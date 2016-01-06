New IEEE Standards Association Initiative Aims to Accelerate Immersive Shopping Experiences by Harnessing Cutting Edge Research & Innovation for 3D Body Processing Technologies

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IEEE,
the world’s largest professional organization dedicated to advancing
technology for humanity, today announced the launch of a new IEEE
Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Industry
Connections (IC) program aimed at bringing together diverse
stakeholders from across technology, retail, research and standards
development to build thought leadership around 3D body processing
technology standards. Initial participants include Body
Labs; Browzwear;
Fishman
& Tobin (a division of Global Brands Group); Gerber
Technology; Intel;
Intervisual;
Optitex;
Size
Stream; USC
Center for Body Computing; USC
Institute for Creative Technologies; Volumental;
and Zappos.
“We are specifically integrating complex systems thinking and cutting
edge research and innovation into this effort in order to help reduce
technology and market silos, as well as to accelerate the creation of
shared value in an open and collaborative environment,” said Luciano C.
Oviedo, chair, IEEE-SA IC 3D Body Processing Activity; and strategy &
product development, Intel.
With continued advances being realized across the body processing pipe
such as from 3D scanning, modeling and visualization, it is becoming
easier to construct detailed, highly accurate models of inanimate
“On-the-Body” objects like clothing, as well as animate “Of-the-Body”
objects, such as the human form. Used in concert, these technologies
promise to elevate the virtual and in-store retail shopping experience
to a new level of immersion by giving consumers a deeper sense for how
garments will fit their individual body and personal sense of style
through realistic and interactive visual representations. As such,
standardization efforts around format types and classifications; quality
specifications and metrics; test methods; communication, sharing and
security protocols; and privacy guides are under consideration.
Core members are in planning mode for a spectrum of research and
innovation as well as standards scoping activities over 2016 in both
virtual and face-to-face formats. A dedicated online forum for group
discussion, networking, and documentation of work products will
complement meetings.
Through IC activities, IEEE-SA facilitates like-minded organizations and
individuals coming together quickly, effectively and economically to
build consensus at strategic points in a technology’s lifecycle. IC
activities have the unique opportunity to leverage IEEE resources in a
customized format to produce a variety of shared results.
About the IEEE Standards Association
The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting
body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process
that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community.
IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current
scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of
over 1,100 active standards and more than 500 standards under
development. For more information visit http://standards.ieee.org.
About IEEE
IEEE is a large, global professional organization dedicated to advancing
technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited
publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and
educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of
areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications
to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.
Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.
Additional Quotes:
“The potential value for standards to address challenges such as quality
metrics and protocols around human shape, pose and motion are very high.
These standards could reduce fragmentation by enabling independent
parties to consistently process sensor data, extract measurements or
body geometry from the same relative locations, and easily integrate
into broader platforms.” – Bill O’Farrell, co-founder and
CEO, Body
Labs
“Since we’ve lived through the challenges of building support for
multiple OS’s and opening up our platform, we’re excited about the
potential value that comes from standards that will help ensure
interoperability and interconnectivity across the ecosystem.” – Avihay
Feld, COO, Browzwear
“In our experience with fashion design, we have seen the benefits of
bringing players together from across the ecosystem to share
perspective, learn from each other and collaborate to create shared
value. An IEEE standards initiative around 3D body processing has the
potential to achieve this and more across the immersive shopping value
chain.” – Karsten H. Newbury, vice president and general manager,
software, Gerber
Technology
“Intel is excited to work with the industry to support open standards
development that will help make realistic body model visualization a
norm for shopping. Enabling consumers to have a realistic visualization
of clothing on themselves before making a purchase solves real pain
points for people and helps retailers save costs over time. Platforms
that deliver a high quality immersive shopping experience represents a
major opportunity for the ecosystem at large.” – Sanjay Vora,
vice president, client computing group, Intel
“If we do the right standards in the right way, then it’s a win-win:
consumers win with improved buying and wearing experiences and the
ecosystem wins with improved supply chain efficiencies and product
capabilities.” – George Borshukov, founder and CEO, Intervisual
“As a software provider in 3D virtual clothing, we are interested in
pursuing standards in body processing technology to enable consistency
and ensure quality during virtual clothing try-on sessions. Working with
IEEE will promote interoperability of virtual clothing and virtual
bodies from different sources, and allow Optitex, as well as the other
stakeholders, to focus on innovation in their respective areas of
expertise.” – Dr. Rony Goldenthal, CTO, Optitex
“Given the expanding breadth and utilization of body scanning
technologies, this standards initiative will be a great opportunity for
all companies across the ecosystem to come together and tackle
challenges like data definition, exchange and utilization.” – David
Bruner, vice president, Size
Stream
“Given the multi-disciplinary nature of this effort, exposing
stakeholders to a diverse spectrum of research and innovation will be a
key driver towards creating robust alternatives.” – Leslie Saxon,
M.D., executive director, USC
Center for Body Computing
“By exploring the human dimensions of emerging technologies,
stakeholders can gain insight into where and how standards could
anticipate future needs, and why the capabilities matter.” – Todd
Richmond, Ph.D., director of advanced prototypes, USC
Institute for Creative Technologies
“Today there is no uniform standard for shoe sizing that is actually
being used by footwear companies around the world. As 3D scanning and
measurements are becoming an integral tool for buying custom footwear
and offering fitting recommendations, we look forward to playing a role
in creating a new standard for the industry.” – Josef Grahn,
vice president, technology, Volumental
“The online shopping experience can be hindered by ordering the wrong
size. We feel that immersive technologies, like what companies in this
initiative are creating, can help to lessen that. Since we’re constantly
evaluating different ways to improve our customer’s experience,
immersive technologies that work well together will allow us to do this
in new and exciting ways.” – Galen Hardy, senior director,
clothing, Zappos
