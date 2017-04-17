Investing in Financial Education: The Jackson Charitable Foundation Advances Financial Knowledge Among all Americans

Jackson’s new nonprofit foundation launches an award-winning
financial education program that puts U.S. children on a path to
financial freedom in adulthood
LANSING, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialeducation—Jackson,
a leading provider of retirement strategies, today launched the Jackson
Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to advance
financial knowledge on a national scale, and shared plans for the U.S.
rollout of Cha-Ching™
Money Smart Kids, a financial education program designed to help
children become financially empowered adults.
The Foundation, operating as a 501(c)(3), will support educational
programs designed to accelerate substantial, measurable progress in
improving how Americans manage, protect and grow their personal finances.
“Americans’ lack of practical financial knowledge is a pressing social
issue that Jackson believes can be changed by providing the resources
and education people need to make better financial decisions,” said
Barry Stowe, chairman and chief executive officer of the North American
Business Unit of Prudential plc, Jackson’s parent company, and board
chair of the Jackson Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to launch the
Jackson Charitable Foundation to expand our company’s impact through
nonprofit organizations, schools and associate volunteerism. Together,
we have the power to change how Americans approach their financial
futures.”
The Jackson Charitable Foundation’s first initiative is the U.S. rollout
of Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids, a program that teaches basic money
concepts to kids through a series of three-minute music videos
portraying relatable animated characters making real-world decisions
about money. The program is designed to help kids ages 7-12 develop good
financial habits early in life so they can reach their personal
financial goals in the future.
Stowe previously held the position of chief executive of Prudential
Corporation Asia (PCA), the Asian operations of Prudential plc. Under
his leadership, Cha-Ching was developed and launched in Asia in 2011 in
partnership with Cartoon Network Asia and Dr. Alice Wilder,
internationally renowned children’s education expert.
“We know that kids learn by doing what they see, and when it comes to
money, mostly what they see all around them is spending. When we
developed Cha-Ching, we focused on the other essential choices about
money that are often invisible to children — earn, save and donate,”
said Dr. Wilder. “I’m excited to partner with Jackson to address the
questions kids have about money and inspire conversations. The more they
know from an early age, the better the choices they can make throughout
their lives.”
Cha-Ching currently broadcasts across Asia through Cartoon Network in
eight markets (Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia,
Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan) and through free-to-air TV in Cambodia and
Myanmar, reaching 34 million households every day. More than
250,000 children have participated in the classroom version of Cha-Ching
Money Smart Kids at schools across the region.
To effectively distribute Cha-Ching to U.S. children and families, the
Foundation is investing nearly $3 million and formed partnerships with Discovery
Education and Junior
Achievement USA.
Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and
professional development for K-12 classrooms, serving 4.5 million
educators and over 50 million students, is beginning an engaging
three-year financial literacy program based on Cha-Ching Money Smart
Kids for elementary school classrooms nationwide. The program provides
teachers, families and students in kindergarten through grade six with
the knowledge, tools and practice they need to make good financial
decisions. The partnership includes no-cost classroom and family
activities, educator guides, family activities, a sweepstakes, a
broad-based public service awareness (PSA) campaign running on the
Discovery Family network along with Cha-Ching animated videos, and more.
These resources will be available at www.cha-chingUSA.org.
In addition, through a grant from the Jackson Charitable Foundation,
Junior Achievement USA (JA) is integrating Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids
videos and lessons into its “JA Our City” classroom program, taught to
third-grade students by community volunteers. The Foundation’s grant
funds Junior Achievement’s Cha-Ching program for six years and is
predicted to reach approximately 2.7 million students in 15,000 schools
throughout the country.
Jackson Charitable Foundation executive director Danielle Robinson, who
manages the programs, said the initiative will be an important addition
to the charitable work Jackson already does on a local and national
level.
“Jackson’s 5,000 U.S. associates work in a professional capacity every
day helping Americans achieve financial security and freedom,” said
Robinson. “Jackson is a longtime leader of community giving and employee
volunteering, and we’re excited to extend our impact into schools across
the country.”
About The Jackson Charitable Foundation
The Jackson Charitable Foundation, the charitable-giving arm of Jackson,
is a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation. Its mission is to provide
educational programming to increase the financial knowledge of
Americans. Our vision is for all Americans to have the strong personal
finance skills that allow people to live fuller, more self-directed
lives. The Foundation works with Jackson associates and world-class
partners to provide economic opportunities that build strong
communities. Follow the Jackson Charitable Foundation at www.jacksoncharitablefoundation.org
and on Twitter at @JacksonFdn.
About Jackson
Jackson
National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson) is
a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and
their clients. The company offers a diverse range of products including
variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient
accumulation and distribution of retirement income for retail customers,
and fixed income products for institutional investors. Jackson
subsidiaries and affiliates provide specialized asset management and
retail brokerage services. Jackson prides itself on product innovation,
sound corporate risk management practices and strategic technology
initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, the company
develops proprietary research, industry insights and financial
representative training on retirement planning and alternative
investment strategies. Jackson is also dedicated to corporate social
responsibility and supports charities focused on helping children and
seniors in the communities where its employees live and work. For more
information, visit www.jackson.com.
Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance
Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life
Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New
York). Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.
Jackson National Life Insurance Company is an indirect subsidiary of
Prudential plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential
plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading
financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services
through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has
been in existence for over 165 years and has $740.6 billion in assets
under management (as of December 31, 2016). Prudential plc is not
affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company
whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
PR2767 04/17
