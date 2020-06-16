Pep Boys Service Marks National Safety Month by Focusing on Safe Practices and Recognizing Incident-Free Stores

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Safety was always paramount in Pep Boys service bays, and now, more than ever, the company is focused on safe service. June is National Safety Month, as designated by the National Safety Council, and throughout the month, Pep Boys will be showing customers how team members stay safe while repairing their vehicles, along with the enhanced cleaning and protective measures implemented during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Pep Boys is recognizing its 331 stores that were incident-free1 last year for one or more years, including four locations that are celebrating five years incident-free and another that is six years incident-free:





Pep Boys Buckner; Dallas, Texas

Pep Boys Radio Road; Leesburg, Fla.

Pep Boys Union Park; Union Park, Fla.

Pep Boys The Villages; The Villages, Fla.

Pep Boys Rio Grande; Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

“Today more than ever, consumers are seeking companies they can trust, and the best way we can demonstrate our trustworthiness is to work safely,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “Safety is the first action for which we hold our Team Members accountable each day and we look forward to continuing to celebrate more locations’ incident-free achievements in the years to come.”

Throughout the month, Pep Boys social media channels will be posting safety content that also includes the National Safety Council #KeepEachOtherSafe hashtag as well as #SafeTechsGoFurther, which echoes the promise Pep Boys makes to its customers to go further so they can go farther.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation’s leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

1 To achieve incident-free status, a Pep Boys Service shop must not have any workers’ compensation, general or automotive liability or physical damage claims.

