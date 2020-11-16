Impremedia Launches Siempre Auto

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auto–Impremedia, the leading Hispanic Content Company, launches Siempre Auto: a digital destination specialized in cars and the automotive industry aimed at the Hispanic community living in the United States.

“Our goal is to provide a straightforward approach for the Latino consumer that we feel lacking in the current space,” Rafael Cores, Impremedia’s VP of Content, said in a statement. “The reader always comes first. We provide the right information to suit the consumer’s needs: whether that is buying or selling a car, doing maintenance work on your vehicle, or staying updated with the news in the automotive industry.”

“Over the past decade, the market of Hispanic car buyers and owners has undergone high growth and now comprises a very lucrative segment for the auto industry. Despite that fact, there is no modern digital publication serving the needs of the Latino community: Siempre Auto will fill that gap,” stated Iván Adaime, CEO of Impremedia.

Siempre Auto offers specialized information about cars in Spanish. Our content seeks to help readers to make the best decisions regarding their mobility needs. We are home to experts and professional writers who provide clear, actionable advice through transparent reporting, reliable sources, and an accessible language.

“Siempre Auto joins our vision of continuing to provide quality content targeted to the interests of different readers in a digital format and is our latest but not last addition to our Lifestyle brands,” added Adaime.

URL: https://siempreauto.com/

About Impremedia

Siempre Auto is part of the Impremedia family of digital media outlets, including La Opinión, El Diario NY, La Raza, and Solo Dinero, which together attract more than 35 million users per month worldwide. Those publications rank among the most widely read, reputable, and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, the company has recently received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project and the McCormick Foundation.

Contacts

Impremedia



Ana Lizarraga



ana.lizarraga@impremedia.com