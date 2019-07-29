My Eyelab, a Leading Eye Health Provider, Expands in Dallas/Ft. Worth with Eight New Stores, Growth Brings Approximately 50 Jobs to Area

Stores Offer Accessible, Affordable Eye Care Solutions In Irving, McKinney, Ft. Worth, Hurst, Denton, Plano, Garland, and Rockwall

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EyeExam—My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, which is a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced, an expanded retail presence in eight Dallas/Ft. Worth market locations: Irving, McKinney, Ft. Worth, Hurst, Denton, Plano, Garland, and Rockwall with opening dates between Aug. 5 and Oct. 28. Due to the company’s growth, stores are hiring for about 50 positions in a variety of roles.

Recent Census Bureau data estimates indicate the Dallas/Ft. Worth/Arlington, Texas area attracted more new residents in 2018 than any other metro area in the country. From 2017 to 2018, the city’s population grew by 132,000 to 7.5 million for a 1.8% increase.

According to Tom Duggan, vice president of operations for My Eyelab, the uptick in population, growth, and development are positive indicators for our company’s expansion. “My Eyelab’s increased retail store presence and addition of about 50 jobs demonstrates the company’s commitment to the Dallas market,” said Duggan. “Texas is a part of the company’s launch and growth plans as we continue to expand in existing areas and debut in others.”

The new locations increase the company’s retail store presence in Texas to 59 and feature an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology. My Eyelab offers a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-sitei and walk-in appointments. Customers can choose from an assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budget – in nearly 2,600 square feet of space.

There are currently 15 My Eyelab stores in the Dallas/Ft. Worth-area. New store openings include:

Irving: 3401 W. Airport Freeway, #122 (Aug. 5)

McKinney: 3620 W. University Dr. #400 (Aug. 5)

Hulen: 4619 S. Hulen St., Ste. C. (Aug. 19)

Hurst: 1316 Precinct Line Rd. (Aug. 19)

Denton: 2505 W. University Dr. #1015 (Aug. 26)

Plano: 5049 Central Expressway (coming in Sept.)

Garland: 4280 Lavon Dr., Ste. 236B (coming in Oct.)

Rockwall: 819 E. Interstate 30 (coming in Oct.)

Visit the new My Eyelab stores where two pair of eyeglasses are $59.95ii and a free eye exam is included. Additionally, kids receive a free eyeglass lens upgrade with a glasses purchase for Back-to-School. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to MyEyelab.com or call 1-800-EYE TEST. Hours for retail stores are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about the services and solutions available at My Eyelab, please visit your local My Eyelab retail store or MyEyelab.com. Follow us on social media to receive content, offers, and more. Visit facebook.com/myeyelab or on Instagram @myeyelab. My Eyelab franchise opportunities are available in select states. For more information, visit myeyelab.com/franchise.

About Now Optics

Now Optics, formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings, is a leader in the eye health industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are amongst the fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers throughout the country. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with 164 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye care services. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. For more information, visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com.

i Eye exams available by independent eye care providers located within or adjacent to MyEyelab retail locations.

ii Valid on frames $19.00 or less with single-vision plastic lenses and a total power of +4 to -6 up to +2/-2 cylinder. Kids 18 years and younger receive a free polycarbonate lens upgrade. Cannot be combined with other offers or advertised specials. Additional services or upgrades may change the price of offer. Customer will be charged for the cost of the eye exam and will receive a credit against the value and/or bogo 2 pair offers equal to the lesser of the cost of the eye exam or $45.00 ($59.00 in AR, OK, MS, and AK). Eye exam otherwise has no cash value. My Eyelab does not perform eye exams. Eye exams available by independent eye care provider located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations. Valid 7/29/19 – 10/5/19.

Contacts

Julianne Embry



media@myeyelab.com | 561-275-2020 x 2087