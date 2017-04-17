Investing in Financial Education: The Jackson Charitable Foundation Advances Financial Knowledge Among all Americans

Jackson’s new nonprofit foundation launches an award-winning

financial education program that puts U.S. children on a path to

financial freedom in adulthood

LANSING, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialeducation—Jackson,

a leading provider of retirement strategies, today launched the Jackson

Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to advance

financial knowledge on a national scale, and shared plans for the U.S.

rollout of Cha-Ching™

Money Smart Kids, a financial education program designed to help

children become financially empowered adults.





The Foundation, operating as a 501(c)(3), will support educational

programs designed to accelerate substantial, measurable progress in

improving how Americans manage, protect and grow their personal finances.

“Americans’ lack of practical financial knowledge is a pressing social

issue that Jackson believes can be changed by providing the resources

and education people need to make better financial decisions,” said

Barry Stowe, chairman and chief executive officer of the North American

Business Unit of Prudential plc, Jackson’s parent company, and board

chair of the Jackson Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to launch the

Jackson Charitable Foundation to expand our company’s impact through

nonprofit organizations, schools and associate volunteerism. Together,

we have the power to change how Americans approach their financial

futures.”

The Jackson Charitable Foundation’s first initiative is the U.S. rollout

of Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids, a program that teaches basic money

concepts to kids through a series of three-minute music videos

portraying relatable animated characters making real-world decisions

about money. The program is designed to help kids ages 7-12 develop good

financial habits early in life so they can reach their personal

financial goals in the future.

Stowe previously held the position of chief executive of Prudential

Corporation Asia (PCA), the Asian operations of Prudential plc. Under

his leadership, Cha-Ching was developed and launched in Asia in 2011 in

partnership with Cartoon Network Asia and Dr. Alice Wilder,

internationally renowned children’s education expert.

“We know that kids learn by doing what they see, and when it comes to

money, mostly what they see all around them is spending. When we

developed Cha-Ching, we focused on the other essential choices about

money that are often invisible to children — earn, save and donate,”

said Dr. Wilder. “I’m excited to partner with Jackson to address the

questions kids have about money and inspire conversations. The more they

know from an early age, the better the choices they can make throughout

their lives.”

Cha-Ching currently broadcasts across Asia through Cartoon Network in

eight markets (Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia,

Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan) and through free-to-air TV in Cambodia and

Myanmar, reaching 34 million households every day. More than

250,000 children have participated in the classroom version of Cha-Ching

Money Smart Kids at schools across the region.

To effectively distribute Cha-Ching to U.S. children and families, the

Foundation is investing nearly $3 million and formed partnerships with Discovery

Education and Junior

Achievement USA.

Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and

professional development for K-12 classrooms, serving 4.5 million

educators and over 50 million students, is beginning an engaging

three-year financial literacy program based on Cha-Ching Money Smart

Kids for elementary school classrooms nationwide. The program provides

teachers, families and students in kindergarten through grade six with

the knowledge, tools and practice they need to make good financial

decisions. The partnership includes no-cost classroom and family

activities, educator guides, family activities, a sweepstakes, a

broad-based public service awareness (PSA) campaign running on the

Discovery Family network along with Cha-Ching animated videos, and more.

These resources will be available at www.cha-chingUSA.org.

In addition, through a grant from the Jackson Charitable Foundation,

Junior Achievement USA (JA) is integrating Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids

videos and lessons into its “JA Our City” classroom program, taught to

third-grade students by community volunteers. The Foundation’s grant

funds Junior Achievement’s Cha-Ching program for six years and is

predicted to reach approximately 2.7 million students in 15,000 schools

throughout the country.

Jackson Charitable Foundation executive director Danielle Robinson, who

manages the programs, said the initiative will be an important addition

to the charitable work Jackson already does on a local and national

level.

“Jackson’s 5,000 U.S. associates work in a professional capacity every

day helping Americans achieve financial security and freedom,” said

Robinson. “Jackson is a longtime leader of community giving and employee

volunteering, and we’re excited to extend our impact into schools across

the country.”

About The Jackson Charitable Foundation

The Jackson Charitable Foundation, the charitable-giving arm of Jackson,

is a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation. Its mission is to provide

educational programming to increase the financial knowledge of

Americans. Our vision is for all Americans to have the strong personal

finance skills that allow people to live fuller, more self-directed

lives. The Foundation works with Jackson associates and world-class

partners to provide economic opportunities that build strong

communities. Follow the Jackson Charitable Foundation at www.jacksoncharitablefoundation.org

and on Twitter at @JacksonFdn.

About Jackson

Jackson

National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson) is

a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and

their clients. The company offers a diverse range of products including

variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient

accumulation and distribution of retirement income for retail customers,

and fixed income products for institutional investors. Jackson

subsidiaries and affiliates provide specialized asset management and

retail brokerage services. Jackson prides itself on product innovation,

sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology

initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, the company

develops proprietary research, industry insights and financial

representative training on retirement planning and alternative

investment strategies. Jackson is also dedicated to corporate social

responsibility and supports charities focused on helping children and

seniors in the communities where its employees live and work. For more

information, visit www.jackson.com.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance

Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life

Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New

York). Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an indirect subsidiary of

Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential

plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading

financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services

through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has

been in existence for over 165 years and has $740.6 billion in assets

under management (as of December 31, 2016). Prudential plc is not

affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company

whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

PR2767 04/17

Contacts

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Melissa Hernandez,

Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: (303) 224-7572

Email:

melissa.hernandez@jackson.com