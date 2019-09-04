My Eyelab, a Leading Eye Health Provider, Plans Retail Expansion in Houston Area with 10 New Locations by 2020

Stores to Offer Accessible, Affordable Eye Care Solutions in Wallisville, Richmond, Tomball, Westchase, Pearland, Cypress, Spring, and Humble

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EyeExam—My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, which is a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care, today announced, an expanded retail presence in the Houston market with 10 new locations: Wallisville, Richmond, Tomball, Westchase, Pearland, Cypress, Spring, and Humble opening now through the first quarter of 2020.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau data, in 2018, Houston ranked as a top-performing U.S. metro and has been a top 10 metro leading the nation in population and job growth. It is the fourth largest city and the fifth largest Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) in the nation. By 2020, Houston’s metro population forecasts show its population growth to increase 7.1 million.

Tim Turner, regional manager for My Eyelab in the Houston area, attributes the areas’ population and job growth as a few of the determining factors in selecting this market for an increased retail store presence.

“Houston is a part of the company’s expansion plans as we continue our growth in Texas,” said Turner. “By increasing our presence in existing areas including Houston while debuting in others, there is a greater opportunity to reach customers.”

The new locations increase the company’s retail store presence in Texas to 69 and feature an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology. My Eyelab offers a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-sitei and walk-in appointments. Customers can choose from an assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budget – in nearly 2,600 square feet of space.

There are currently 11 My Eyelab stores in the Houston area. New store openings include:

Houston: 19610 Tomball Parkway, #100 (Sept. 4)

Wallisville: 15242 Wallisville Rd., Ste. F (Sept. 4)

Richmond: 22377 Bellaire Blvd., #300 (Sept. 9)

Tomball: 14090 Farm to Market 2920, Ste. B (coming in Oct.)

Westchase: 10535 Westheimer Rd., #101 (coming in Nov.)

Houston: 1051 Silver Rd. (coming in Q1 of 2020)

Pearland: 2470 Pearland Parkway (coming in Q1 of 2020)

Cypress: 26036 Highway 290 Ste.200 (coming in Q1 of 2020)

Spring: 20530 Interstate 45 N. (coming in Q1 of 2020)

Humble: TBD (coming in Q1 of 2020)

Houston: 2008 S. Wayside Dr. (coming in Q1 of 2020)

Visit the new My Eyelab stores where two pair of eyeglasses are $59.95ii including a free eye exam. Additionally, kids receive a free eyeglass lens upgrade with a glasses purchase for Back-to-School. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to MyEyelab.com or call 1-800-EYE TEST. Hours for retail stores are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.iii

To learn more about the services and solutions available at My Eyelab, please visit your local My Eyelab retail store or MyEyelab.com. Follow us on social media to receive content, offers, and more. Visit facebook.com/myeyelab or on Instagram @myeyelab. My Eyelab franchise opportunities are available in select states. For franchise opportunities, call 561-800-4868.

About Now Optics

Now Optics, formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings, is a leader in the eye health industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are amongst the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with 175 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye care services. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. For franchise opportunities, call 561-800-4868.

i Eye exams available by independent eye care providers located within or adjacent to MyEyelab retail locations.

ii Valid on frames $19.00 or less with single-vision plastic lenses and a total power of +4 to -6 up to +/-2 cylinder. Cannot be combined with other offers or insurance. Additional services or upgrades may change price of offer. Customer will be charged for the cost of the eye exam and will receive a credit against the value and/or bogo 2 pair offers equal to the lesser of the cost of the eye exam or $45.00 ($59.00 in AR, OK, MS, and AK). Eye exam otherwise has no cash value. My Eyelab does not perform eye exams. Eye exams available by independent eye care provider located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations. For a complete list of details, see a sales associate. Valid 7/29/19 – 10/5/19.

iii Hours may vary by store.

