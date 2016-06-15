Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $250,000 to Support OneOrlando Fund

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Publix Super Markets Charities announced today that it will donate
$250,000 to Strengthen Orlando in support of the OneOrlando Fund.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer established the fund to assist those affected
by the tragic events that unfolded this past weekend.
“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by the
Orlando tragedy, including our own Publix family as we grieve the loss
of one of our associates,” said CEO and President Todd Jones. “It is our
hope that the contributions made by Publix Super Markets Charities and
many other community partners will help the families and community in
the healing process.”
In related efforts, Publix stores in the surrounding Orlando area have
been working to meet the needs of emergency first responders, including
providing them with the much needed water, ice and meals to care for
approximately 400 responders on scene and in the surrounding areas.
Publix is privately owned and operated by its 181,500 employees, with
2015 sales of $32.4 billion. Currently Publix has 1,116 stores in
Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies
to Work For in America” for 19 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s
dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among
the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the
company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
