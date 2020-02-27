Lil’ Libros to Publish Best-Selling Author and Chef Marcela Valladolid’s First Bilingual Children’s Cookbook

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lil’ Libros Publishing today announced that it has acquired world rights to best-selling author and chef Marcela Valladolid’s yet-to-be-titled first bilingual children’s cookbook, illustrated by Eliza Moreno in her U.S. debut.





Inspired by her family and three children, Valladolid’s book will celebrate tradition, culture, and the Latino-American experience.

“Cultural preservation through food has been at the core of my life mission since the beginning of my culinary career,” said Marcela. “To now be able to publish a book of my family recipes for children is a lifelong dream come true. To be able to accomplish this in partnership with the leading bilingual children’s book publisher in the US, also spearheaded by Latinas, is more than I could ever hope for. Our stories need to be heard and I can’t think of a better vehicle to do so with than the foods my family and I grew up with in Mexico.”

Publication is set for fall 2021. Lil’ Libros co-founders Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein acquired the book; Brandi Bowles at United Talent Agency and Seven XV Ventures represented the author.

ABOUT MARCELA VALLADOLID

MARCELA VALLADOLID is an Emmy nominated celebrity chef, television personality, designer, author, mother and businesswoman. Marcela began her professional career as a Food Editor for Bon Appetite Magazine. She has hosted her own shows (“Mexican Made Easy” & “Relatos Con Sabor”) and co-hosted the three-time Emmy Nominated Food Network hit show “The Kitchen.” She has also appeared as a celebrity judge for 3 seasons on the Food Network show “Best Baker in America.” Marcela released her 3rd book, CASA MARCELA, in 2017 and her 4th book, “Fiestas; Tidbits, Margaritas & More,” in 2019, which were both national best sellers. Marcela resides in Chula Vista, CA with her partner Philip Button and their three children (Fausto, David and Anna Carina) and their dog, Kongo. For more on Marcela, follow @ChefMarcela on Instagram.

ABOUT ELIZA MORENO

ELIZA MORENO makes her U.S. debut with this project. She was born in a very small city in the middle of the desert in northern Mexico. Elizabeth has always loved movies, colored pencils, new notebooks, and diaries. While enrolled at Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León she fell in love with illustration and decided to devote herself to it full time. Her illustrations are deeply inspired by everyday life, love, and well-being. Eliza currently resides in Mexico City.

ABOUT LIL’ LIBROS

LIL’ LIBROS is a bilingual children’s book publisher based out of Los Angeles. Founded in 2014, Lil’ Libros is committed to creating picture books with a focus on own voices while showcasing the quality and richness of our communities, stories that will delight all children and adults alike! For more information, visit LilLibros.com and follow @Lil_Libros on Instagram.

