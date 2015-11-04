Margaritas Mexican Restaurant Donates Over $6,600 to End 68 Hours of Hunger

Funds Raised From the Return of the Taco Gigante Promotion
PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Margaritas
Mexican Restaurant wrapped up its month long National Taco Day
celebration by donating over $6,600 to End
68 Hours of Hunger. The legendary Taco Gigante made its return from
Sept. 29 – Oct. 27, and $1 from each $11.99 taco purchased went toward
the End 68 Hours of Hunger donation. Additionally, five percent of the
lounge sales from the Full Moon Margarita Madness Parties on Oct. 27
went toward the charity.
End 68 Hours of Hunger is a nonprofit organization aimed at finding a
solution to the approximately 68 hours of hunger some school children
experience between the free lunch they receive in school on Friday
afternoon and the free breakfast they receive in school on Monday
morning. 100 percent of the funds donated goes to the purchase of food
for these children.
“Making a difference in our community through charitable donations is
one way we enjoy giving back,” said Margaritas president, Hugo Marin.
“End 68 Hours of Hunger is a cause we are passionate about, and we want
to help end the hunger some children experience over the weekend.”
The two-pound Taco Gigante is hand-crafted, made-to-order and presented
in a 12-inch tortilla shell. It comes stuffed with lettuce, refried
beans, Mexican rice, seasoned chicken, taco beef, pork carnitas, bacon,
salsa fresca, cheese and queso sauce. It’s then topped with crema,
pickled jalapenos, picante and hacienda sauce. Anyone who was able to
finish the goliath received Free Tacos for a Year. Regardless of
completion, $1 from every Taco Gigante purchased was donated to End 68
Hours of Hunger.
For more information on Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, please visit www.margs.com.
About Margaritas Mexican Restaurants
Founded in 1986 by John Pelletier, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant Group
has 25 locations throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New
Hampshire and Pennsylvania. From colorful authentic décor to a
commitment to community relations through charitable events, student
field trips and visiting artist demonstrations, Margaritas provides an
atmosphere rich with the culture and flavors of Mexico. Margaritas’
co-founders John and Dave Pelletier were recently named 2013
Restaurateurs of the Year by the Maine Restaurant Association. The
company was also crowned the Best Regional Chain by New Hampshire
Magazine and was named to the publication’s Hall of Fame for its
inclusion in “Best of New Hampshire” for 10 consecutive years. For more
information about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and available
franchises, visit margs.com.
