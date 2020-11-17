Nickelodeon Sets Swim-sational Cast for Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Brand-New Animated Preschool Series to Debut with Original Holiday Special

Friday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon has set the cast for its highly anticipated new preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which will premiere with an original holiday special on Friday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Based on the world-famous pop culture phenomenon, the 2D-animated series will feature a swim-sational lineup of actors: Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black); Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone); Natasha Rothwell (Insecure); Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears); Debra Wilson (MADtv); and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld).

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong, Baby Shark’s Big Show! (26 half-hour episodes), will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

Meet the inhabitants of Carnivore Cove:

Baby (Glenn) – A sweet, bubbly, and abso-toothly fearless little shark who has a habit of biting off more than he can chew.

William (Youngblood) – A quick-witted pilot fish with a flair for the funny, William is always down for jaw-some adventures with his best bud Baby.

Mommy (Rothwell) – Fun-loving with a fierce streak, Mommy Shark works for the Mayor of Carnivore Cove.

Daddy (Edelstein) – A worrier who can't help his loud and goofy nature, Daddy Shark is a dentist who flosses when he's nervous.

Grandma (Wilson) – A new-agey prankster who's all about good vibes and bubbleberry pies.

(Wilson) – A new-agey prankster who’s all about good vibes and bubbleberry pies. Grandpa (Warburton) – A charismatic shark who loves to tell stories about the glory days.

In “Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special,” the season’s hottest toy—Burpin’ Bubbz—is at the top of Baby and William’s Fishmas wish lists, and when Santa Jaws goes missing, it’s up to them to save the holiday. Following the premiere, the special will be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. App, which will also feature short-form content.

“Baby Shark’s Big Fishmas Special” is part of Nickelodeon’s “Nickmas” holiday-themed lineup which features joyous premieres and specials from the network’s live-action, animation and preschool series, including the season two premiere of original festive competition series, Top Elf; the brand-new star-studded special The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular; and all-new episodes of hit series Blue’s Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, Danger Force, All That and more, plus classic fan-favorite holiday episodes of Rugrats, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

New episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will roll out across Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in the U.S. beginning spring 2021, followed by Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally. In addition to Nickelodeon and SmartStudy’s partnership to produce Baby Shark’s Big Show!, ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) is managing consumer products licensing worldwide, excluding China, Korea and Southeast Asia, for the Baby Shark property.

Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, amassing 7.1 billion views and becoming the most-watched video in the platform’s history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned a viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele (Breadwinners) and Tommy Sica (Breadwinners), with Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

About SmartStudy

Founded in June 2010, SmartStudy is a global entertainment company moving beyond the limits of platforms to create original content across children’s education, games and animation. Through SmartStudy’s beloved children’s brand, Pinkfong, the company produces modern-day songs and stories to provide stimulating, fun, learning experiences to children.

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids’ content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children’s content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong’s accolades include the Amazon Video Direct Star, YouTube’s Diamond Play Button and Google Play’s Best Family App of 2014-2017.

For more information, please visit the Pinkfong website, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

