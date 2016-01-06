New IEEE Standards Association Initiative Aims to Accelerate Immersive Shopping Experiences by Harnessing Cutting Edge Research & Innovation for 3D Body Processing Technologies

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IEEE,

the world’s largest professional organization dedicated to advancing

technology for humanity, today announced the launch of a new IEEE

Standards Association (IEEE-SA) Industry

Connections (IC) program aimed at bringing together diverse

stakeholders from across technology, retail, research and standards

development to build thought leadership around 3D body processing

technology standards. Initial participants include Body

Labs; Browzwear;

Fishman

& Tobin (a division of Global Brands Group); Gerber

Technology; Intel;

Intervisual;

Optitex;

Size

Stream; USC

Center for Body Computing; USC

Institute for Creative Technologies; Volumental;

and Zappos.

“We are specifically integrating complex systems thinking and cutting

edge research and innovation into this effort in order to help reduce

technology and market silos, as well as to accelerate the creation of

shared value in an open and collaborative environment,” said Luciano C.

Oviedo, chair, IEEE-SA IC 3D Body Processing Activity; and strategy &

product development, Intel.

With continued advances being realized across the body processing pipe

such as from 3D scanning, modeling and visualization, it is becoming

easier to construct detailed, highly accurate models of inanimate

“On-the-Body” objects like clothing, as well as animate “Of-the-Body”

objects, such as the human form. Used in concert, these technologies

promise to elevate the virtual and in-store retail shopping experience

to a new level of immersion by giving consumers a deeper sense for how

garments will fit their individual body and personal sense of style

through realistic and interactive visual representations. As such,

standardization efforts around format types and classifications; quality

specifications and metrics; test methods; communication, sharing and

security protocols; and privacy guides are under consideration.

Core members are in planning mode for a spectrum of research and

innovation as well as standards scoping activities over 2016 in both

virtual and face-to-face formats. A dedicated online forum for group

discussion, networking, and documentation of work products will

complement meetings.

Through IC activities, IEEE-SA facilitates like-minded organizations and

individuals coming together quickly, effectively and economically to

build consensus at strategic points in a technology’s lifecycle. IC

activities have the unique opportunity to leverage IEEE resources in a

customized format to produce a variety of shared results.

About the IEEE Standards Association

The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting

body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process

that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community.

IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current

scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of

over 1,100 active standards and more than 500 standards under

development. For more information visit http://standards.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is a large, global professional organization dedicated to advancing

technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited

publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and

educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of

areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications

to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.

Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

Additional Quotes:

“The potential value for standards to address challenges such as quality

metrics and protocols around human shape, pose and motion are very high.

These standards could reduce fragmentation by enabling independent

parties to consistently process sensor data, extract measurements or

body geometry from the same relative locations, and easily integrate

into broader platforms.” – Bill O’Farrell, co-founder and

CEO, Body

Labs

“Since we’ve lived through the challenges of building support for

multiple OS’s and opening up our platform, we’re excited about the

potential value that comes from standards that will help ensure

interoperability and interconnectivity across the ecosystem.” – Avihay

Feld, COO, Browzwear

“In our experience with fashion design, we have seen the benefits of

bringing players together from across the ecosystem to share

perspective, learn from each other and collaborate to create shared

value. An IEEE standards initiative around 3D body processing has the

potential to achieve this and more across the immersive shopping value

chain.” – Karsten H. Newbury, vice president and general manager,

software, Gerber

Technology

“Intel is excited to work with the industry to support open standards

development that will help make realistic body model visualization a

norm for shopping. Enabling consumers to have a realistic visualization

of clothing on themselves before making a purchase solves real pain

points for people and helps retailers save costs over time. Platforms

that deliver a high quality immersive shopping experience represents a

major opportunity for the ecosystem at large.” – Sanjay Vora,

vice president, client computing group, Intel

“If we do the right standards in the right way, then it’s a win-win:

consumers win with improved buying and wearing experiences and the

ecosystem wins with improved supply chain efficiencies and product

capabilities.” – George Borshukov, founder and CEO, Intervisual

“As a software provider in 3D virtual clothing, we are interested in

pursuing standards in body processing technology to enable consistency

and ensure quality during virtual clothing try-on sessions. Working with

IEEE will promote interoperability of virtual clothing and virtual

bodies from different sources, and allow Optitex, as well as the other

stakeholders, to focus on innovation in their respective areas of

expertise.” – Dr. Rony Goldenthal, CTO, Optitex

“Given the expanding breadth and utilization of body scanning

technologies, this standards initiative will be a great opportunity for

all companies across the ecosystem to come together and tackle

challenges like data definition, exchange and utilization.” – David

Bruner, vice president, Size

Stream

“Given the multi-disciplinary nature of this effort, exposing

stakeholders to a diverse spectrum of research and innovation will be a

key driver towards creating robust alternatives.” – Leslie Saxon,

M.D., executive director, USC

Center for Body Computing

“By exploring the human dimensions of emerging technologies,

stakeholders can gain insight into where and how standards could

anticipate future needs, and why the capabilities matter.” – Todd

Richmond, Ph.D., director of advanced prototypes, USC

Institute for Creative Technologies

“Today there is no uniform standard for shoe sizing that is actually

being used by footwear companies around the world. As 3D scanning and

measurements are becoming an integral tool for buying custom footwear

and offering fitting recommendations, we look forward to playing a role

in creating a new standard for the industry.” – Josef Grahn,

vice president, technology, Volumental

“The online shopping experience can be hindered by ordering the wrong

size. We feel that immersive technologies, like what companies in this

initiative are creating, can help to lessen that. Since we’re constantly

evaluating different ways to improve our customer’s experience,

immersive technologies that work well together will allow us to do this

in new and exciting ways.” – Galen Hardy, senior director,

clothing, Zappos

