Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $250,000 to Support OneOrlando Fund

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Publix Super Markets Charities announced today that it will donate

$250,000 to Strengthen Orlando in support of the OneOrlando Fund.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer established the fund to assist those affected

by the tragic events that unfolded this past weekend.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by the

Orlando tragedy, including our own Publix family as we grieve the loss

of one of our associates,” said CEO and President Todd Jones. “It is our

hope that the contributions made by Publix Super Markets Charities and

many other community partners will help the families and community in

the healing process.”

In related efforts, Publix stores in the surrounding Orlando area have

been working to meet the needs of emergency first responders, including

providing them with the much needed water, ice and meals to care for

approximately 400 responders on scene and in the surrounding areas.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 181,500 employees, with

2015 sales of $32.4 billion. Currently Publix has 1,116 stores in

Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies

to Work For in America” for 19 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s

dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among

the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the

company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

Contacts

Publix Super Markets

Maria Brous, 863-680-5339