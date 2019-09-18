Intuit TurboTax Celebrates Latinx Entrepreneurship In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

#LatinxCulturepreneurs Campaign Spotlights Entrepreneurs Founded on Hispanic Culture and Tradition

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), announced today it will be celebrating the U.S. Hispanic community and entrepreneurs with the launch of #LatinxCulturepreneurs. The Hispanic Heritage Month digital campaign highlights Latinx entrepreneurs who have built businesses rooted in their Latinx heritage. #LatinxCulturepreneurs strives to inspire and support future culturepreneurs by highlighting the journey and advice of a four extremely passionate and talented individuals.

“The Latinx community represents the essence of entrepreneurship by overcoming barriers, applying determination and striving for continued success,” said Mary-Ann Somers, Chief Growth Officer for Intuit Consumer Group. “We are proud to join the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration by spotlighting some of today’s most creative and inspiring Latinx business owners who are positioning their rich cultural background as the foundation to their business ventures.”

The four #LatinxCulturepreneurs featured in the campaign are representative of the cultural richness and diversity that makes up the U.S. Hispanic community. The individuals highlighted include:

Susie Jaramillo , New York-based Venezuelan-American, co-founder, chief creative officer of Encantos Media, and creator of Encantos’ first brand: Canticos , a bilingual baby and toddler brand inspired by Latinx nursery rhymes.

, New York-based Venezuelan-American, co-founder, chief creative officer of Encantos Media, and creator of Encantos’ first brand: , a bilingual baby and toddler brand inspired by Latinx nursery rhymes. Kathy Cano-Murillo , Mexican American author, artist & founder of the award-winning DIY crafts brand, CraftyChica, based in Phoenix, AZ.

, Mexican American author, artist & founder of the award-winning DIY crafts brand, CraftyChica, based in Phoenix, AZ. Luis Aguilar , Mexican-American, co-founder of the largest Latinx pop-up in the U.S, Molcajete Dominguero, based in Los Angeles, CA.

, Mexican-American, co-founder of the largest Latinx pop-up in the U.S, Molcajete Dominguero, based in Los Angeles, CA. Stephanie Bonnin, Colombian chef based out of New York, founder of LaTropikitchen.

According to the United State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Latinx-owned companies have grown 31.6 percent since 2012, more than double the growth rate of all businesses across America (13.8 percent). Having access to the right tools and resources is vital for an entrepreneur to succeed. TurboTax has been an ally to the Hispanic community by making information available in their language of preference through the fully bilingual TurboTax blog and providing customers with access to bilingual CPA’s through TurboTax Live.

The four-week campaign launches on Sept.18 and will include four video vignettes featured across TurboTax and Intuit digital and social channels. Consumers are invited to join the celebration on social media and share profiles of other exemplary Latinxs using the hashtag #LatinxCulturepreneurs.

