Margaritas Mexican Restaurant Donates Over $6,600 to End 68 Hours of Hunger

Funds Raised From the Return of the Taco Gigante Promotion

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Margaritas

Mexican Restaurant wrapped up its month long National Taco Day

celebration by donating over $6,600 to End

68 Hours of Hunger. The legendary Taco Gigante made its return from

Sept. 29 – Oct. 27, and $1 from each $11.99 taco purchased went toward

the End 68 Hours of Hunger donation. Additionally, five percent of the

lounge sales from the Full Moon Margarita Madness Parties on Oct. 27

went toward the charity.

End 68 Hours of Hunger is a nonprofit organization aimed at finding a

solution to the approximately 68 hours of hunger some school children

experience between the free lunch they receive in school on Friday

afternoon and the free breakfast they receive in school on Monday

morning. 100 percent of the funds donated goes to the purchase of food

for these children.

“Making a difference in our community through charitable donations is

one way we enjoy giving back,” said Margaritas president, Hugo Marin.

“End 68 Hours of Hunger is a cause we are passionate about, and we want

to help end the hunger some children experience over the weekend.”

The two-pound Taco Gigante is hand-crafted, made-to-order and presented

in a 12-inch tortilla shell. It comes stuffed with lettuce, refried

beans, Mexican rice, seasoned chicken, taco beef, pork carnitas, bacon,

salsa fresca, cheese and queso sauce. It’s then topped with crema,

pickled jalapenos, picante and hacienda sauce. Anyone who was able to

finish the goliath received Free Tacos for a Year. Regardless of

completion, $1 from every Taco Gigante purchased was donated to End 68

Hours of Hunger.

For more information on Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, please visit www.margs.com.

About Margaritas Mexican Restaurants

Founded in 1986 by John Pelletier, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant Group

has 25 locations throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New

Hampshire and Pennsylvania. From colorful authentic décor to a

commitment to community relations through charitable events, student

field trips and visiting artist demonstrations, Margaritas provides an

atmosphere rich with the culture and flavors of Mexico. Margaritas’

co-founders John and Dave Pelletier were recently named 2013

Restaurateurs of the Year by the Maine Restaurant Association. The

company was also crowned the Best Regional Chain by New Hampshire

Magazine and was named to the publication’s Hall of Fame for its

inclusion in “Best of New Hampshire” for 10 consecutive years. For more

information about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and available

franchises, visit margs.com.

Contacts

Fishman PR

Cassidy Obis, 847-945-1300

cobis@fishmanpr.com