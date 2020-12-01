PYURE Air Purifier Rapidly Destroys COVID-19 Virus in Air and on Surfaces

Purifier Kills 99% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 in 20 Minutes and Virus is No Longer Detected in Air After 80 Minutes; Purifier Kills 99% of SARS-CoV-2 on Surfaces in 1 Hour and Virus is No Longer Detected on Surfaces After 3 Hours

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The PYURE Company announced that a recently completed study conducted by a certified, biosafety level 3 laboratory demonstrated that a portable commercial air purifier rapidly and dramatically destroys SARS Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, both in the air and on surfaces.

The PYURE air purifier reduced airborne SARS-CoV-2 by 99% in 20 minutes and further reduced the virus in air to below the limit of detection in 80 minutes. The PYURE air purifier reduced surface-bound SARS-CoV-2 by 99% in one hour and further reduced the virus on surfaces to below the limit of detection in three hours.

“These impressive results add to our body of scientific evidence that PYURE technology rapidly and safely kills a wide range of viruses, bacteria and mold in air and on surfaces,” said PYURE Chief Scientist Dr. Connie Araps. “We are thrilled to confirm that PYURE technology rapidly kills airborne and surface-bound SARS-CoV-2 and can help protect against the spread of COVID-19.”

PYURE’s innovative, patented technology replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors. PYURE technology produces these natural sanitizing agents in the same concentrations typically found outdoors on a sunny day, so it can be safely operated continuously indoors. Unlike conventional air purifiers, PYURE’s sanitizing effect is not limited to the air that is pulled through the device. PYURE disperses organic oxidants throughout a space, dynamically sanitizing all air and surfaces. This enables PYURE devices to rapidly and safely kill viruses, bacteria and mold, decompose volatile organic compounds and neutralize odors, without harming occupants or materials.

“The global pandemic puts many people at risk. PYURE technology, when combined with personal safety measures, can help protect patients, healthcare workers, seniors, students, employees and patrons by rapidly killing the COVID-19 virus and reducing the risk of transmission. Our products will help end users navigate the current public health crisis and be better protected from future pathogens,” said PYURE Chief Executive Officer Jean-Francois Huc.

The trials were designed and conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis, a CLIA and CAP* certified laboratory located in Costa Mesa, Calif. The study was carried out in a large test chamber and was designed to simulate a real-life environment, taking into consideration the precautions needed when working in a Biosafety Level 3 containment area. The trials were conducted with a high starting concentration of SARS-CoV-2 virus for aerosolization and surface inoculation and were run in triplicate, with controls at every sampling time point. PYURE supplied the laboratory with an MDU/Rx™ freestanding portable unit, which is 25 inches in height and weighs 39 pounds. The MDU/Rx™ is registered with the FDA as a class II medical device. All PYURE air purification products and solutions are powered by the same hydroxyl and organic oxidant generating technology.

About The PYURE Company

The PYURE Company, formerly known as HGI Industries, designs, manufactures and markets commercial air purifiers that sanitize air and surfaces. PYURE’s innovative, patented technology replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by safely generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors. PYURE markets products that destroy pathogens and improve air quality – from portable devices treating hundreds of square feet to HVAC-integrated solutions with sensor driven, integrated process controls treating hundreds of thousands of square feet. PYURE products can be purchased directly or through authorized distributors. An American manufacturer, PYURE was founded in 2007 and is based in Boynton Beach, Fla. For more information, visit www.pyureco.com.

* CLIA is an acronym for the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988. CAP is an acronym for the College of American Pathologists.

