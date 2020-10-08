National Association of Landscape Professionals Launches the Latino Landscape Network

The professional community supports and advocates for Latino landscape professionals and businesses

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), which represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals, launched the Latino Landscape Network to connect landscape professionals throughout America. The Latino Landscape Network at NALP grew out of the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance which, in April 2020, became part of NALP.

“We’re motivated to continue the momentum generated by the National Hispanic Landscape Alliance, and we’re proud to empower professionals through the new Latino Landscape Network,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “We invite Latino landscape professionals, company owners and business managers to join the open community and help their careers and company reach the next level of success.”

The Latino Landscape Network powered by NALP directly supports Latino landscape professionals across the country. The Network advocates for the nearly 500,000 Latino landscape professionals with local, state and federal policymakers, develops training and resources, and provides networking and mentoring opportunities.

“Becoming part of NALP gives us a bigger platform to educate, support, empower and advocate for landscape professionals and businesses in our community,” says Mari Medrano, Advisory Board member of the Latino Landscape Network. “We are thrilled to further give our community a stronger voice and unite as the Latino Landscape Network.”

The Latino Landscape Network is managed by an Advisory Board of former NHLA Board of Directors members with the goal of ensuring a strong voice in the industry’s national trade organization and building a broader national coalition to support this critical sector of the industry.

Visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org/LatinoLandscapeNetwork to learn more.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification and accreditation programs. For more information about NALP, visit landscapeprofessionals.org or visit landscapeindustrycareers.org for information on industry careers.

Contacts

Benjamin Guell



Vault Communications



304.582.0544



bguell@vaultcommunications.com