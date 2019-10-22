Representative Serrano Sits Down With Gerson Borrero for First Interview Since Announcing His Retirement

The legendary Representative of the Bronx, currently the longest-serving Hispanic legislator in Congress, gives HITN’s Estudio DC an exclusive interview in which he speaks openly and candidly about Trump, immigration, and who will replace him in Congress

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HITNPolitica–HITN, the leading Spanish-language network that offers educational and entertainment content to more than 44 million households across the United States, announced today the upcoming broadcast of an exclusive interview with longtime legislator, Representative José Serrano (D-NY) on the network’s political talk show, Estudio DC to air on Sunday, October 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

The interview with the political icon – who has been an inspiration to dozens of young Latino elected officials for decades – is the first conversation with the legend from the Bronx since announcing back in March that he has Parkinson’s disease and will not seek re-election in 2020.

Congressman Serrano sat down with Gerson Borrero, host of Estudio DC, to review his four decades of public service. In the interview, Serrano speaks openly about hot topics such as the presidency of Donald Trump, which he describes as “the most hateful president this country has had,” the immigration policies he does not hesitate to call “abusive” when it comes to the treatment of women and children, and his belief that the so-called American dream is in jeopardy.

“I am an example of the American dream. We have been through very tough crises, but all of the previous presidents helped to lift up the country, a country that my parents taught me to love, where things were not easy, you had to work and strive, but always with respect. That is not the message today.”

Serrano speaks frankly and does not avoid controversial topics such as his position towards Cuba and Venezuela, as well as the United States’ policy towards the communist regimes, opinions for which he has been strongly criticized in the past and some of which, he recognizes in this interview, might have been unfortunate.

Estudio DC with Gerson Borrero airs on Sundays at 10 a.m. ET and is also available on the HITN app. On its third season with HITN TV, the political talk show is part of the network’s educational and entertainment programming for the family that reaches more than 44 million homes in the U.S.

