pm PT through October 15. The seventh annual event will also stream in its entirety on LiveXLive (NASDAQ:LIVX) and broadcast across iHeartMedia’s Spanish Mainstream Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, Hot AC and Oldies radio stations nationwide.

In addition to performances, Nicky Jam will be honored with the annual iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally at the 2020 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Enrique Santos will present Nicky Jam with this year’s award, which honors an individual that exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. In addition to his work in music, the Puerto Rican star gave back to the Hispanic community through his relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and has helped less fortunate families in Colombia. Nicky Jam represents the ultimate story of rising to fame, falling and overcoming – following his triumph over drug use, he has become a pioneer for those struggling in the industry and Latin Community – ultimately becoming one of the top influencers in the music industry.

Additionally, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, from September 15 through October 15 iHeartRadio will recognize achievements and contributions from some of today’s biggest artists, personalities, politicians and more from the Latin community with a series of audio vignettes. Listeners can hear about the life achievements of Pope Francis, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dolores Huerta, Jorge Ramos, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Sofia Vergara, Jaime Camil, Eugenio Derbez, Chef Andres, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Jessica Alba, Ricky Martin, Walter Mercado, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ronda Rousey, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Ellen Ochoa, Sylvia Rivera, Celia Cruz, Selena, Don Francisco, John Leguizamo, Edward James Olmos, Eva Longoria, Shakira, María Celeste Arrarás and more. iHeartRadio’s national network of broadcast radio stations, as well as the iHeartRadio app and iHeartLatino social media channels will drive awareness to this month-long celebration and will also honor Hispanic Heritage Month during the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina event.

“At a time when COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting the Latin community and people of color, we hope the 2020 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and our month-long Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight of the inspiring thought leaders impacting today’s culture will be a reminder of our resilience and achievements,” said Santos. “Now more than ever, this year’s Fiesta Latina will be a celebration of our community. Although music fans will not be able to physically attend the event in person given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, they can still experience the energy and excitement of this mega-concert via the stream and broadcast.”

Every November since 2014, iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina has brought together the biggest names in Latin music to perform live on one stage on one night. The inaugural event included performances from Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Roberto Tapia, Alejandra Guzmán, La Original Banda el Limón feat. Voz a Voz, Jesse & Joy, J Balvin and Becky G. Over the last several years, the event has featured all-star performances from Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona and more.

Proud partners of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina include Goya and OGX Beauty, with more to be announced.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia



iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

For iHeartMedia:



Angel Aristone



AngelAristone@iHeartMedia.com

Danielle Vitucci



DanielleVitucci@iHeartMedia.com