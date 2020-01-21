MEDIA ADVISORY: Stanford Graduate School of Business to Unveil 2019 State of Latino Entrepreneurship Research Report Findings on January 31

Annual forum presents newest data on business practices, growth opportunities, and challenges faced by U.S. Latino entrepreneurs.

WHAT:

The Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB), in collaboration with the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), will present findings from the latest research report on Latino entrepreneurship in the U.S at the 5th annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship Forum.

The 2019 State of Latino Entrepreneurship report analyzes data from more than 5,000 U.S. Latino business owners in conjunction with census data. The report provides a detailed look at the capital experiences among Latino entrepreneurs, outlines growth strategies, analyzes the “Personal Financial Well-Being” of Latino entrepreneurs, and explores why they are still facing barriers to financing and growth.

Among the findings:

Growth in the number of Latino business owners continues to rapidly outpace the U.S. average. Over the past 10 years, the number of Latino business owners grew 34%, compared to 1% for all business owners in the United States.

Latino-owned businesses reported average annual revenue growth of 14% over the past 12 months, outpacing the growth of the U.S. economy.

Typically, entrepreneurs enjoy higher “Personal Financial Well-Being” than wage workers, but we do not see the same result for Latino entrepreneurs, driven primarily by a lag in health insurance coverage.

Liquidity is an issue for Latino employer firms compared to non-employer firms.

WHEN:

Friday, January 31, 12:15 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

CEMEX Auditorium



Stanford Graduate School of Business



Knight Management Center



655 Knight Way



Stanford, CA 94305

WHO:

Welcome: Mark Madrid, CEO, LBAN; Jerry I. Porras, The Lane Professor of Organizational Behavior and Change, Emeritus, Stanford GSB, and Faculty Advisor, SLEI

About SLEI Research: Paul Oyer, Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, The Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor and Professor of Economics, Stanford GSB, and Faculty Advisor, SLEI

Research Presentation: Marlene Orozco, Lead Research Analyst, SLEI

Panel Discussion:

Chair: Marty Chavez, Senior Director, Goldman Sachs, and Lecturer, Stanford GSB

Ryan Bethencourt, CEO and Founder, Wild Earth

Dolmarie Méndez Vidot, CEO, Abartys Health, LLC

Martha Montoya, CEO and Founder, Agtools Inc.

Oscar Casillas, President and CEO, BEPC Inc.

Keynote Address: Linda Alvarado, President and CEO, Alvarado Construction, Inc.

Closing Remarks: Jonathan Levin, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean, Stanford GSB

ATTENDANCE AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

The presentation will be on the record, and individual interview requests can be accommodated. To confirm attendance and schedule interviews, please register as media.

